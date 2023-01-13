Falcon wrestlers win both matches in triangular meet against BIg 9 foes

Faribault wrestlers dominated Winona 65-6 in their first meet of a triangular Thursday and then finished strong in the finale with a 48-26 win over a scrappy Mankato East team.

The Falcons are 4-0 in the Big 9 and 5-5 overall.

The two wins Thursday got themselves back on the winning track after going 1-5 against the No. 1 ranked wrestling team in Iowa, No. 2 and 3 ranked teams in Minnesota, No. 2 from Arizona and two top-ranked teams from Missouri at the National Wrestling Clash Invitational in La Crosse, Wisconsin last weekend.

Wrestling against some of the best teams in the country has prepared them for a run at the Big 9 title, coach Jesse Armbruster feels.

“We have practiced hard, and after that weekend, found out we had a team that is ready for the title run in the Big 9,” he said.

Against Winona, Faribault won at almost every weight class, with a notable pin by Lucas Nelson in 13 seconds over Winona’s Josh Millar, and another fall by Falcon Ricky Cordova over Max May 59 seconds into the match.

Hunter Conrad won his first of two matches by a technical fall to put the score at 35-3. Elliot Viland as well won by fall, making it 41-6. Cooper Leichtnam’s win by fall against Peyton Hoff made it 47-6. The last three wrestlers for Faribault won by forfeit to close out the decisive win in team points.

Faribault vs East

Mankato East proved to be a tougher foe against the favored Falcons in this match. East started out winning the first two contests over Faribault’s Lane Kuhlman and Chase Vargo, but then a forfeit and a fall by Isaac Yetzer within 33 seconds ballooned the score to 24-11.

Elliot’s Viland’s individual second win of the night by fall turned out to be the clinching win, making it 33-14 at the time. After a couple of individual losses by Farbault wrestlers, Konrad and Pino finished off the night with wins to make the final score 48-26.

Armbruster said it was a great team effort on the night but pointed out some great matches that helped round out some weight classes and solidify his overall team.

“You know,” Ambruster said, “you go up and down the line on our team individually and pick out a few wrestlers who stood out, but one I was excited about today was senior Hunter Konrad who won 7-2 over Ben Glogowski.

“Elliot Viland went 2-0 tonight and had two decisive wins, Our young wrestlers, like Lane Kuhlman at the 106 weight class, won his first match. And Eddie Pino won in heavyweight at 285 with his first match of the year in a tight one to end the night and clinch the win. It was just a fun night, and I’m extremely proud of our efforts.”

Returning state participant wrestler JT Hausen won both matches by forfeit, as did Gabe Shatskikh.

Faribault was set to travel to Farmington Friday night for another tough triangular against Lakeville South and Farmington. Match starts at 5:30 p.m.