iheart.com
Sleepy Benjamin's Soulful Melodies Will Lull You Into a Dreamlike State
Sleepy Benjamin, the brainchild of Ben Beamish, a singer, songwriter and producer, is making a huge impact on the indie pop scene with his distinctive sound, drawing comparisons to some of the biggest names in the industry such as FINNEAS, CXLOE, NoMBE, RY X, and Labrinth. With his unique style and undeniable talent, Sleepy Benjamin is leaving an indelible mark in the music world and quickly becoming a name to know amongst the rising stars in indie pop.
Britney Spears Claps Back At Reports Of 'Manic Episode' At Restaurant
Over the weekend TMZ reported that Britney Spears had a "manic episode" in a Los Angeles restaurant that caused her husband Sam Asghari to abruptly leave. The report was immediately controversial, with the #FreeBritney Twitter account refuting claims made in the initial report after talking to the waiter who served Sam and Britney.
Lana Del Rey Bares It All In Stunning Cover Art For Upcoming Album
Lana Del Rey is definitely lookin' "Young and Beautiful" on the cover of her upcoming album!. On her private Instagram account Friday (January 13), the "Summertime Sadness" singer revealed the tracklist and cover art for her new album, Did You Know That There's A Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd. The cover art featured a scantily clad Lana wearing a button-down shirt that's open and exposes her chest as she holds a cassette tape.
Lil Uzi Vert Debuts Six New Face Piercings
Even in the extensive world of rappers and their jewelry, Lil Uzi Vert has been known to stick out with some of their more eccentric fashion choices. Just yesterday video hit the internet of Uzi's newest accessories originating from the Instagram account of Kaia, the girl doing the piercings, and then quickly spread online.
Lookin' At Girlzzz: Danni Ashe, Dua Lipa, Britney, Lainey Wilson, Iggy!
Happy Birthday, Danni Ashe is 55. She was officially certified by "The Guinness Book of World Records" as the "Most-Downloaded Woman on the Internet" in 2000 . . . through her very naughty website, "Danni's Hard Drive." Dua Lipa's headstand!. There are new fears for Britney Spears as she FLIPS...
