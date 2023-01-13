Read full article on original website
Congresswoman and U.S. District Judge Recovering After Being Hit by VehicleDaily News NowPortland, OR
The couple from Vancouver, Washington who are giving away millionsAsh JurbergVancouver, WA
10 Portland Employers That Pay Over $40 an HourEvan CrosbyPortland, OR
U.S Department of Labour Penalized Portland Employer Who Denied Workers Overtime, Stole Tips, And Altered RecordsMadocPortland, OR
Friday in Portland: ODOT investing $32.4M to make school routes safer, local tattoo shops offering Friday the 13th dealsEmily ScarviePortland, OR
KATU.com
Oregon Brewers Festival cancels 2023 run, will return 'when the time is right'
PORTLAND, Ore. — The Oregon Brewers Festival announced it would cancel its July 2023 event, with organizers saying the fest would return “when the time is right.”. In its 33 years, the four-day Oregon Brewers Festival brought tens of thousands of visitors to Portland’s downtown core. A study from 2015 found that the festival brought more than $30 million to the state's economy.
KATU.com
Vancouver's Yogesh Raut breaks Jeopardy 'curse' and will continue his run
PORTLAND, Ore. — Friday's episode of Jeopardy opened with Ken Jennings saying 2023 has seen a 2-game "curse" for Jeopardy champions with them getting knocked out on their third game. Would Vancouver's Yogesh Raut fall victim to the curse?. Yogesh faced tough competition trailing for much of the game,...
KATU.com
Portland man suffers devastating loss but continues giving his time to build community
Jimmy Wilson is a Portland native who contributes endless hours to help his neighbors. Even after dealing with some of his own personal struggles, he has found a way to continue his giving spirit. We met up with Jimmy while he was delivering food on one of his regular routes...
KATU.com
Suzanne Bonamici continues to recover after being hit by a car Friday night in NW Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. — Oregon Congresswoman Suzanne Bonamici continues to recover from a scary incident Friday night. CONTINUING COVERAGE | OR Rep. Bonamici hit by a car Friday night, suffered concussion and released from hospital. Bomamici and her husband, U.S. District Judge Michael Simon were hit by a slow-moving vehicle...
KATU.com
'It's a collaborative effort:' Officials urge all to pay attention to cyclists on roads
Portland, ORE — You may remember about a month ago KATU reported on John Baker, a cyclist who was sent to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a car hit him and left. "He’s truly my best friend. It truly hurts to see him like this," said Olivia Baker,...
KATU.com
Gov. Kotek, Sen. Wyden joined SOLVE volunteers to pick up trash around Ventura Park in SE
PORTLAND, Ore. — Governor Tina Kotek and Senator Ron Wyden, along with other community members gathered at Ventura Park in Southeast Portland for a SOLVE community cleanup event Saturday morning. Despite rainy conditions, the new Oregon governor helped pick up trash at the park with SOLVE volunteers and SOLVE...
KATU.com
Mayor to appoint members of commission that draws up Portland's new geographic districts
PORTLAND, Ore. — One of the first big steps for Portland's government transition is expected in the next couple of weeks. Voters approved changes to Portland's government makeup in the November election. Mayor Ted Wheeler is set to appoint a 13-member Independent District Commission at the January 25 meeting....
KATU.com
Docs and emails: Reports of Adams' mistreatment called a 'liability for the city'
PORTLAND, Ore. — We are starting to get a clearer picture of the complaints against Sam Adams from city hall staff. In documents and emails obtained by KATU via a Freedom of Information Act request, KATU News has learned that several people came forward to complain about the actions of Sam Adams while working for Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler. According to the documents, several employees across multiple departments reached out to city human resources about Adams' behavior. Several alleged instances documented describe Adams talking down to female city employees, leaving some in tears.
KATU.com
Police investigate fatal crash Sunday morning in Southeast Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. — Police are investigating a fatal crash Sunday morning in southeast Portland. Just after 9:30 a.m., police responded to a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Southeast Powell Boulevard and Southeast 80th Avenue. Police say that when officers from East Precinct arrived, they found one of the...
KATU.com
Washington County hit by early-morning power outage after tree falls on line
BEAVERTON, Ore. — Residents of Beaverton and Aloha were faced with a large power outage early Monday morning, according to reports. As of 5 a.m., nearly 3,900 customers were left without power after a tree fell onto power lines, per Portland General Electric's website. The outage was first reported...
KATU.com
Overturned semi-truck blocks I-5 near Wilsonville
WILSONVILLE, Ore. — The northbound lanes of I-5 near Wilsonville were blocked by an overturned semi-truck late Monday morning. The Aurora Fire District reported just after 10:30 a.m. that a semi had overturned and blocked traffic on the I-5 at a rest area near milepost 280. Travelers were advised...
KATU.com
Report: Portland mayor contradicts Adams' resignation letter, claims 'pattern of bullying'
PORTLAND, Ore. — There are conflicting stories from Portland City Hall about the recent resignation of Sam Adams, the former mayor who was serving as Mayor Ted Wheeler's Director of Strategic Innovation. In a letter released earlier this week, Adams said he stepped down voluntarily, citing health problems. PAST...
KATU.com
Cornelius man pleads guilty to stabbing wife to death
HILLSBORO, Ore. — A Cornelius man has pleaded guilty to murdering his wife last September. Jose Rodolfo Torres-Amaro, 34, entered the plea Thursday. The Washington County District Attorney’s Office says that on Sept. 11, 2021, at 12:45 a.m. his wife Sonia Bahena called police because Torres-Amaro had turned violent during an argument.
KATU.com
Tigard Police ask for help finding New Year's Eve armed robbery suspect
TIGARD, Ore. — The Tigard Police Department is seeking the public's help in finding the suspect in an armed robbery. On New Year's Eve 2022, just after 11 a.m., a man walked in a man walked into Foxy’s on SW Pacific Highway near SW Canterbury Lane. He showed...
