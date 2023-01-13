ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Selma, AL

NWS: Selma, Autauga tornadoes were at least an EF2, EF3

By Brad Harper and Marty Roney, Montgomery Advertiser
 3 days ago
A single tornado-spawning supercell devastated Selma on Thursday before killing at least seven in Autauga County and moving into Georgia. Meteorologists say it will take days of on-the-ground investigation to fully understand the strength of the storm, but initial damage surveys show the Selma tornado was at least an EF2 and the Autauga County tornado was at least an EF3.

The first of several survey teams from the National Weather Service in Birmingham arrived in storm-damaged areas Friday. "We have a lot of damage down there," said meteorologist Jessica Laws of the NWS in Birmingham.

The thunderstorm — known in meteorological terms as a discrete supercell — formed in east Mississippi about 9 a.m. ahead of the main squall line that would carve across central Alabama, said Jason Holmes of the NWS in Birmingham. It entered the perfect atmosphere; wind shear, warm air and humidity, he said.

“These storms are rare and are usually associated with large tornado outbreaks,” he said. “Being out ahead of the main line of storms, the discrete supercell has no competition for energy. We still have field surveys to do, but this was definitely a long track supercell.”

The storm caused a tornado warning for Marengo County about 11 a.m, then tracked over Perry, Dallas, Autauga, Elmore, Coosa, Tallapoosa and Chambers counties before crossing over into Georgia, where it killed at least one more person.

While they confirmed that it was the same storm, meteorologists weren’t able to immediately confirm whether a single tornado caused the damage in Selma and the deaths in Autauga County. “We’re not sure towards the beginning of the track if it lifted up and maybe came back down,” Laws said.

The long track means there’s a lot of work ahead to better understand the specifics of storm strength, path and potential tornadoes.

Survey areas include suspected tornado damage in sections of Dallas, Autauga, Sumter, Greene, Hale and Winston counties. Beyond that, the NWS in Birmingham issued a statement saying there is suspected tornado damage in areas of Tuscaloosa, Perry, Bibb, Elmore, Coosa, Tallapoosa, Chambers and Barbour counties.

“I hate to say ‘days,’ but it may take a couple of days (to investigate) because it’s so long. It’s to the Georgia state line,” Laws said.

Storm survey information will be posted at weather.gov/bmx.

Brad Harper covers business and local government for the Montgomery Advertiser. Contact him atbharper1@gannett.com.

