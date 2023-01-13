Oklahoma executes Scott Eizember for 2003 murders

Oklahoma executed Scott Eizember on Thursday (January 12). Death came at 10:15 a.m., a few minutes after he uttered his dying words: "I'm at peace. My conscience is clear, completely. I love my children." The process took place at the Oklahoma State Penitentiary in McAlester. Eizember’s death sentence came for his actions on October 18, 2003. He entered the home of A.J.Cantrell and Patsy Cantrell when they were away from the premises. He was awaiting an opportunity to confront his ex-girlfriend, who lived across the street. The Cantrells were killed after returning to their home. Mrs. Cantrell died from a shotgun blast. Eizember had found the weapon in their home, and used it to bludgeon Mr. Cantrell to death. In pleading for mercy, Mr. Eizember's lawyers argued the killings resulted from the two men’s struggle between the men over the weapon. After Eizember entered his ex-girlfriend's home across the way (she was not present), he shot her son in the back and attacked her mother. Eizember fled the crime scenes, stole a vehicle and went on the lam for more than a month. He was the focus of a massive manhunt across the south-central United States.He fled to Arkansas, kidnapped a couple at gunpoint, and forced them to flee with him (in their vehicle) to Texas. The kidnapped man retrieved a pistol stashed in the van to shoot Eizember four times. According to the Associated Press, Johnny Melton, the Cantrells’ nephew, reflected: "After living this nightmare, I just say that 20 years in prison is too long for justice to be served. ... We want to get it right and we absolutely want to ensure that everyone's rights are protected, but the process is much too slow." The Oklahoma Pardon & Parole Board rejected clemency for Eizember by a 3-2 vote. (LINK)Lawyers had pointed out that Eizember had become a model prisoner.They also stressed the story of Eizember's struggles with mental illness, his response to treatment while on death row, and his changed life. Soon after Eizember’s death, Oklahoma Attorney General Gentner Drummond said, in a statement sent to The City Sentinel newspaper: “It was my solemn duty this morning to be present for the execution of Scott James Eizember, whose terrible crimes shattered a loving family and sentenced them to a lifetime of grief and loss. After nearly 20 years, justice is served. I understand that nothing can ever lessen the pain of a loved one’s death, but I pray that today brings closure and some measure of peace to the Cantrell family." Drummond’s statement came just a few days after he took office, on January 9.His support of Eizember’s execution came after former state A.G. John O’Connor established a record, during his appointed tenure, opposing all applications for clemency for death row inmates. ( https://www.capitolbeatok.com/reports/oklahoma-pardon-and-parole-board-denies-clemency-for-death-row-inmate-scott-eizember-state-attorney-general-says-that-is-the-correct-decision/ ) As the state’s top legal officer, O’Connor also rejected legal efforts to review fact situations in murder convictions – including in the high profile case of Julius Jones, whose sentence was commuted by Governor Kevin Stitt.( https://www.city-sentinel.com/news/oklahoma-governor-commutes-julius-jones-death-sentence/article_acd8c7a6-489e-11ec-bc2a-a74c308cfccd.html ) O’Connor opposed new evidentiary hearings in the case of another death row inmate whose case has drawn world-wide scrutiny, Richard Glossip. Led by a conservative Republican, a broad coalition asked O’Connor to support their efforts to seek judicial review of new evidence in the Glossip case. ( https://www.capitolbeatok.com/reports/sixty-one-oklahoma-legislators-support-evidentiary-hearing-for-richard-glossip-ask-for-a-g-oconnor-to-support-the-proceeding/ )O’Connor responded negatively to the group, a bi-partisan majority of the state House of Representatives in the 2021-2022 Legislature. This week, the Oklahoma Coalition to Abolish the Death Penalty (OK-CADP) decried the execution, saying in a statement provided to The City Sentinel: “The crimes Mr. Eizember committed were the unplanned and impulsive actions of a desperate man, according to his clemency petition. In prison, Mr. Eizember was no longer a threat to society. For the State to kill him only compounds the violence and tragedy of his life as well as the victims.” In response to the latest execution, Rev. Don Heath, OK-CADP chair, said: “Scott Eizember was a victim of domestic violence: his father routinely beat him as a child. It began a senseless chain of violence that ended today. We hope that Eizember now knows the peace and wholeness that evaded him during his tragic life.” Mr. Eizember’s clemency petition, which tells his story, is available here: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1CnEDG5CteNs7gxJh07vZL5mthClP7GQF/view Opponents of capital punishment have supported allowing “clergy of record” to be present in the execution chamber with persons facing execution. The Oklahoma Department of Corrections has opposed such requests. In this case, Rev. Jeff Hood, Eizember’s Clergy of Record, fought the denial. According to a press release from the group Death Penalty Action, DOC dropped opposition to Hood’s presence.Rev. Hood said, in a pre-execution statement, "I count it a great honor to have fought for and secured the religious liberty of Scott Eizember and myself.”In his comments, sent to The City Sentinel, Hood reflected: "While the struggle to abolish the death penalty continues, I take great satisfaction in knowing that the Department of Corrections of the State of Oklahoma will think twice before denying another pastor access to the execution chamber." As the date of Eizember’s death neared, death penalty foes sustained their activities against continued state executions.A series of events in Oklahoma City and McAlester took place late on Wednesday (January 11) and then before and after Eizember’s death on Thursday (January 12).( https://www.capitolbeatok.com/reports/oklahoma-coalition-to-abolish-the-death-penalty-sets-protest-of-scheduled-execution/ ) As the execution process began on Thursday, children at some schools administered by the Catholic Archdiocese of Oklahoma City prayed specifically for the Cantrell family, for Eizember and all impacted by the day’s events.The children also prayed for an end to use of the death penalty in Oklahoma and the United States. A few hours after Eizember’s death, a memorial vigil was held at The Lazarus Community at Clark United Methodist Church, 5808 N.W. 23 Street, Oklahoma City, several miles directly west of the Oklahoma State Capitol Building.