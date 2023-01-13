Some 110 flood warnings are in place across England following torrential overnight on Sunday.Residents living near rivers in the affected areas - which include parts of Kent and East Sussex have been told that flooding is “expected”.A further less serious “flood alerts” are also in force. These warnings mean flood is “possible” rathern than expected.Meanwhile, temperatures could plunge as low as -10C in some parts as the UK braces for another cold snap, with snow and ice warnings also in place.The Met Office said the lowest temperatures will be recorded in the Scottish glens. The mercury is forecast to drop below freezing in several other regions, including London, where lows of -2C are expected overnight on Monday,The Met Office has issued a yellow warning while forecasting icy surfaces across Northern Ireland, southern Scotland, northern England, northern Wales and parts of the Midlands. Read More Icy conditions to affect Monday morning commuters during rush hour

11 HOURS AGO