2022 NFL All-Pro Team Roster

By The Associated Press
 3 days ago
NEW YORK — (AP) — The Associated Press 2022 NFL All-Pro team selected by a national panel of 50 media members:

OFFENSE

Quarterback — Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City

Running Back — Josh Jacobs, Las Vegas

Tight End — Travis Kelce, Kansas City

Wide Receivers — Justin Jefferson, Minnesota; Tyreek Hill, Miami; Davante Adams, Las Vegas

Left Tackle — Trent Williams, San Francisco

Right Tackle — Lane Johnson, Philadelphia

Left Guard — Joel Bitonio, Cleveland

Right Guard — Zack Martin, Dallas

Center — Jason Kelce, Philadelphia

DEFENSE

Edge Rushers — Nick Bosa, San Francisco; Micah Parsons, Dallas

Interior Linemen — Chris Jones, Kansas City; Quinnen Williams, New York Jets

Linebackers — Fred Warner, San Francisco; Roquan Smith, Baltimore; Matt Milano, Buffalo

Cornerbacks — Sauce Gardner, New York Jets; Patrick Surtain II, Denver

Safeties — Minkah Fitzpatrick, Pittsburgh; Talanoa Hufanga, San Francisco

SPECIAL TEAMS

Placekicker — Daniel Carlson, Las Vegas

Punter — Tommy Townsend, Kansas City

Kick Returner — Keisean Nixon, Green Bay

Punt Returner — Marcus Jones, New England

Special Teamer — Jeremy Reaves, Washington

Long Snapper — Andrew DePaola, Minnesota

SECOND TEAM

OFFENSE

Quarterback — Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia

Running Back — Nick Chubb, Cleveland

Tight End — George Kittle, San Francisco

Wide Receivers — AJ Brown, Philadelphia; Stefon Diggs, Buffalo; CeeDee Lamb, Dallas

Left Tackle — Andrew Thomas, New York Giants

Right Tackle — Tristan Wirfs, Tampa Bay

Left Guard — Joe Thuney, Kansas City

Right Guard — Chris Lindstrom, Atlanta

Center — Creed Humphrey, Kansas City

DEFENSE

Edge Rushers — Myles Garrett, Cleveland; Haason Reddick, Philadelphia

Interior Linemen — Dexter Lawrence, New York Giants; Jeffery Simmons, Tennessee

Linebackers — Bobby Wagner, Los Angeles Rams; C.J. Mosley, New York Jets; Demario Davis, New Orleans.

Cornerbacks — Jaire Alexander, Green Bay; James Bradberry, Philadelphia

Safeties — Derwin James, Los Angeles Chargers; Justin Simmons, Denver

SPECIAL TEAMS

Placekicker — Justin Tucker, Baltimore

Punter — Ryan Stonehouse, Tennessee

Kick Returner — Kene Nwangwu, Minnesota

Punt Returner — Kalif Raymond, Detroit

Special Teamer — George Odum, San Francisco

Long Snapper — Nick Moore, Baltimore

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

