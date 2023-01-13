Read full article on original website
Three New York Police Departments to Get $1.5 Million in Funding for Federal Pilot ProjectJ.M. LesinskiBuffalo, NY
Congressman Colin Allred Honors Damar Hamlin's Recovery on House FloorLarry LeaseBuffalo, NY
Buffalo VA nurses speak out against administration's failure to prepare for the blizzardEdy ZooBuffalo, NY
"Somebody Has My Son, Or Did Something To My Son,” Mother Says Of Missing 12-Year-Old New York BoyThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBuffalo, NY
Damar Hamlin Shows Remarkable Improvement After Suffering Cardiac Arrest on the FieldLarry LeaseBuffalo, NY
thecomeback.com
Joe Burrow reacts to terrible Bengals news
The Cincinnati Bengals may have beaten the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday night, but it wasn’t always pretty, particularly on the offensive line after several injuries to a unit the team worked hard to improve during the offseason. But following the win, star quarterback Joe Burrow still sounds confident. Heading...
Tom Brady, Russell Wilson and Ciara Among Top Donors to Damar Hamlin's Foundation
A GoFundMe set up by the 24-year-old Buffalo Bills player, who collapsed on the field Monday night, is up to more than $7 million, with $10,000 donations from stars like Brady and Wilson Damar Hamlin is still making a difference, even while intubated in a hospital. As of Thursday afternoon, a GoFundMe campaign set up by Hamlin to raise funds for a community toy drive has surpassed the $7.25 million mark thanks to over 224,000 donations from fans and supporters, including stars like Tom Brady and Ciara and...
Josh Allen’s stern message after Bills survive Wild Card scare vs. Dolphins
The Buffalo Bills entered their Wild Card Game against the Miami Dolphins as heavy favorites. However, the Bills barely managed to scrape by with a 34-31 win. The manner of victory doesn’t matter to Bills fans, and it certainly doesn’t matter to Josh Allen. The Bills quarterback only cares about the end result, not the way the victory looks.
Damar Hamlin meets up with Bills ahead of playoff opener
Damar Hamlin made another milestone in his recovery Saturday by visiting the Buffalo Bills in person ahead of the team’s playoff opener. Bills linebacker Matt Milano shared an image of Hamlin on campus with teammates in Orchard Park, one day before the team faces Miami in the AFC wild-card round. From Matt Milano's Instagram story.... The post Damar Hamlin meets up with Bills ahead of playoff opener appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
NFL Fans Blast Tony Romo as ‘Biased’ During Bills-Dolphins AFC Wild Card Game
Tony Romo is one of the top analysts in the NFL TV game, but some fans took exception to the former Cowboy quarterback’s neutrality when calling Sunday’s games. Then again, others believed Romo was trying to be so neutral that he ended up being wishy washy. Guess it all depends on which team you were cheering for or whether you cared who won.
Ed Reed: 'Prime Was Not Wrong' and HBCU Administrators Have 'Broken Mentalities'
Reed expressed frustration with the state of HBCUs and their athletic departments in a recent video on Tik Tok.
Bills could lose notable coach to division rival?
One of the Buffalo Bills’ coaches could soon be seeing them twice a year from the opposing sideline. Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer reported this week that the New York Jets are doing their homework on Bills QB coach Joe Brady. The 33-year-old appears to be an option for the Jets, the Bills’ AFC East division... The post Bills could lose notable coach to division rival? appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
WKBW-TV
Bills 3rd date with the Dolphins successful, 34-31
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Bills face the Miami Dolphins for the third time this season. On the Bills second offensive possession, the Josh Allen and Stefon Diggs duo complete a beautiful 52 yard pass to set Buffalo up in the red zone. Dawson Knox, on the very next play looks like a super hero with a one arm grab, and completes Buffalo's first touchdown of the day, 7-0. While Miami tries to respond, Dean Marlowe comes up with a huge interception that sets Buffalo up at the 23 yard line. James Cook wouldn't let the defensive "splash" play go to waste and runs it for 12 yards into the end zone, 14-0.
Kliff Kingsbury turning down coaching offers?
Former Arizona Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury has interest from NFL teams, but that interest apparently is not reciprocated. FOX Sports reporter Peter Schrager reported Saturday that Kingsbury has been contacted by “multiple teams” about becoming an offensive coordinator after the Cardinals fired him on Monday. Kingsbury, however, has made it clear he is not interested.... The post Kliff Kingsbury turning down coaching offers? appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Dolphins Get More Bad Roster News Before Bills Game
The Miami Dolphins are looking less and less likely to mount an upset against the Buffalo Bills this weekend. On Saturday, the team downgraded starting offensive lineman Liam Eichenberg to OUT. He will not travel with the team to Buffalo for Sunday's first-round playoff game, per team insider ...
WKBW-TV
Survive and Advance: Bills find a way, to play another day
BUFFALO, NY. (WKBW) — Ask anyone on the Buffalo Bills and they'll all say the same thing. Every week in the postseason begins with an 0-0 record. Survive and advance is the motto for any of the NFL's 32 teams who play in the postseason. On Sunday at Highmark Stadium, the Bills did just that. Nothing More. Nothing less.
Lansdale’s Sean McDermott Nationally Praised for Handling of Buffalo Bills Crisis
Lansdale’s Sean McDermott, who started off as a scouting administrative coordinator for The Eagles, rose to the top as the head coach known for turning around the Buffalo Bills, writes Andrew Beaton for The Wall Street Journal. Assuming the role of head coach in 2017, no one could have...
