The Terrible Podcast — Talking Steelers Signings, News, Cap Update, Offensive URFAs, Wild Card Picks, Listener Emails, & More

NFL Fans Are Convinced The NFL Is Rigged After Trevor Lawrence’s Postgame Interview
Incase you missed it, the Jacksonville Jaguars put together one of the most thrilling come from behind wins in NFL playoff history on Saturday night. At one point, the Jags were down 27-0 against the Los Angeles Chargers on top of four interceptions thrown by quarterback Trevor Lawrence. However, Lawrence...
Look: Tony Dungy Is Furious With NFL Owners On Monday
Tony Dungy is pretty upset with how NFL owners are conducting interviews as of late. San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans has four interviews between now and Sunday for head coaching vacancies. The rising star in the coaching world interviews with the Broncos on ...
Miami Dolphins Playoff Snap Conclusions from Joe Schad
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — The Dolphins played much better than expected but lost 34-31 at Buffalo in a Wild Card round playoff game on Sunday. Among the players who stood out were Jaelan Phillips, Christian Wilkins, Zach Sieler and Jevon Holland. The Dolphins finish Mike McDaniel's first season at...
thecomeback.com
Deshaun Watson involved in shocking new police report
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson is once again cited in a police report, but this time as the victim. Police in North Olmstead, Ohio, a suburb of Cleveland, say that Watson was the victim of a truck theft during a crime that saw four other vehicles stolen from a dealership lot:
