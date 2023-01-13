ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

McCarthy invites Biden for Feb. 7 State of the Union speech

By ZEKE MILLER
KRMG
KRMG
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1blAGm_0kDuZE1z00

WASHINGTON — (AP) — President Joe Biden will deliver his second State of the Union address on Feb. 7, the White House said, after House Speaker Kevin McCarthy extended the invitation for him to address a joint session of Congress that day.

It will be Biden's first address to a divided Congress after Republicans took control of the House this month. It will come as his administration seeks areas of common interest with the newly empowered GOP while also working to avoid a potentially debilitating default if the two parties can't come together to raise the debt limit in the coming months.

“The new year brings a new Congress, and with it, a responsibility to work towards an economy that is strong, a nation that is safe, a future that is built on freedom, and a government that is accountable,” McCarthy wrote in his invitation to Biden on Friday. “The American people sent us to Washington to deliver a new direction for the country, to find common ground, and to debate their priorities.”

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said Biden accepted McCarthy’s “kind invitation” and looks forward to delivering the speech.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
KRMG

More classified documents found at Biden's home by lawyers

WASHINGTON — (AP) — Lawyers for President Joe Biden classified documents at his home in Wilmington, Delaware, than previously known, the White House acknowledged Saturday. White House lawyer Richard Sauber said in a statement that a total of six pages of classified documents were found during a search of Biden's private library. The White House had said previously that only a single page was found there.
WILMINGTON, DE
msn.com

Former Russian Commander Warns of 'Civil War' That Will 'Kill' Russia

Former Russian commander Igor Ivanovich Strelkov, also known as Igor Girkin, recently warned of "civil war" in Russia that could result in "millions of casualties" as the country continues to fight in the ongoing war in Ukraine. "There are all kinds of civil wars. There are civil wars that will...
KRMG

Ukraine official says Zelenskyy hopes to visit UN next month

UNITED NATIONS — (AP) — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy wants to visit the United Nations to address a high-level meeting of the 193-member General Assembly on the eve of the first anniversary of Russia’s Feb. 24 invasion of his country if the security situation permits, a senior Foreign Ministry official said.
WASHINGTON STATE
KRMG

Senate leaders speak on resolution banning foreign troops from training in Oklahoma

Senate leaders released a statement after a resolution attempting to ban foreign troops from training on Oklahoma military grounds was filed. Senate Concurrent Resolution 2 prohibits the Pentagon, Department of Defense and the federal government from sending foreign troops to Oklahoma for training, despite the state having a rich history of training programs with different countries.
OKLAHOMA STATE
KRMG

Economic woes, war, climate change on tap for Davos meeting

DAVOS, Switzerland — (AP) — The World Economic Forum is back with its first winter meetup since 2020 in the Swiss Alpine town of Davos, where leaders are seeking to bridge political divisions in a polarized world, buttress a hobbling economy and address concerns about a climate change — among many other things.
KRMG

NYC mayor visits Texas border, blasts feds' migrant response

EL PASO, Texas — (AP) — During a visit to the Texas border city of El Paso, New York Mayor Eric Adams offered up a blistering criticism of the federal government's response to the influx of immigrants into U.S. cities, saying, "We need clear coordination." He said Sunday...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
KRMG

Rocket debris found again in Moldova, from war next door

CHISINAU, Moldova — (AP) — Moldovan authorities said Saturday that the remains of a rocket “originating from Russia’s air attacks on Ukraine” was found by border officials in a northern village near the country's border with war-torn Ukraine. Moldova’s Interior Ministry said in a statement...
KRMG

KRMG

Tulsa, OK
20K+
Followers
115K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

102.3 FM KRMG Fox 23 radio for Tulsa's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.krmg.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy