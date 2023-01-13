Read full article on original website
Cubs agree to contract with World Series champion
The Chicago Cubs are bringing in a player who is fresh off a World Series. The Cubs reached agreement on a 2-year deal with Trey Mancini. ESPN’s Jesse Rogers reports that the deal includes an option to terminate after one year. News: Free agent Trey Mancini is in agreement with the Cubs on a 2... The post Cubs agree to contract with World Series champion appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
MLB Rumors: Red Sox Interested In Power-Hitting Outfielder
With Xander Bogaerts’ departure and now an injury to Trevor Story, there’s plenty of uncertainty up the middle of the diamond for the Boston Red Sox. Red Sox chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom may have an answer to one of those question marks, though. With it possible that...
Breaking: Legendary Mets Star Died On Monday
The New York Mets announced a tragic passing on Monday afternoon. Frank Thomas, known to some as the "original Met," passed away at the age of 93. "We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of original Met Frank Thomas," the Mets announced on Monday afternoon. Thomas, a ...
Major League Baseball Star Dies After Career With Historical Feat
When you have a long career in any field, you can make history in a number of ways. It is perhaps even easier when you are in a career that not many people can get into. Professional sports is one such field, and we have lost a Major League Baseball star that can lay claim to something only one other man has ever done.
Former MLB Player Dies
Baseball is filled with rich history and a long storied past. It is always sad when a former player's chapter ends. Unfortunately, we were alerted to the loss of a former Major League Baseball player and Minnesota Gophers great.
Ronald Acuña Jr gets engaged to girlfriend Maria Laborde
Ronald Acuña Jr.’s offseason just got a lot better. Acuña proposed to his girlfriend Maria Laborde on Friday night, and she said yes. The proposal took place at a private event in front of their friends and family, many of whom shared the video on Instagram. Here is one video of the proposal: Acuña got... The post Ronald Acuña Jr gets engaged to girlfriend Maria Laborde appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
New York Yankees Star Pitcher Injured
The New York Yankees are coming off an incredible 2022 campaign in the MLB, finishing with a 99-63 record before proceeding to lose the American League Championship Series to the Houston Astros.
Report: Rangers To Sign Hall of Famer's Son
Pablo Guerrero is the son of Hall of Famer Vladimir Guerrero Sr. and brother of All-Star Vladimir Guerrero Jr.
Latest Bryan Reynolds Trade Rumors For Yankees
In just over one month, Yankees pitchers and catchers will report to spring training, embarking on another campaign full of sky-high expectations. While New York has a new ace on their pitching staff and a captain returning after signing a record-setting contract, this club's situation in left field is the hottest topic of conversation in Yankees Universe so far in 2023.
A-Rod’s welcome message to Carlos Correa will hit Yankees fans strangely
During the endgame of Carlos Correa’s 2022-23 free agency (Parts III and IV of a two-year saga), we heard plenty about the shortstop’s interest in the New York Yankees, as well as the generalities of the New York City lifestyle. According to Jon Heyman, in the wake of...
New York Mets Complete Trade Involving All-Star
The New York Mets have had a busy offseason, and just recently lost out on a major signing of Carlos Correa due to a failed physical. However, their big signing this offseason did involve signing pitcher Justin Verlander to a 2-year $86.7 million contract that includes a $35 million vesting option in 2025.
Eagles news: Jason Kelce’s thoughts on the bye, Philly inks lineman
The bye week has allowed the Philadelphia Eagles to rest and get healthier, but that doesn’t mean the Birds haven’t been busy. Between padded practices, signings, and the return of a couple of stars at practice, the NovaCare Complex is just as busy now as it has been all season.
Look: Eli Manning Has 2-Word Reaction To Giants' Playoff Upset
The New York Giants are officially moving on to the NFC's Divisional Round where they will play the Philadelphia Eagles. Brian Daboll and the Giants upset the No. 2 seed Minnesota Vikings 31-21 on Sunday night. Eli Manning had a two-word reaction to the massive playoff victory. "Let’s ...
Philadelphia 76ers rumors fans want to come true in 2023
Despite being one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference last year, the Philadelphia 76ers are a franchise that
Meet Sarah Wacha, MLB Pitcher Michael Wacha’s Wife
Michael Wacha has been in the social media spotlight since his free agency. And he shares some of that attention with his family. Michael Wacha’s wife, Sarah Wacha, recently gave birth to their first child. While they have been together for most of the MLB pitcher’s career, they had to balance their respective careers, make a long-distance relationship work, and have their wedding plans nearly derailed. Fans want to know more about Michael Wacha’s wife, so we delve into her background and their relationship in this Sarah Wacha wiki.
Justin Verlander, Kate Upton enjoy ‘great night’ dining with Mets’ Steve Cohen
Justin Verlander and his wife Kate Upton were dining with some new friends. The superstar pitcher ate out with Steve Cohen and his wife, Alex, after the 39-year-old superstar inked a two-year, $86.7 year deal with the Mets this offseason. Cohen’s wife took to her Instagram story on Sunday night to spread the news of the newfound friendship. “Great night getting to know @justinverlander and @kateupton,” Alex posted alongside a picture of the two couples smiling along with some added Mets logos Verlander and Cohen built a rapport over the offseason, with billionare calling the ace “approachable.” Verlander added Cohen’s initial phone call to woo him to Queens wasn’t about baseball, but rather about getting to know each other. Verlander won a World Series with the Houston Astros, along with a Cy Young award, this past season before heading to New York. He will fill the role of co-ace to Max Scherzer after Jacob deGrom left to sign with the Rangers.
Former Yankees OF Signs with Hometown Cubs After Stint in Korea
Mike Tauchman is heading home. The former Yankees outfielder has signed a minor league deal with the Chicago Cubs, according to the team’s transaction log. Tauchman, 32, is from Palatine, Illinois, a Chicago suburb. He attended William Fremd High School and stayed in-state to play collegiately at Bradley University.
3-time All-Star who played for Pittsburgh Pirates, Philadelphia Phillies has died
Former MLB All-Star player Frank Thomas has died. The New York Mets announced his death on social media. “We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of original Met Frank Thomas,” the team wrote. No cause of death was given. Thomas played for the Mets from 1962-1964. He...
Vikings fan who flipped off Giants WR ended up with funny reward
The laws of karma took a backseat to the laws of postseason competition during Sunday’s Minnesota Vikings-New York Giants game. In the second quarter of the wild card playoff contest, Vikings wide receiver KJ Osborn came down with a nine-yard touchdown catch from Kirk Cousins to pull Minnesota to within a 17-14 margin of the... The post Vikings fan who flipped off Giants WR ended up with funny reward appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Basketball Superstar Announces Retirement
Today in the basketball world, a prominent star decided to officially hang it up for good. According to ESPN, Minnesota Lynx superstar Maya Moore has officially announced her retirement from the Women's National Basketball Association.
