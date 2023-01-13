ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Bills face the Miami Dolphins for the third time this season. On the Bills second offensive possession, the Josh Allen and Stefon Diggs duo complete a beautiful 52 yard pass to set Buffalo up in the red zone. Dawson Knox, on the very next play looks like a super hero with a one arm grab, and completes Buffalo's first touchdown of the day, 7-0. While Miami tries to respond, Dean Marlowe comes up with a huge interception that sets Buffalo up at the 23 yard line. James Cook wouldn't let the defensive "splash" play go to waste and runs it for 12 yards into the end zone, 14-0.

BUFFALO, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO