Benzinga

Bankrupt Crypto Hedge-Fund Firm Plans Trading Platform For Fallen Crypto Debt

The founders of a bankrupt crypto hedge-fund firm, Three Arrows Capital Ltd, are reportedly looking for capital infusion to launch an exchange where creditors to insolvent digital-assets firms, including their own, could buy and sell claims. Su Zhu, a co-founder of the hedge fund, is seeking to raise $25 million...
Wednesday Is Your Last Chance To Buy Clough Global Equity Before The Dividend Payout

Wednesday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from Clough Global Equity GLQ. The company announced on Tuesday that it would pay shareholders a monthly dividend of 5.99 cents per share. On Thursday, Clough Global Equity will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open 5.99 cents lower than it would have opened on any other day.
Amid Sluggish Sales In China, Alibaba Rolls Out 'Buy Now Pay Later' Option

Splitit Payments Ltd SPTTY and Alipay have formed a partnership to power the 'Pay After Delivery' option for shoppers on AliExpress, a global eCommerce marketplace owned by Chinese internet giant Alibaba Group Holding Ltd BABA. Splitit's technology platform, coupled with Checkout.com's payment-acquiring capabilities, enables AliExpress shoppers to pay after delivery...
Why Cathie Wood Says Tesla Can Afford To Drop Prices With Limited Margin Impact

Tesla Inc.'s TSLA recent price cuts stirred concerns about a huge margin impact that, in turn, is expected to hurt profitability. What Happened: With supply chain bottlenecks dissipating, Tesla can afford to cut prices in line with battery cost declines, said Ark Invest’s Cathie Wood. This will produce the desired effect of driving demand higher while limiting the impact on profitability, she added.
Barron's Top Weekend Stock Picks: Amazon, Tesla, Disney And Why Big Tech May Be In For A Major Comeback

Benzinga reviews this weekend's top stories covered by Barron's, here are the articles investors need to read. "The Age of Free Money Is Over. But There Are Still Plenty of Opportunities, Barron’s Roundtable Pros Say," by Lauren R. Rublin, reviews the bullish and bearish outlooks of 10 Barron's Roundtable panelists as the market launches into an uncertain environment in 2023.
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session

Hall Of Fame Resort HOFV shares moved upwards by 13.2% to $15.74 during Monday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $86.7 million. Kaival Brands Innovations KAVL stock moved upwards by 5.5% to $0.9. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $50.5 million. Connexa...
Earnings Preview For Silvergate Capital

Silvergate Capital SI is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2023-01-17. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Silvergate Capital will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.83. Silvergate Capital bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not...
Bitcoin Consolidates After Massive Surge North: Here's What Might Happen Next

After coming close to tagging the 200-day simple moving average on Friday afternoon, Bitcoin BTC/USD flew through the area later during the 24-hour trading session, following Dogecoin and Ethereum, which Benzinga called out. After busting up through the bellwether indicator, Bitcoin surged over 9% higher over Friday night and Saturday...
Tekla World Healthcare's Ex-Dividend Date Is Thursday, Here's What You Need To Know

Wednesday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from Tekla World Healthcare THW. The company announced on Tuesday that it would pay shareholders a monthly dividend of 11.67 cents per share. On Thursday, Tekla World Healthcare will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open 11.67 cents lower than it would have opened on any other day.
Insurance Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session

According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today's Intraday session. Reliance Global Group RELI stock moved upwards by 11.45% to $0.62 during Monday's regular session. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 296.3K shares, making up 219.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.2 million.
Bitcoin Whale Moves 957 BTC Off Coinbase

What happened: A Bitcoin BTC/USD whale just sent $20,084,698 worth of Bitcoin off Coinbase. The BTC address associated with this transaction has been identified as: bc1q8zhhn84faefm9xkwq5j4xc6vxzpqu20rxcmrv5. Why it matters: Bitcoin "Whales" (investors who own $10 million or more in BTC) typically send cryptocurrency from exchanges when planning to hold their...
Guaranty Bancshares Earnings Preview

Guaranty Bancshares GNTY is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2023-01-17. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Guaranty Bancshares will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.86. Guaranty Bancshares bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not...
