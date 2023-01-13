ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Paul Renner requests emails about faculty hiring, discipline and curriculum at state’s higher ed institutions

By Anne Geggis
floridapolitics.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Comments / 8

Chuck Karr
3d ago

nazis teach them what we want them learn don't do history by all means pretend it didn't happen this is the republican way now

Reply
20
Panama Red
2d ago

We are watching the rise of Fascism in Florida. If they can't get something one way, they simply try another route that is just as Fascist and illegal, but it is a different legal course. The rule of law is being challenged in Florida.

Reply
12
Tedderman johns
2d ago

Florida is now under control by full fledged fascists who seek to whitewash the history of Florida and the United States .

Reply
12
palmcoastobserver.com

State cleared of violating education court order

Gov. Ron DeSantis’ administration has not violated a court order that blocked parts of a controversial law restricting how race-related concepts can be taught in higher education, a federal judge ruled Thursday. Plaintiffs challenging the 2022 law, which DeSantis dubbed the “Stop Wrongs To Our Kids and Employees Act,”...
FLORIDA STATE
Toni Koraza

Professors Demand DeSantis Cease Hindering Florida Education

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is serious about monitoring schools in Florida. He launched an investigation into school curriculums, igniting state-wide outrage. A group of college professors in Florida asked the Court to stop DeSantis' request for information on funding for programs promoting diversity, equity, and inclusion, as well as critical racial theory programs in state universities.
FLORIDA STATE
publicnewsservice.org

Higher Ed Braces for DeSantis Attacks on Unions, 'Trendy Ideology'

If it's "woke," "trendy," or has anything to do with race and diversity, it appears Gov. Ron DeSantis wants no part of it in Florida. From signing what was dubbed the "Stop WOKE Act" to prohibit teaching certain concepts related to race, the DeSantis administration has now asked state colleges and universities for information about what resources they are putting into activities related to diversity, equity and inclusion, as well as what some call "critical race theory."
FLORIDA STATE
hernandosun.com

DeSantis executive order sends Florida Guard to the Keys

Gov. Ron DeSantis has issued an executive order activating the Florida National Guard and directing other state agencies, including law enforcement, to help local government agencies respond to the influx of migrants to the Florida Keys. The order was issued in response to the Jan. 1 unlawful entry of 300...
FLORIDA STATE
floridapolitics.com

Winner and Loser of the Week in Florida politics — Week of 1.8.23

Obamacare signups are surging in Florida once again. But the Florida Democratic Party has taken one too many punches to the face. With the wild House Speaker vote — and Florida’s significant involvement in the drama — now complete, House Republicans were able last week to dole out major outstanding committee assignments. And one of those decisions left Florida out of the equation in a big way.
FLORIDA STATE
FloridaDaily

Jimmy Patronis Urges Floridians to Protect Themselves Against Fraud During Financial Wellness Month

In recognition of January as Financial Wellness Month, last week, state Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Jimmy Patronis encouraged Floridians to know the warning signs of financial scams and is sharing tips on how to avoid becoming a victim of fraud. To learn more about fraud and scams, check out the Department of Financial Services’ “Guide to Outsmarting Scammers.”
FLORIDA STATE
mynews13.com

Classes halted by 'Stop Woke Act' back at UCF

ORLANDO, Fla-- On Thursday a federal judge ruled in favor of Gov. Ron DeSantis and against a group of educators and students that had accused the administration of ignoring a court injunction, against certain aspects of the so-called "Stop Woke Act," which restricts the teaching of certain race-related concepts. What...
ORLANDO, FL
floridianpress.com

Casey DeSantis Announces Hefty Bonuses for New Florida Officers

This week, the state of Florida has seen massive gains among the state's law enforcement community as a result from Gov. Ron DeSantis' (R-FL) leadership. Today First Lady Casey DeSantis tweeted about the progress that has added 1,000 Florida law enforcement officers since July of last year. First Lady DeSantis...
FLORIDA STATE
FloridaDaily

Ron DeSantis Names Gen. John Haas as Adjutant General of Florida

This week, Gov. Ron DeSantis announced the appointment of Major General John D. Haas as Adjutant General of Florida. Haas is the Assistant Adjutant General – Army and the Commander of the Florida Army National Guard (FLARNG). Prior to assuming his position, he was the Director of Strategic Plans, Policies, and Programs for the Florida National Guard.
FLORIDA STATE
floridianpress.com

Last Squeeze —1.13.2023 — DeSantis Champions Law Enforcement— Communist Chinese Have Police Stations in US?—More...

Have a tip, story, new job, or announcement for The JUICE? Reach out: Javier@floridianpress.com. This week, the state of Florida has seen massive gains among the state's law enforcement community as a result from Gov. Ron DeSantis' (R-FL) leadership. Today First Lady Casey DeSantis tweeted about the progress that has added 1,000 Florida law enforcement officers since July of last year. READ MORE.

