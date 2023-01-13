ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
HOLAUSA

New Music Friday: The hottest releases from Shakira, Miley Cyrus, TINI, and more

By Jovita Trujillo
HOLAUSA
HOLAUSA
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RU4rJ_0kDuXFz800

Get ready because it was an amazing week for new music! Shakira and Miley Cyrus have women everywhere ready to break up with their boyfriends, and there was some incredible collaborations like TAEYANG (of BIGBANG fame) with Jimin of BTS, and TINI , La Joaqui, and Steve Aoki. Get your weekend started by listening to the biggest releases.


1. Shakira || BZRP Music Sessions #53

Shakira broke the internet yesterday after the release of her new song with Argentine producer Bizarrap. The song garnered over 8 million streams on Spotify in just 16 hours. There’s no denying it’s about Piqué, she even found a way to say his and his new girlfriend Clara Chia Martin’s name. After its release, the soccer player took to Twitter, and his response is surprising


2. Miley Cyrus - Flowers

Miley Cyrus dropped “Flowers” hours after Shakira and the song is all about self-love, and knowing your worth. It comes with an incredible music video showing off Cyrus’ dance skills, workouts, and body. Many believe the song is about her ex-husband Liam Hemsworth.


3. TINI, La Joaqui, Steve Aoki - Muñecas

Actress, singer, and songwriter TINI teams up with Argentine urban artist La Joaqui and world-renowned DJ/producer Steve Aoki for “Muñecas.” The irresistible electronic cumbia track is a breath of fresh air, perfectly combining TINI’s vocal talent, La Joaqui’s lyricism, and Steve Aoki’s signature sound and extraordinary creative touch.

4. Fuego, Roy Woods, Polimá Westcoast - Luces

FUEGO continues to make waves on a national and international level with his unique music. From ambitious trap to gleaming electronic beats, the artist dives into high energy rhythms with “LUCES” alongside Roy Woods and Polima Westcoast. It perfectly showcases Fuego’s distinct and newfound electronic style with elements of hip-hop thanks to Woods. The Latin dance record also enlists Polimá WestCoast whose vocals added the perfect balance.



5. AEYANG - ‘VIBE (feat. Jimin of BTS)

Global superstars TAEYANG (of BIGBANG fame) and Jimin of BTS come together for the anticipated and unexpected K-Pop release, “VIBE.” The collaboration speaks for itself, garnering 15 million views on YouTube in 12 hours.


RELATED:

What to watch Miss Universe edition: 7 movies to watch - Jan 13

Lauren Sanchez steps out in LA & more estrellas we love


6. CHESCA x DALEX - “EASY”

Puerto Rican stars CHESCA and Dalex collaborate to create the sensual and explosive track “Easy.” “I am very excited about this collaboration. Dalex is a very talented individual and I hold a great deal of respect for him. He is undoubtedly one of the most prevalent reggaeton artists today. This song is for dancing and to be enjoyed by everyone. The lyrics are intense but also cheerful and very sensual, ” said CHESCA in a press release.


7. Ozuna, YOVNGCHIMI - Quién Va a Frontiar

Ozuna’s new song with YOVNGCHIMI is unlike any of his music, and it goes hard. The trap single was written by both Puerto Rican singer-songwriters, and the music video, was filmed at the Residencial Luis Llorens Torres, in the city of San Juan, Puerto Rico, under the direction of Fernando Lugo.

8. Sam Smith - Gimme ft. Koffee & Jessie Reyez

After their explosive #1 worldwide hit, “Unholy,” Sam Smith returns with “Gimme” from their highly anticipated new album GLORIA. For the dancehall-fused track, Sam teamed up with two other female forces - Colombian-Canadian R&B singer-songwriter Jessie Reyez and Jamaican reggae star Koffee.


9. Paramore - C’est Comme Ça

Paramore releases “C’est Comme Ça” which translates from French to “that’s just the way it is.” It’s the third song they’ve dropped ahead of their album’s release “This is Why” on February 10.


10. Justin Quiles, Myke Towers - Whiskey y Coco

Puerto Rican superstar, Justin Quiles starts 2023 with “Whiskey y Coco.” In collaboration with Myke Towers the reggaetown track will have you ready to dance. “Last year was such an incredible year for me in many ways creatively and professionally. I can’t think of a better way to start the new year than to release this track that my good friend and collaborator Myke Towers and I have worked so hard on. I’m ready for everyone to see and hear what we have in store for 2023,” said Justin Quiles in a press release.




Comments / 0

Related
HOLAUSA

Shakira receives support from celebrities. See their reactions

Shakira has caused many mixed reactions online following the release of her new song with Argentinian music producer Bizarrap, referencing her breakup with soccer player Gerard Piqué and his new relationship with girlfriend Clara Chía. And while not everyone is happy about the lyrics, the Colombian singer gained...
HOLAUSA

6 great breakup songs, including Shakira, Miley Cyrus, and more

Shakira broke the world with the release of her session with Bizarrap. As of last night, the video has shattered YouTube records, gathering an estimated 50 million views in just 24 hours. Suffice to say, diss tracks are in our minds, and while most celebrity breakups aren’t...
HOLAUSA

Miley Cyrus shares breakup song on Liam Hemsworth’s birthday

Miley Cyrus’ new song is the first single off of her new record, “Endless Summer Vacation.” It’s titled “Flowers” and it talks about heartbreak and the end of a relationship. It was also released hours before January 13th, Liam Hemsworth’s birthday. RELATED: Miley Cyrus is...
HOLAUSA

Kanye West reportedly got married to architectural designer Bianca Censori

Kanye West is giving marriage another try as he reportedly weds architectural designer Bianca Censori. According to several media outlets, the rapper and businessman is very serious about his new relationship. She is allegedly the same blonde woman he was recently captured with having lunch at the...
HOLAUSA

Shakira’s controversial song gets mysterious ‘likes’ from Pique’s mom

Shakira has caused many mixed reactions online following the release of her new song with Argentinian music producer Bizarrap, referencing her breakup with soccer player Gerard Piqué and his new relationship with girlfriend Clara Chía. And while not everyone is happy about the lyrics, the Colombian singer had﻿...
HOLAUSA

Cindy Crawford, Naomi Campbell & more react to Tatjana Patitz’ death

Tatjana Patitz’ death was announced on January 11th. The supermodel died of breast cancer, at age 56. Many models and artists paid tribute to her work, her beauty and her professionalism, including fellow supermodels Cindy Crawford and Naomi Campbell. RELATED: Naomi Campbell celebrates her first...
HOLAUSA

Meet Mei-Lon Jimenez and Toni Lee Jimenez: The founders of Chica Beauty

Founded and run by sisters Mei-Lon Jimenez and Toni Lee Jimenez, Chica Beauty has become more than a cosmetic brand. The label, which believes in using its products to accentuate natural features instead of covering them, has grown into a community of people who value supporting each other...
HOLAUSA

Mario Lopez’s Elvis dance moves get Austin Butler’s approval

Mario Lopez has another epic story to tell. The host was on the Golden Globes red carpet last night for Access Hollywood, and he showed off his dance moves to Austin Butler. On Thursday, he shared a video with the Elvis star, writing “Elvis dance moves approved...
HOLAUSA

Jessica Alba celebrates her son’s birthday in Disneyland

Jessica Alba is celebrating her son’s birthday in the happiest place on Earth. Alba shared multiple images of her family and their Disneyland adventure, with a moving caption dedicated to her son, Hayes. RELATED: Breakdown of Jessica Alba’s Dia de Los Muertos makeup [VIDEO] ...
HOLAUSA

All the Latinos performing at the 2023 Coachella festival

The Coachella 2023 lineup is here! The much-anticipated music and arts festival included several Spanish-language acts on the list, including Bad Bunny , who becomes the first Latin artist to ever headline in Indio, California. The Puerto Rican star will perform during the two consecutive weekends, from April 14-16 and...
INDIO, CA
HOLAUSA

7 must-watch new and returning TV shows coming out this January

New year, new TV shows! 2023 is kicking off with multiple exciting programs, among them, beloved series that are coming back with new seasons, new programs based off of beloved properties, spin-offs, and more. Scroll down to have a look at some of the most exciting releases coming...
HOLAUSA

HOLAUSA

New York City, NY
75K+
Followers
15K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest on royalty, celebrities, entertainment, fashion, beauty, lifestyle and more

 https://us.hola.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy