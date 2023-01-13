It's obvious that the NFL has forsaken quality for quantity. I absolutely agree 1,000%, there was some horrific football played this year. Alot of games where offenses seemed completely lifeless, and that's not because their opponent had a stellar or even good defense, it's just going through the motions. Players acted like they couldn't care less because they're getting paid whether their team scores 3 points or 53. It's abysmal.
Related
NFL Fans Are Convinced The NFL Is Rigged After Trevor Lawrence’s Postgame Interview
Look: Troy Aikman Calls Prominent Quarterback 'The Most Unathletic' In NFL
Howie Long is not 'content with being average,' and he shows it on 'FOX NFL Sunday' show
Photos: Meet The Girlfriend Of 49ers Star Christian McCaffrey
Trevon Diggs & Joie Chavis Smooch On The Sidelines
Draymond Green Gives Brutally Honest Answer About Leaving Warriors
Check Out Dak Prescott’s Amazing House In Full Display In This Texas Town!
Cowboys Playoffs BREAKING: Micah is OUT of Practice for Bucs
Damar Hamlin shown returning to Bills facilities, greeting teammates
Stephen A. Smith Says NFL Coach Is Getting Fired
Lions Should Be 'Livid' with NFL after Embarrassing Officiating
Michael Irvin Reveals His Super Bowl Prediction
Rob Gronkowski reveals he was close to signing with 1 team
Look: Tony Dungy Is Furious With NFL Owners On Monday
Kirk Cousins gets roasted for terrible final play in Vikings’ loss
Al Michaels Gets Slammed for Lack of Enthusiasm During Jaguars-Chargers Game
Kirk Cousins is never going to win anything because he’s a Costco hotdog
Report: 49ers make big decision about Jimmy Garoppolo for playoffs
49ers Interested in Signing Tom Brady; Commanders Trade For Trey Lance?
Sports World Reacts To Brittney Griner, Pat Tillman News
The Big Lead
The Big Lead is the most authoritative voice in sports media coverage and a trusted source for sports news and opinion. The Big Lead team consists of sports media experts, covering the latest news in the NFL, NBA, MLB, MMA, WWE, Golf and College sports, bringing together industry insights and passionate opinions to bring the world of sports media to the everyday fan.https://www.thebiglead.com/
Comments / 8