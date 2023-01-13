ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilmington, DE

No. 1 Tower Hill completes comeback on the road

By Nick Alessandrini
Town Square LIVE News
Town Square LIVE News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gH6Xk_0kDuaeOa00

Tower Hill basketball Dean Shepherd sets up a play in their game against Caravel, Photo by Nick Halliday

Two top 5 teams in the state of Delaware met up Thursday night in Bear in what would be a 4 quarter battle. Both teams came into the contest at 5-2 but only one would leave with their 6th win. Tower Hill looking to rebound from a recent loss to Sanford and Caravel still hadn’t dropped a game to an in-state opponent.

Caravel got off to the early lead but a Dylan Shepherd triple at the end of the quarter gave Tower Hill a one-point lead after one-quarter of play. The second quarter belonged to Caravel and Dominique Wyatt. Wyatt had 10 points in the first half and the Bucs were able to get behind their transition game on their way to out-scoring Tower Hil 17-10 in the quarter, and ending the half with a 6-point lead.

Caravel would extend their lead in the third, and lead 45-36 going into the fourth quarter. But you can never count out the state champs, especially when they have the Shepherd Brothers. Tower Hill would use their defense, as well as some unforced Caarvel errors, to quickly erase the deficit. Dean Shepherd would complete some easy transition layups off of unforced turnovers and his brother Dylan with a huge three as the Hillers climbed all the way back to take the lead with 3:00 to play 48-45.

Caravel lead 43-28 in the third, but a 20-2 Tower Hill run did the Bucs in. The Shepherd brothers could not have been bigger in the win as they combined for 49 of the 58 Tower Hill points and every field goal but just one in the second half. Caravel was led by Dominique Wyatt who finished with 19 points.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WHYY

Wilmington Blue Rocks extend stadium lease in Delaware

The Blue Rocks pioneered development of the Wilmington Riverfront 30 years ago. And now the team has committed to staying in the fast-growing neighborhood for another seven years — through the 2030 season — with the extension of its lease of Frawley Stadium. “This is a great day...
WILMINGTON, DE
visitwilmingtonde.com

Live on Stage in Wilmington, Delaware

The curtains are drawn, and the stage lights shine bright... it’s time to experience the theatrical side of Wilmington and the Brandywine Valley. With grand theaters that play host to national concert tours and Broadway shows, to improv comedy, classic dinner theater, and Shakespeare in the park under the summer nights twinkle, there's always a performance taking place in Greater Wilmington, Delaware.
WILMINGTON, DE
billypenn.com

Bynum brothers’ brunch and jazz favorite Relish closing in West Oak Lane

Northwest Philadelphia will lose one of its most celebrated restaurants when Relish closes for good after service next weekend. On Ogontz Avenue in West Oak Lane, the brunch hot spot and jazz lounge flourished for more than a decade under the management of Robert and Benjamin Bynum, the restaurateurs behind South Jazz Kitchen who previously ran Zanzibar Blue and other well-respected Philly soul food and music venues.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Town Square LIVE News

16-year-old male charged for shooting at William Penn High

A 16-year-old male from Wilmington has been arrested in connection to a shooting at William Penn High School Tuesday that shut the school for the rest of the week. “We’re all relieved and we’re hoping the school community and the community as a whole can move forward and heal,” said William Penn High School Principal Lisa Brewington. “This was a ... Read More
WILMINGTON, DE
WDEL 1150AM

Richardson Park fire injures a firefighter

For the second time in four days a New Castle County firefighter was injured battling a blaze. The fire was reported around 4:15 Sunday afternoon, January 15, 2023, on Belmont Avenue in Richardson Park. Arriving units reported flames from the third floor. New Castle County EMS said they treated a...
NEW CASTLE COUNTY, DE
Luay Rahil

The richest woman in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

One chocolate company controls a 14.4 percent share of the global chocolate market, making it the biggest chocolate company in the world. The company is Mars. Because of this global domination, the Mars family became the second wealthiest family in the world. Today, I will talk about the richest woman in the family who lives in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
wilmingtonde.gov

City Honors Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. with Day of Service

Wilmington Mayor Mike Purzycki encourages City residents to honor the memory of the late Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. tomorrow with a Day of Service. West Side Grows Together and its partners will host the 11th Annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Clean Up, Peace March and Celebration beginning at 10:30 a.m. on Monday at the MSK Community Center on Sycamore Street in Wilmington’s Hedgeville neighborhood. “On this special day honoring the life and legacy of Dr. King, I am grateful to those committed individuals and groups who answer Dr. King’s ‘call to action’ all throughout the year,” said Mayor Purzycki. “They are the embodiment of the ideals that Dr. King stood for, and our City is better thanks to their efforts.” The West Side Grows Together news release about tomorrow’s event is below.
WILMINGTON, DE
a-z-animals.com

What’s the Largest Man Made Lake in Delaware

Located inside the Bombay Hook National Wildlife Refuge, Shearness Pool is the largest man-made lake in Delaware. This man-made freshwater impoundment has a surface area of 203 acres. At that size, it ranks not only as the largest man-made lake but the overall largest freshwater lake in Delaware. The pond is home to over 350 different bird species, making it a haven for bird watchers and nature enthusiasts.
DELAWARE STATE
firststateupdate.com

Troopers Release Additional Details In William Penn HS Lockdown

Delaware State Police are investigating a gunshot fired inside the William Penn High School that occurred late Tuesday morning. On January 10, 2023, at approximately 11:40 a.m., the School Resource Officer of William Penn High School located at 713 East Basin Road, New Castle, was alerted of a potential gunshot inside of a second-floor bathroom at the school. The School Resource Officer responded to the location and observed signs that a round struck the interior of the bathroom. There were no injuries reported.
NEW CASTLE, DE
delawarepublic.org

Residents Milford homeless encampment disperse ahead of final sweep

The remaining residents of Milford’s largest homeless encampment will scatter this weekend as the property’s new owner prepares the forested lot for new construction. News that the multiple-acre lot west of Route 113 had been sold reached residents of the encampment and city officials in mid-December, giving little time to prepare for the displacement of the roughly 50 people living in the camp.
MILFORD, DE
AlexCap

Philly Squatter Issue Persists

philly squattersPhoto byBrotherly Love Real Estate. The squatter problem in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania continues to persist. Although certain economic statistics signal that the economy is getting better, Philly is showing the opposite. There is still a massive homeless person problem, which leads to break-ins and squatter situations. Have you ever dealt with a squatter in your rental property?
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Daily Voice

Philly 7-Eleven Sells $5M Scratch-Off Ticket

One 7-Eleven shopper in Philadelphia left the store a millionaire, state lottery officials say. The shop at 2301 West Passyunk Avenue sold a jackpot-winning Five Million Fabulous Fortune Scratch-Off, lotto representatives said Friday, Jan. 13 in a statement. While the winner will receive $5 million, the 7-Eleven will get a...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
phillypolice.com

Missing Person – Niambi Brown – From the 14th District

The Philadelphia Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance in locating missing person Niambi Brown. Ms. Brown, from the 8500 block of Lynnewood Road was last seen on Friday, January 13, 2023, at 4 am outside of her residence. Ms. Brown is 42 years old, 5’4″ tall, 140 lbs.,...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Town Square LIVE News

Town Square LIVE News

Hockessin, DE
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
344K+
Views
ABOUT

Hyperlocal news from Brandywine Hundred, Centerville, Greenville, Hockessin, Pike Creek, and Northern Wilmington

 https://townsquaredelaware.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy