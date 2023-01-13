New Music Friday: The hottest releases from Shakira, Miley Cyrus, TINI, and more

Get ready because it was an amazing week for new music! Shakira and Miley Cyrus have women everywhere ready to break up with their boyfriends, and there was some incredible collaborations like TAEYANG (of BIGBANG fame) with Jimin of BTS, and TINI , La Joaqui, and Steve Aoki. Get your weekend started by listening to the biggest releases.

1. Shakira || BZRP Music Sessions #53

Shakira broke the internet yesterday after the release of her new song with Argentine producer Bizarrap. The song garnered over 8 million streams on Spotify in just 16 hours. There’s no denying it’s about Piqué, she even found a way to say his and his new girlfriend Clara Chia Martin’s name. After its release, the soccer player took to Twitter, and his response is surprising

2. Miley Cyrus - Flowers

Miley Cyrus dropped “Flowers” hours after Shakira and the song is all about self-love, and knowing your worth. It comes with an incredible music video showing off Cyrus’ dance skills, workouts, and body. Many believe the song is about her ex-husband Liam Hemsworth.

3. TINI, La Joaqui, Steve Aoki - Muñecas

Actress, singer, and songwriter TINI teams up with Argentine urban artist La Joaqui and world-renowned DJ/producer Steve Aoki for “Muñecas.” The irresistible electronic cumbia track is a breath of fresh air, perfectly combining TINI’s vocal talent, La Joaqui’s lyricism, and Steve Aoki’s signature sound and extraordinary creative touch.

4. Fuego, Roy Woods, Polimá Westcoast - Luces

FUEGO continues to make waves on a national and international level with his unique music. From ambitious trap to gleaming electronic beats, the artist dives into high energy rhythms with “LUCES” alongside Roy Woods and Polima Westcoast. It perfectly showcases Fuego’s distinct and newfound electronic style with elements of hip-hop thanks to Woods. The Latin dance record also enlists Polimá WestCoast whose vocals added the perfect balance.

5. AEYANG - ‘VIBE (feat. Jimin of BTS)

Global superstars TAEYANG (of BIGBANG fame) and Jimin of BTS come together for the anticipated and unexpected K-Pop release, “VIBE.” The collaboration speaks for itself, garnering 15 million views on YouTube in 12 hours.

RELATED:

6. CHESCA x DALEX - “EASY”

Puerto Rican stars CHESCA and Dalex collaborate to create the sensual and explosive track “Easy.” “I am very excited about this collaboration. Dalex is a very talented individual and I hold a great deal of respect for him. He is undoubtedly one of the most prevalent reggaeton artists today. This song is for dancing and to be enjoyed by everyone. The lyrics are intense but also cheerful and very sensual, ” said CHESCA in a press release.

7. Ozuna, YOVNGCHIMI - Quién Va a Frontiar

Ozuna’s new song with YOVNGCHIMI is unlike any of his music, and it goes hard. The trap single was written by both Puerto Rican singer-songwriters, and the music video, was filmed at the Residencial Luis Llorens Torres, in the city of San Juan, Puerto Rico, under the direction of Fernando Lugo.

8. Sam Smith - Gimme ft. Koffee & Jessie Reyez

After their explosive #1 worldwide hit, “Unholy,” Sam Smith returns with “Gimme” from their highly anticipated new album GLORIA. For the dancehall-fused track, Sam teamed up with two other female forces - Colombian-Canadian R&B singer-songwriter Jessie Reyez and Jamaican reggae star Koffee.

9. Paramore - C’est Comme Ça

Paramore releases “C’est Comme Ça” which translates from French to “that’s just the way it is.” It’s the third song they’ve dropped ahead of their album’s release “This is Why” on February 10.

10. Justin Quiles, Myke Towers - Whiskey y Coco

Puerto Rican superstar, Justin Quiles starts 2023 with “Whiskey y Coco.” In collaboration with Myke Towers the reggaetown track will have you ready to dance. “Last year was such an incredible year for me in many ways creatively and professionally. I can’t think of a better way to start the new year than to release this track that my good friend and collaborator Myke Towers and I have worked so hard on. I’m ready for everyone to see and hear what we have in store for 2023,” said Justin Quiles in a press release.