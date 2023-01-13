Read full article on original website
CBS Sports
Real Madrid vs. Barcelona score: Xavi's men dominate El Clasico as Gavi, Pedri and Robert Lewandowski score
It was a one-sided affair where Barca were as sharp as they've been all season. After winning everything there is to win as a player for Barcelona, Xavi has won his first trophy as manager of the club in a 3-1 victory over Real Madrid in the Spanish Super Cup final on Sunday. It's a victory that shows both that Barcelona are back and that their academy approach is bearing fruit at the highest levels again with Gavi having a goal and two assists to match Robert Lewandowski's goal and an assist.
Cristiano Ronaldo's heartwarming reunion with Real Madrid in Saudi Arabia ahead of Supercopa Clasico
Real Madrid legend Cristiano Ronaldo met up with his ex-club's current players to wish them luck before the final against Barcelona.
Yardbarker
Internacional wants to sign Di Maria this month
Internacional has been linked with a move for Juventus attacker Angel di Maria with the Argentinian set to finish his career back home in South America. The World Cup winner moved to Juventus at the start of this season as a free agent and has been a key player for Juve in their bid to end the term successfully.
Transfer Talk: Memphis Depay to exit Barcelona amid Atletico Madrid interest
Memphis Depay is open to a move to Atletico Madrid as the forward is set to leave Barcelona this month. Transfer Talk has the latest.
Man Utd 2-1 Man City: Player ratings as Red Devils earn comeback derby win
Match report and player ratings from Manchester United's Premier League meeting with Manchester City
sportszion.com
Brazilian football legend Ronaldinho’s son on trial with Barcelona youth academy La Masía
Ronaldinho delighted Barcelona supporters by winning the Champions League, two La Liga championships, and thrilling the world with his Samba style during his five years at the Camp Nou. Barcelona, however, might soon see more of Ronaldinho’s magic. Joo de Assis Moreira, the Brazilian’s 17-year-old son, is now undergoing a...
Yardbarker
Watch: Messi Fools Multiple PSG Players With an Impressive Assist to Verratti In Training
Lionel Messi is one of the few players in world football today who regularly orchestrates highlight-reel plays in training. During a recent collective training session, Messi showed off his world-class prowess as a playmaker. Multiple PSG players attempted to win back possession from Messi, but in the end, the Argentine forward managed to dish off a keen assist to a waiting Marco Verratti.
How Harry Kane compares to Manchester Utd, Barcelona and Real Madrid top goalscorers
A look at how Harry Kane and his Tottenham record compares to the leading goalscorers of some of Europe's biggest clubs.
Real Madrid's Karim Benzema refuses to discuss 'difficult' World Cup exit ahead of Supercopa final
Karim Benzema refused to discuss the "difficult" events that saw him withdrawn from France's World Cup squad.
sportszion.com
Bidding for Ronaldo-Messi prestige seat surpasses $2.6M
After receiving a two-match suspension from the English Football Association, Cristiano Ronaldo has yet to make his debut for Al Nassr. However, a matchup between Messi and PSG could pave the way for Ronaldo’s fresh start since both teams will be playing each other. PSG had already announced that...
Unai Emery backs Emiliano Martinez as FIFA investigates World Cup celebrations
Aston Villa boss Unai Emery backed Emiliano Martinez after FIFA opened disciplinary proceedings against Argentina.The world champions are in hot water following their celebrations after their final victory over France in Qatar.Martinez was criticised for appearing to make a vulgar gesture with his Golden Glove award following Argentina’s penalty shoot-out win last month.He was also filmed in the dressing room mocking France’s Kylian Mbappe, although FIFA has not named any individuals, with Argentina cited for potential misconduct of players and officials and offensive behaviour and violations of the principles of fair play.Emery admitted he was not aware of the nature...
FOX Sports
Arsenal beats Tottenham 2-0 to stretch EPL lead to 8 points
LONDON (AP) — Arsenal extended its Premier League lead to eight points with a 2-0 win at Tottenham in the north London derby on Sunday that was helped by an own-goal by goalkeeper Hugo Lloris. Lloris turned a cross from Bukayo Saka into his own net in the 14th...
Yardbarker
(WATCH) Gavi fires Barcelona ahead in Spanish Supercopa final against Real Madrid
Barcelona have raced into a 1-0 lead over Real Madrid in the 2023 Spanish Supercopa final thanks to Gavi’s superb finish. La Blaugrana face their arch El Clasico rivals in Riyadh, with Xavi looking for his first title as Barcelona boss, as Los Blancos aim to defend their 2022 Supercopa title.
Wolves agree £4.4m fee for Paris St-Germain and Spain winger
Wolves have agreed to sign Paris St-Germain and Spain winger Pablo Sarabia for £4.4million. The 30-year-old will undergo his medical at the club on Tuesday before signing his deal.
Real Madrid predicted lineup vs Barcelona - Supercopa de Espana final
Real Madrid's predicted starting XI for their Supercopa de Espana final against Barcelona
BBC
Rennes 1-0 Paris Saint Germain: Ligue 1 leaders suffer shock defeat
Leaders Paris St-Germain suffered a second successive away defeat in Ligue 1 as Rennes claimed a deserved victory. Captain Hamari Traore scored the only goal midway through the second half with a low finish from inside the area after good work by Adrien Truffert. Substitute Kylian Mbappe should have equalised...
Arsenal ‘ready to offer £71m transfer fee for Juventus striker Vlahovic’ after missing out on Mudryk to rivals Chelsea
ARSENAL have turned their attention to Dusan Vlahovic after missing out on Mykhailo Mudryk, according to reports. The Gunners were linked to the striker last January but he decided to join Juventus. Gabriel Jesus then arrived in the summer and Mikel Arteta was looking to strengthen his squad further with...
Raheem Sterling Return to Liverpool 'Cannot Be Ruled Out' - But Is it Actually Likely?
Raheem Sterling Liverpool transfer rumours - could leave Manchester City. in summer. Champions League ban.
Yardbarker
Inter Milan Striker Edin Dzeko Disappointed Against Hellas Verona But Is Preparing For AC Milan Clash, Italian Media Argu
Inter striker Edin Dzeko has come in for criticism after failing to make an impact in the 1-0 win over Hellas Verona in Serie A yesterday. As reported by L’Interista.it, the Bosnia and Herzegovina international underwhelmed at the Stadio Giuseppe Meazza after starting the match against the Gialloblu, and was withdrawn midway through the second half for Joaquin Correa.
Antonio Conte sends Hugo Lloris message after north London derby defeat
Antonio Conte speaks out after Hugo Lloris' error in the north London derby defeat to Arsenal.
90min
