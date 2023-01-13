Read full article on original website
Warning of wintry showers and ice across UK from Sunday evening - OLD
Wintry showers are expected to create icy conditions across all four nations of the UK from Sunday evening, forecasters have warned.The Met Office has issued a yellow warning for ice covering Northern Ireland, southern Scotland, northern England, northern Wales and the Midlands, while hundreds of flood warnings are in place across the UK.The alert, which warns that “wintry showers” will lead to “difficult driving conditions” due to slippery surfaces, is in place from 6pm on Sunday until 10am on Monday.The Met Office has also issued a lengthy yellow warning for snow and ice across northern Scotland from 2pm on Sunday...
UK weather forecast: 110 flood warnings issued as snow, rain and -10C freeze loom – latest
Some 110 flood warnings are in place across England following torrential overnight on Sunday.Residents living near rivers in the affected areas - which include parts of Kent and East Sussex have been told that flooding is “expected”.A further less serious “flood alerts” are also in force. These warnings mean flood is “possible” rathern than expected.Meanwhile, temperatures could plunge as low as -10C in some parts as the UK braces for another cold snap, with snow and ice warnings also in place.The Met Office said the lowest temperatures will be recorded in the Scottish glens. The mercury is forecast to drop below freezing in several other regions, including London, where lows of -2C are expected overnight on Monday,The Met Office has issued a yellow warning while forecasting icy surfaces across Northern Ireland, southern Scotland, northern England, northern Wales and parts of the Midlands. Read More Icy conditions to affect Monday morning commuters during rush hour
UK weather: Heavy rain and flood warnings as downpours to lash England and Wales for 20 hours
England and Wales are set to be lashed by persistent heavy rain, with three days of warnings issued by the Met Office. Scores of flood warnings and alerts are already in place for large parts of the country, with more downpours on the way this week. Yellow weather warnings are already in place for north west England and parts of Wales and Scotland until 8pm on Monday. And now further warning covering south west England AND southern Wales has been announced, from 9pm on Wednesday through to 5pm on Thursday. The Environmental Agency also still has 28 flood warnings...
Flood warnings increase as UK braces for colder spell
More than 100 flood warnings are in place across the UK as the cold and wet conditions are forecast to continue well into next week.The Environment Agency had issued 119 flood warnings and 192 flood alerts in England as of early Sunday morning, up from 98 warnings and 169 alerts on Saturday.Meanwhile, the Met Office had put multiple yellow warnings in place as the mercury is expected to fall even further.A warning for ice covering much of Scotland and the north-west and north-east of England suggests there could be “icy surfaces and high-ground snow leading to some difficult travelling conditions...
Flood warnings as parts of UK face heavy showers and blustery winds
Flood warnings have been issued across parts of the UK as heavy rain and blustery winds are set to bring a weekend washout for many.The Met Office had 98 flood warnings and 169 alerts in place in England on Saturday morning, adding people should expect “an unsettled day ahead” as rain pushed eastwards.While brighter spells are set to follow, the forecaster warned there may be heavy showers, some snow in the north and people in Northern Ireland and southern Scotland should be braced for the strongest winds.⚠️ Yellow Weather Warning updated⚠️Rain and wind across southwestern parts of Scotland and the...
Cricket grounds completely submerged by floodwater after heavy downpour
Heavy rain which swept the UK has left a first-class county cricket club completely submerged by floodwater.This aerial footage reveals the severity of flooding which has washed over Worcestershire in recent days.The waterlogged pitch can be seen in this video, with continued flooding visible stretching out in the surrounding area.Worcestershire County Cricket Club is home to the Worcestershire Rapids team, also known as “the Pears.”Flooding continued to impact Worcester on Wednesday, 11 January, with locals asked to avoid the city centre.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Carmarthenshire valley submerged in water as flooding hits WalesHigh water levels seen along swollen Worcestershire river as flood warnings issuedMoment 3ft snake is freed from drainpipe on Worcestershire high street
UK weather: Flooding fears after 80mm of rainfall as strong wind warning issued by Met Office
Fears have been raised of further flooding in the UK, after 80mm of rain fell in less than 14 hours and more downpours on the way. South West England and Wales have been hit by torrential rain over the last 24 hours, with rivers overflowing and roads closed due to rising waters. And now the Met Office has issued a new warning for strong winds, going into Friday morning. The forecaster told The Independent Maerdy in south Wales saw 80mm of rainfall between 9pm on Wednesday and 10.30am Thursday morning.Nant yr Ysfa experienced 75mm at the same time,...
UK weather: Snow forecast as temperatures set to drop to -10C in Arctic blast
The Met Office has issued more than 110 flood warnings for England after the country was hit by torrential rain overnight. An Arctic blast is expected to send temperatures plunging down to -10C with snow forecast for northern areas and higher ground.The lowest temperatures are expected to be felt in the Scottish glens, while London is bracing for lows of -2C on Monday night, 16 January. Outbreaks of rain are expected to continue throughout the coming weekend. Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Jeremy Corbyn refuses to tell Robert Peston if he will stand as independent MP at next electionEel spotted swimming through flooded Hastings town centreFloodwater surrounds Gloucestershire’s Tewkesbury Abbey in stunning drone footage
Severe cold weather alert issued as heavy snow to hit parts of UK - OLD
Britons have been warned that a coming cold snap poses a health risk to the elderly and vulnerable, as heavy snow is set to fall from Sunday into next week.The Met Office said there will be a 70 per cent probability of severe cold weather, icy conditions or heavy snow between 6pm on Sunday and 9am on Thursday in parts of England.Forecasters said northerly winds will develop through Sunday and into Monday, bringing colder air across much of the country and ending a weekslong period of relatively warm weather.“This will affect northern areas initially on Sunday, before moving south to...
In Pictures: Snow creates winter wonderland for some but floods hit travel plans
A cold snap will see snow and ice continue to cause disruption in parts of the UK over the coming days, the Met Office has warned.It comes after wintry conditions moved in from the Arctic over the weekend, with people in areas such as Hexham, Northumberland, waking up to settled snow.The rest of the week is predicted to be cold with patchy showers, particularly in northern areas, until temperatures rise at the weekend.While the snow may have presented a picture postcard scene for some, others were dealing with flooded roads following days of heavy rain.
Ice and sub-zero temperatures due overnight as agencies work to combat floods
Ice and snow are on the way for much of the UK while a “huge operation” is under way to contain flooding in areas affected by recent rain.The Met Office has issued a yellow warning for ice across the centre of the UK covering all four nations, hundreds of flood warnings are in place, and temperatures are due to drop below zero in most places overnight.Snow showers are predicted to hit northern areas on Sunday evening, with hill snow developing in central areas and rain sweeping the south.Temperatures are expected to drop overnight to minus 2C in London, minus 1C...
UK weather: Snow and ice warnings as cold snap returns with -4C Arctic freeze
Snow and ice warnings have been issued for large parts of the UK as temperatures are set to plunge well below zero. The Met Office has issued four days of warnings starting on Sunday, as Arctic winds see the return of the pre-Christmas cold snap. Monday is expected to be the worst affected day of the week, with warnings for snow in the South East and Scotland, and ice warnings for northern England and Northern Ireland. Temperatures are set to drop as low as -4C overnight, struggling to get above 5C during the day. The first alert, which...
Met Office: Homes at risk of flooding as further heavy rainfall forecast
Homes and business in some parts of the UK could be flooded due to heavy rain from Wednesday night into Thursday afternoon, forecasters have warned.The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for rain from 9pm on Wednesday until 5pm on Thursday across much of South West England and Wales, and Herefordshire and Shropshire.The warning said some higher ground areas may see 70-90 mm or more of rain during this period, adding that homes and businesses could be deluged and some properties may experience power cuts.Downpours could also cause delays or cancellations to public transport and spray and flooding...
Wet and windy weekend forecast for many across UK
Heavy rain and blustery winds across much of the UK will result in a washout weekend.The Met Office has issued yellow warnings for rain for Wales and many parts of England which are in place from Friday night until midday on Saturday.A yellow warning for wind and rain is in place in Northern Ireland from 2pm on Saturday until 3am on Sunday.The weather in Wales and areas of England including the North East, the North West, the South West, Yorkshire and West Midlands will result in potential flooding.Forecasters are warning that bus and train services will probably be affected, while...
Heavy snow brings disruption on the roads
Motorists are facing difficult driving conditions as heavy snow falls in some parts of the country.The Met Office has issued a yellow warning of snow and ice for northern and north-west Scotland, which is in force until 10am on Wednesday.A separate yellow warning of ice – which covers southern Scotland, much of England and Northern Ireland – is in place until 10am on Monday.Traffic Scotland said there were reports of several vehicles becoming stuck in snow on the A835 between Ullapool and Braemore late on Sunday afternoon and urged people to take care.⚠️ YELLOW WEATHER WARNINGS⚠️The @metoffice has issued...
Northern Ireland weather: Ice warning issued as cold snap moves in
A weather warning for ice has been issued across Northern Ireland on Sunday night. It will mark the start of a cold snap that is due to move in and last for much of the next week. Some road surfaces will become icy after wintry showers on Sunday night, causing...
Heavy Rain and Thunderstorms Hit Northern Australia, Fire Weather Reported in the Western and Southern Regions
Australia weather will see the persistence of heavy rain and severe weather in the northern region, according to Australian weather authorities. Fire weather will also engulf the western and southern regions. The adverse weather comes after ex-Tropical Cyclone Ellie passed through the country, the second storm of the season, where it formed in less than a week after Tropical Cyclone Darian.
UK Braces For Cold Weather Warnings Amid Snow and Freezing Temperatures
There are currently more than 150 flood alerts and dozens of more serious flood warnings in effect, and much of the UK will be severely battered by heavy rain and strong winds this weekend. The unpredictability of the weather will continue into the following week, and snow is possible. Cold...
In Pictures: Heavy rain brings weekend washout for many
Downpours have affected parts of the UK, as the Met Office warned of chilly temperatures, heavy showers and strong winds.The forecaster issued a yellow warning for wind and rain, running until early on Sunday, across south-western parts of Scotland and the far north of Northern Ireland as gusts of up to 70mph could hit the coastline.In parts of England on Saturday, rivers burst their banks, with fields and roads flooded after the downpours.
UK weather map shows where snow could hit in next two days as temperatures plunge to -10C
Temperatures are plunging below freezing this week with thick blankets of snow settling in parts of the country during a cold snap. Parts of Scotland will see temperatures as low as -10C, which will likely cause dangerous icy conditions overnight, the Met Office has warned. The forecaster has issued three yellow weather warnings for snow and ice that are set to last until Wednesday.Icy surfaces and snowfall are expected across Northern Ireland, southern Scotland, northern England, northern Wales and parts of the Midlands.A wintry Sunday night has already seen 5cm of snowfall build up in Shetland Islands, with more...
