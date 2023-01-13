ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clowney apologizes to Garrett for Browns favoritism comments

By TOM WITHERS
The Associated Press
 3 days ago
CLEVELAND (AP) — Jadeveon Clowney now says he’s sorry.

Clowney said he apologized to Browns star Myles Garrett more than a week after the defensive end criticized Cleveland, saying the organization favored his teammate and was more focused on getting him to the Hall of Fame than winning.

Clowney also claims his comments in an interview with cleveland.com were “completely misrepresented” and “taken out of context.”

The Browns disciplined Clowney for his statements, sending him home before practice a week ago and then leaving him home for the season finale at Pittsburgh. The Browns finished 7-10.

“As a son and parent I want to fully apologize to anyone I offended, specifically Myles Garrett and his family,” Clowney said. “As a man I have reached out to Myles specifically to apologize. I will continue to learn and grow as a I move forward.”

Clowney spent two seasons with the Browns. After reviving his career with nine sacks in 2021, he only had two this season and missed four games with injuries.

The 29-year-old is not under contract for next season, and it’s unlikely Cleveland would want him back following his late-season stunt.

Following Clowney’s comments, Browns defensive line coach Chris Kiffin revealed that the three-time Pro Bowler refused to refused to play on first or second down on Oct. 23 against Baltimore. Clowney was upset Cleveland had changed its game plan in order to give Garrett more favorable matchups.

Clowney was benched for the first series the following week in a game against Cincinnati.

Garrett said he was aware of Clowney’s frustration, and wished he had spoken to him about it rather than vent publicly. He also said he didn’t take Clowney’s comments personally, but added he won’t play with anyone who doesn’t want to be in Cleveland.

“I want volunteers not hostages,” Garrett said. “If you feel like no one believes in you here, then go. Go where you feel like you’re wanted, you’re loved and you can be appreciated.”

