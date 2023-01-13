ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Faribault, MN

Falcon wrestlers win both matches in triangular meet against BIg 9 foes

By By CHRIS REINEKE Guest Contributor
Faribault Daily News
Faribault Daily News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Zm4TG_0kDuah2l00

Faribault wrestlers dominated Winona 65-6 in their first meet of a triangular Thursday and then finished strong in the finale with a 48-26 win over a scrappy Mankato East team.

The Falcons are 4-0 in the Big 9 and 5-5 overall.

The two wins Thursday got themselves back on the winning track after going 1-5 against the No. 1 ranked wrestling team in Iowa, No. 2 and 3 ranked teams in Minnesota, No. 2 from Arizona and two top-ranked teams from Missouri at the National Wrestling Clash Invitational in La Crosse, Wisconsin last weekend.

Wrestling against some of the best teams in the country has prepared them for a run at the Big 9 title, coach Jesse Armbruster feels.

“We have practiced hard, and after that weekend, found out we had a team that is ready for the title run in the Big 9,” he said.

Against Winona, Faribault won at almost every weight class, with a notable pin by Lucas Nelson in 13 seconds over Winona’s Josh Millar, and another fall by Falcon Ricky Cordova over Max May 59 seconds into the match.

Hunter Conrad won his first of two matches by a technical fall to put the score at 35-3. Elliot Viland as well won by fall, making it 41-6. Cooper Leichtnam’s win by fall against Peyton Hoff made it 47-6. The last three wrestlers for Faribault won by forfeit to close out the decisive win in team points.

Against Winona Faribault dominated every weight class with a notable pin by Lucas Nelson in 13 seconds over WInona’s Josh Millar and another fall by Falcon Ricky Cordova over Max May 59 seconds into the match. Hunter Conrad won his first of two matches by a technical fall and score of 35-3. Elliot Viland as well wins by fall 41-6. Cooper Leichtnamwins won by fall as well against Peyton Hoff 47-6. The Last 3 wrestlers for for Faribault won by forfeit to close out the decisive win 65-6 in overall team points.

Faribault vs East

Mankato East proved to be a tougher foe against the favored Falcons in this match. East started out winning the first two contests over Faribault’s Lane Kuhlman and Chase Vargo, but then a forfeit and a fall by Isaac Yetzer within 33 seconds ballooned the score to 24-11.

Elliot’s Viland’s individual second win of the night by fall turned out to be the clinching win, making it 33-14 at the time. After a couple of individual losses by Farbault wrestlers, Konrad and Pino finished off the night with wins to make the final score 48-26.

Armbruster said it was a great team effort on the night but pointed out some great matches that helped round out some weight classes and solidify his overall team.

“You know,” Ambruster said, “you go up and down the line on our team individually and pick out a few wrestlers who stood out, but one I was excited about today was senior Hunter Konrad who won 7-2 over Ben Glogowski.

“Elliot Viland went 2-0 tonight and had two decisive wins, Our young wrestlers, like Lane Kuhlman at the 106 weight class, won his first match. And Eddie Pino won in heavyweight at 285 with his first match of the year in a tight one to end the night and clinch the win. It was just a fun night, and I’m extremely proud of our efforts.”

Returning state participant wrestler JT Hausen won both matches by forfeit, as did Gabe Shatskikh.

Faribault was set to travel to Farmington Friday night for another tough triangular against Lakeville South and Farmington. Match starts at 5:30 p.m.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
earnthenecklace.com

What Happened to Caitlyn Lorr, Mankato’s KEYC-TV Meteorologist?

Meteorologist Caitlyn Lorr has been MIA on KEYC-TV for the last few days. This left the residents of Mankato, Minnesota to wonder what happened to Caitlyn Lorr and where she is. Fortunately, the meteorologist recently provided an update on her health via social media. Here’s what Caitlyn Lorr said about her absence from KEYC News Now.
MANKATO, MN
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Pizza Places in Minnesota

If you live in Minnesota and you like eating pizza from time to time, here is a list of four amazing pizza spots in Minnesota that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
MINNESOTA STATE
saturdaytradition.com

PJ Fleck completes coaching staff, announces 4 hires for Minnesota's 2023 season

PJ Fleck has completed his coaching staff for the 2023 season. On Friday night, the Minnesota HC announced 4 hires. Nic McKissic-Luke will be the running backs coach, Andrew Sowder will be the tight ends coach, Nick Monroe will be the co-defensive coordinator and cornerbacks coach, and Winston DeLattiboudere III will be the defensive line coach and newcomer coordinator.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KEYC

Highway 14 construction continues in winter months

NEW ULM, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota winter hasn’t stopped MNDoT from making progress on the multiyear Highway 14 project. Just yesterday, MNDoT was setting beams on the two bridges north of Courtland. They say the weather has impacted the project, yet they are still on schedule and in good shape.
COURTLAND, MN
southsidepride.com

What does the FL in the DFL stand for?

It stands for Farmer-Labor. In 1944 the Farmer-Labor Party and the Democratic Party merged. The Democratic Party was small potatoes in the 1930s and ‘40s. It polled in the single digits in statewide elections. The Farmer-Labor Party enjoyed great success in the 1930s. It was part of a nationwide...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
1520 The Ticket

Minnesota Man Ejected and Killed During Late Night Rollover Crash

Brooklyn Park, MN (KROC-AM News) - The State Patrol responded to a fatal traffic crash early today in the Twin Cities. A preliminary report indicates a 55-year-old man from Blaine was driving a pickup east on Highway 610 in Brooklyn Park shortly after 1 AM when the vehicle left the roadway into the center median and rolled. The Brooklyn Park Police Department stated the driver was ejected from the pickup and was pronounced dead at the scene.
BROOKLYN PARK, MN
kmrskkok.com

WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Twin Cities/Chanhassen MN. WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO. * WHAT…Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations. of up to two inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze. * WHERE…Stevens, Lac Qui Parle, Swift, Chippewa and Yellow. Medicine Counties. * WHEN…From midnight...
CHANHASSEN, MN
CBS Minnesota

St. Catherine University librarian killed in Lake Nokomis hit-and-run

MINNEAPOLIS -- A family member has confirmed to WCCO the victim of the fatal hit-and-run near Minneapolis' Lake Nokomis was David Phillip Norris.Norris was a librarian at St. Catherine University in St. Paul.The accident happened at about 8:30 a.m. Thursday at Cedar Avenue South and East Lake Nokomis Parkway. MORE: Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run near Minneapolis' Lake NokomisThe area around Lake Nokomis is a destination for many who like to walk and run, and many who use this area know how dangerous it can be.Police are still searching for the driver responsible for Norris' death.Becky Roloff, President of St. Catherine University, said in a statement that Norris was very caring and inquisitive."St. Catherine University is saddened by the news of David's tragic death. An alumnus (MLIS'17) and librarian at St. Kate's since 2019, he was driven by a passion for equity in information access and connecting users with the resources they need. His commitment to confronting bias and his leadership in promoting inclusivity and diversity was deeply admired by the library community." -Becky Roloff, President, St. Catherine's University
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KARE

Grow with KARE: Bending branches after heavy snow

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — There’s no doubt about it, we’ve had a lot of snow this year. Some of your trees and shrubs might not be taking it so well. A lot of you have posted pictures of your once upright branches that are now nearly touching the ground.
GOLDEN VALLEY, MN
B105

New Publishers Clearing House Scam Reported In Minnesota

Scams are absolutely nothing new. It seems everyday there is another one we have to be worried about. I just learned of another one, which is a common scam with a new twist that has been reported in Minnesota. We have all heard about Publishers Clearing House scams. They have...
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Delta flight declares emergency, safely lands at MSP

MINNEAPOLIS -- Air officials say everyone is safe after a plane flying from Orlando declared an emergency while heading to MSP Airport Saturday evening.Delta Air Lines tells WCCO they declared an emergency on Delta flight 1103 "out of an abundance of caution" after the crew discovered a potential mechanical issue.The flight of over 200 landed safely, arriving at the airport shortly before 9:30 p.m.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
thriftyminnesota.com

Sota Clothing Warehouse Sale

The upcoming Sota Clothing Warehouse Sale is a great way to grab some deals from an awesome local company. We love Warehouse sales! They’re a great way to find some of our favorite brands for some great prices. Check out the Warehouse sale at Sota Clothing Co. Not all...
SAINT LOUIS PARK, MN
ccxmedia.org

Soaring Egg Prices Impact Local Restaurants

For Ellie Funk and Cheryl Olson, what better place to discuss egg prices than at Egg House Café in Crystal. The frequent customers have noticed the rising prices and diminishing supplies at their local grocery stores. “I haven’t been able to find cartons of egg whites. I shop mostly...
CRYSTAL, MN
KARE 11

Homeless encampment to close after fatal shooting

MINNEAPOLIS — A Minneapolis homeless encampment will be shut down after a man died early Thursday morning following a shooting at the encampment. Minneapolis Police said officers were responding to a shooting near 15th Avenue South and South 6th Street around 6:30 a.m. When officials arrived, they found an...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Faribault Daily News

Faribault Daily News

Rice County, MN
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
215K+
Views
ABOUT

Faribault Daily News has been serving Rice County since 1914 and publishes Tuesday - Thursday and Saturday and online at southernminn.com/faribault_daily_news/.

 https://www.southernminn.com/faribault_daily_news/

Comments / 0

Community Policy