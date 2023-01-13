ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KATU.com

Oregon Brewers Festival cancels 2023 run, will return 'when the time is right'

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Oregon Brewers Festival announced it would cancel its July 2023 event, with organizers saying the fest would return “when the time is right.”. In its 33 years, the four-day Oregon Brewers Festival brought tens of thousands of visitors to Portland’s downtown core. A study from 2015 found that the festival brought more than $30 million to the state's economy.
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Docs and emails: Reports of Adams' mistreatment called a 'liability for the city'

PORTLAND, Ore. — We are starting to get a clearer picture of the complaints against Sam Adams from city hall staff. In documents and emails obtained by KATU via a Freedom of Information Act request, KATU News has learned that several people came forward to complain about the actions of Sam Adams while working for Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler. According to the documents, several employees across multiple departments reached out to city human resources about Adams' behavior. Several alleged instances documented describe Adams talking down to female city employees, leaving some in tears.
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Police investigate fatal crash Sunday morning in Southeast Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. — Police are investigating a fatal crash Sunday morning in southeast Portland. Just after 9:30 a.m., police responded to a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Southeast Powell Boulevard and Southeast 80th Avenue. Police say that when officers from East Precinct arrived, they found one of the...
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Overturned semi-truck blocks I-5 near Wilsonville

WILSONVILLE, Ore. — The northbound lanes of I-5 near Wilsonville were blocked by an overturned semi-truck late Monday morning. The Aurora Fire District reported just after 10:30 a.m. that a semi had overturned and blocked traffic on the I-5 at a rest area near milepost 280. Travelers were advised...
WILSONVILLE, OR
KATU.com

Cornelius man pleads guilty to stabbing wife to death

HILLSBORO, Ore. — A Cornelius man has pleaded guilty to murdering his wife last September. Jose Rodolfo Torres-Amaro, 34, entered the plea Thursday. The Washington County District Attorney’s Office says that on Sept. 11, 2021, at 12:45 a.m. his wife Sonia Bahena called police because Torres-Amaro had turned violent during an argument.
CORNELIUS, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy