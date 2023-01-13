Read full article on original website
Related
Nottingham Forest complete signing of Danilo from Palmeiras
Nottingham Forest have announced the signing of Danilo from Palmeiras on a deal running until 2029.
Real Madrid predicted lineup vs Barcelona - Supercopa de Espana final
Real Madrid's predicted starting XI for their Supercopa de Espana final against Barcelona
Brighton 3-0 Liverpool: Player ratings as March double extends Reds rot
From the AMEX - Solly March scored a double as Brighton embarrassed Liverpool to move up to seventh in the Premier League, further harming the injury-stricken v
Jonas Eidevall stresses importance of Arsenal's unbeaten WSL record vs Chelsea despite late draw
Jonas Eidevall has emphasised the importance of his side remaining unbeaten against Chelsea in the WSL since he took charge of the club in the summer of 2021, despite conceding a late equaliser to deny them all three points at the Emirates on Sunday.
90min
How can Newcastle qualify for the Champions League?
A look at how Newcastle can qualify for the Champions League this season
Man Utd 2-1 Man City: Player ratings as Red Devils earn comeback derby win
Match report and player ratings from Manchester United's Premier League meeting with Manchester City
How Harry Kane compares to Manchester Utd, Barcelona and Real Madrid top goalscorers
A look at how Harry Kane and his Tottenham record compares to the leading goalscorers of some of Europe's biggest clubs.
90min
Saudi All-Star XI vs Paris Saint Germain: When is the game and how to watch
Here's everything you need to know about the match between Saudi All-Star XI and PSG, which could be the last time Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi face each other.
Chelsea 1-0 Crystal Palace: Player ratings as Mudryk watches Blues seal deserved win
Match report & player ratings from Chelsea 1-0 Crystal Palace in the Premier League.
Gareth Bale sends goodbye message to LAFC after retirement
Gareth Bale has said his goodbyes to LAFC after his short but incredibly sweet time at the club came to an end. The Welsh star announced his retirement last week following a glittering career full of trophies, goals, and huge moments. Bale's club career concluded in typical fashion, scoring the...
Antonio Conte sends Hugo Lloris message after north London derby defeat
Antonio Conte speaks out after Hugo Lloris' error in the north London derby defeat to Arsenal.
Aston Villa agree $18m deal with Chicago Fire for transfer of Jhon Duran
Aston Villa have announced an agreement with the Chicago Fire for the transfer of Colombian youngster Jhon Duran. The West Midlands revealed in a club statement that they are yet to agree personal terms with Duran, while he will also need to pass a medical and obtain a necessary work visa.
Facundo Torres reveals contact with Arsenal regarding transfer
Facundo Torres addressed recent transfer rumors linking him to the Premier League, confirming contact with Arsenal before insisting he remains ‘focused with Orlando City’ at the moment. Reports in December suggested that the Gunners targeted Torres as a possible backup for Bukayo Saka. Though the transfer failed to...
League One play-offs 2023: Fixtures, dates & teams in contention
Here's everything you need to know about the League One play-offs.
Gonzalo Pineda hints at Atlanta United transfers & addresses Josef Martinez future
Atlanta United head coach Gonzalo Pineda has revealed the club plans to add 'at least three players' ahead of the new MLS season. Pineda is looking to guide the Five Stripes back into the MLS Cup Playoffs after missing out for the second time in three years in 2022. However,...
90min
Chelsea confirm signing of Mykhaylo Mudryk from Shakhtar Donetsk
Chelsea have completed the signing of Mykhaylo Mudryk from Shakhtar Donetsk.
Bournemouth set to win race for in-demand Lorient forward
Bournemouth are set to win the race for Lorient forward Dango Ouattara.
Brentford 2-0 Bournemouth: Player ratings as Bees climb to 8th in Premier League table
Brentford's remarkable second Premier League season continued with a routine 2-0 win at home to Bournemouth on Saturday evening.
Antonio Conte vs Mikel Arteta: Complete H2H record
Antonio Conte and Mikel Arteta have done battle twice.
WSL team of the week: gameweek 10
The WSL returned over the weekend following a month-long winter break, with all 12 teams in action across six entertaining fixtures. Chelsea rescued a late poin
90min
2K+
Followers
15K+
Post
233K+
Views
ABOUT
90min is the world's largest football community delivering authentic content in 11 languages to more than 50 million fans globally. With a professional team of editors in our newsrooms in London, São Paulo, Manila, New York and Tel Aviv as well as on-the-ground journalists in Europe, the United States, Latin America and Asia, 90min covers football up-close from the fan's perspective. At 90min we don't speak at fans. We speak with them. Because we are fans.https://www.90min.com/
Comments / 0