Teenager, 17, accidentally pocket dials 911 while playing tactical shooter video game

Armed officers in Kentucky responded to a 911 call of a 17-year-old who said he'd killed two people - only to find the emergency call was an accidental 'butt dial' while the teen was playing a video game.

Elijah Sierocki had been playing Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege, a popular online first-person shooter game, on Jan 5, when police swarmed his home following the mistaken call.

Sierocki had inadvertently admitted to a double homicide during a 4-minute call to emergency services which left the teenager 'shaking for 4 hours' while police searched his house.

The 17-year-old uploaded footage of the incident in which he tries to explain the bungled call to officers who can be seen pointing their guns directly at him.

Walking out of his home, his arms raised, Sierocki begins to explain to officers that their prompt dispatch, just minutes after the call was made, had been unnecessary.

'I was playing the game and I butt dialed the phone,' he can be heard saying, his voice appearing to quiver as he speaks to armed officers.

'OK, are you sure,' the armed officer is heard saying from a distance as Sierocki remains standing frozen at his front door.

'What? No, no, it's only me home,' Sierocki continues.

'Call him to you,' said one officer. 'Keep walking to us,' another is heard saying as Sierocki begins to slowly make his way out of the home toward the officers.

'Everybody inside, OK?' asks one officer who appears to be off screen in the Ring camera footage.

'Nobody is inside it's only me,' Sierocki said.

'OK, bring him out,' said one officer. 'Hey buddy what's your name?' another is heard asking as Sierocki gets closer to the officers.

The officers are then seen walking toward Sierocki who is seen turning around his arms still in the air.

He then puts his arms down and behind his back as one officer puts handcuffs on him while another continues to point a gun at him.

'Were you playing video games?' one of the officers asks. 'Yeah he said he was,' said another.

Speaking to Law&Crime's Sam Goldberg in his podcast, After Hours, Sierocki said that he only noticed the call when he reached for his phone after the video game kill to watch a TikTok.

'So, I got on my phone to watch TikTok – that's what I'd usually do when I died – and I see a call on my phone. It's 911,' he said.

'I started freaking out. I got three calls from the dispatch trying to call me to figure out what's going on.

'In no more than two minutes my dogs start barking at the front door, and they're pretty smart dogs, and they run over to me at the couch in the other room and they run back to the front door.'

The teen said he thinks the call was made by the iPhone's emergency call feature that occurs when the volume and the power button are pushed simultaneously.

His friend shared the story, saying they responded in less than 2 minutes after the call and he had an AR pointed to his head pic.twitter.com/fvdpAeJJcj — GUARD Hunter (@HUN2R) January 6, 2023

'There's four police patrol cars out there,' he said.

'I have two decisions: I either stay inside and they knock on the front door or I walk outside with my hands up.

'So, I'm like, "if I walk outside with my hands up, what's gonna go wrong?"'

As he walked outside, he said, he realized that one of the sheriff's deputies to his right had a gun pointed at him.

'He scares me,' Sierocki said. 'Because he kinda jumped a little bit.'

During the resulting encounter, the teenager said he had been quizzed about what was actually going on, subject to a pat-down, and asked to place his hands behind his back, all with a gun still pointed at him.

Sierocki said, he was 'visibly shaking so hard' a friend who had been in the Xbox online party echoing this.

'He was frightened for a gun being pointed at him,' the friend said.

But cops ended up having a friendly chat with the keen gamer after his ordeal.

The officer asks while detaining Elijah, 'Who is your favorite operator?' referring to the playable characters in the video game that the 17-year-old had been immersed in prior to cops arriving.

In an email to the outlet, a spokesperson with the Boone County Sheriff's Office said they would 'need to learn more about the incident before providing a comment.'

They said they were 'in the process of gathering body worn camera video in response to an open records request' filed by Law&Crime.

Sierocki said there were no hard feelings: 'I did say I killed two people. I understand what they're trying to do.'

'They went about the procedure very, very professionally. They handled it pretty well.'

Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege is an online tactical shooter video game developed by Ubisoft Montreal and published by Ubisoft.

It was released worldwide for Microsoft Windows, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One on December 1, 2015.