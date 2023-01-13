Read full article on original website
sportszion.com
“I’ll miss the guys” Packers’ QB Aaron Rodgers makes shocking statement amid retirement rumors
For quite some time, rumors about Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers have been circulating. As he’s emphasized before, Rodgers is going to take some time to get away, ponder whether he wants to continue playing, and discuss with the Packers where the organization stands. His recent statement fueled that anticipation once again in a press conference.
NFL Fans Are Convinced The NFL Is Rigged After Trevor Lawrence’s Postgame Interview
Incase you missed it, the Jacksonville Jaguars put together one of the most thrilling come from behind wins in NFL playoff history on Saturday night. At one point, the Jags were down 27-0 against the Los Angeles Chargers on top of four interceptions thrown by quarterback Trevor Lawrence. However, Lawrence...
NFL World Reacts To Justin Herbert's Announcement
Will Justin Herbert be playing for a new head coach next season? Not if he has anything to say about it. Despite widespread calls for the Chargers to fire Brandon Staley, Herbert appears to have trust in his head coach moving forward. Herbert announced on Sunday that he believes in Staley. He ...
Michael Irvin Reveals His Super Bowl Prediction, Winner
The NFL Playoffs are finally here and before we know it, the Super Bowl will be kicking off. Michael Irvin has his two teams picked out. Irvin can be very opinionated at times. However, his picks aren’t that controversial. One may say predictable. Now, Irvin has a job to...
Yardbarker
Seahawks reportedly made decision on Geno Smith's future
After an impressive season leading the team to the NFL playoffs, the Seattle Seahawks are expected to make re-signing Geno Smith to a multiyear deal a priority in the offseason. Ahead of the Seattle's playoff matchup against the San Francisco 49ers, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported that the Seahawks have...
NBC Sports
Abram's dirty play on Deebo lit fire under 'mad' 49ers D
SANTA CLARA — It wasn’t just the 49ers' offense that was fired up after Seattle Seahawks safety Johnathan Abram took things a little too far after tackling Deebo Samuel in the third quarter of San Francisco's 41-23 win over Seattle in the NFC Divisional Round Game at Levi's Stadium on Saturday.
thecomeback.com
Dak Prescott has strong message for Mike McCarthy
Earlier this week, Dallas Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones made it clear that head coach Mike McCarthy will not be fired even if his team loses Monday night’s Wild Card round game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. And Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott thinks it’s comical that was even a question in the first place.
NFL World Demands "Immediate" Dismissal of Head Coach
Saturday will go down as an absolutely devastating day for fans of the Los Angeles Chargers organization, and many fans want someone to pay for the breakdown that led to the team blowing the 27-point lead they held against the Jacksonville Jaguars in their playoff game on Saturday.
Centre Daily
How the Vic Fangio News Affects Broncos’ Path to Sean Payton
Former Denver Broncos head coach Vic Fangio has signaled a clear intention to end his one-year sabbatical from the NFL by interviewing with the Carolina Panthers. Standing on its own, that wouldn't send that much of a ripple through Broncos Country, but Fangio is rumored to be Sean Payton's hand-picked choice to be his next defensive coordinator.
Tom Brady, Russell Wilson and Ciara Among Top Donors to Damar Hamlin's Foundation
A GoFundMe set up by the 24-year-old Buffalo Bills player, who collapsed on the field Monday night, is up to more than $7 million, with $10,000 donations from stars like Brady and Wilson Damar Hamlin is still making a difference, even while intubated in a hospital. As of Thursday afternoon, a GoFundMe campaign set up by Hamlin to raise funds for a community toy drive has surpassed the $7.25 million mark thanks to over 224,000 donations from fans and supporters, including stars like Tom Brady and Ciara and...
NFL World Wants Legendary Announcer To Be Fired
The NFL World was not happy with NBC's play-by-play man on Saturday night. Al Michaels and Tony Dungy were on the call for the Jaguars vs. Chargers Wild Card game. The Jaguars rallied from a 27-point deficit on Saturday night. Fans thought that Michaels, who is in his late 70s, failed to live up to ...
NFL World Reacts To The Sean Payton Announcement
Will Sean Payton coach in the NFL next season? It may all depend on one AFC West team: the Los Angeles Chargers. According to CBS, Payton "has had his eyes" on the Los Angeles Chargers head coaching job. The only issue is the Chargers have yet to fire current head coach Brandon Staley. ...
NFL World Appears To Be Done With Longtime Announcer
The time comes for everyone. Saturday night, it might have come for Al Michaels. The legendary announcer was on the call for the Jaguars vs. Chargers Wild Card game. His performance left a lot to be desired. That's what most of the NFL World thinks, anyway. "3rd biggest comeback in playoff history ...
NFL Head Coach Rumored To Be 'Done' With Coaching
A recently fired NFL head coach is rumored to be "done" with the sport - for now, anyway. The Arizona Cardinals fired head coach Kliff Kingsbury following a disappointing, playoff-less 2022 season. Kingsbury has reportedly jetted off to Thailand with no return date in site. According to reports, ...
NBC Sports
Purdy impresses 49ers teammates with 'slithery' ability
Tackling Brock Purdy is proving to be quite a difficult task for opposing defenses. The 49ers' rookie quarterback put on a show Saturday in a 41-23 win over the Seattle Seahawks in the NFC Wild Card Game at Levi's Stadium. Purdy completed 18 of his 30 passes for 332 yards...
msn.com
Chargers' Joey Bosa Breaks Silence On His Inexcusable Behavior
Joey Bosa played a major factor in the Chargers' playoff loss to the Jaguars on Saturday night. Bosa lost his cool on multiple occasions and was called for two costly unsportsmanlike conduct penalties. Bosa finally broke silence on his behavior on Sunday. He explains that his injury was really bothering...
NBC Sports
What Shanahan, Warner told 49ers' locker room after wild-card win
It was a tale of two halves for the 49ers in their 41-23 NFC Wild Card Game victory over the Seattle Seahawks on Saturday at Levi's Stadium. The 49ers were in a tight contest after two quarters, finding themselves down one, 17-16. However, while many expected the game to remain close, ultimately it became a blowout, which delighted 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan.
NBC Sports
How Carroll's hat choice could be bad omen for 49ers' chances
Pete Carroll and his head attire are trending, so you know it’s Super Wild Card Weekend. Over the course of his 13 seasons as head coach of the Seattle Seahawks, Carroll has never been one to wear hats. His preference, he has said in the past. But when Carroll...
Chargers rumors: Sean Payton wants head coaching job
According to rumors around the Chargers possible head coaching position, Sean Payton is interested in the role. For now, Brandon Staley is the Los Angeles Chargers‘ head coach. But after the team’s historic implosion on Saturday night against the Jacksonville Jaguars where they gave up a 27-point lead, it’s worth questioning how much longer he’ll be in the position.
NBC Sports
49ers' divisional-round opponent scenarios after wild-card win
Brock Purdy and the 49ers advanced to the NFC's divisional playoff round Saturday with an intense 41-23 win over the Seattle Seahawks to kick off Super Wild Card Weekend. San Francisco, the No. 2 seed in the NFC bracket, will welcome its next opponent to Levi's Stadium next weekend, but who the 49ers will play depends on the remaining wild-card game outcomes.
