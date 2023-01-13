Read full article on original website
As Bitcoin Turns The Corner, Here's How Much A $1,000 Invested At Its 2022 Bottom Would Be Worth Now
After the bloodbath seen in 2022, most cryptocurrencies began to turn the corner at the start of the new year. The general increase in risk appetite has proven to be salubrious for the space. Bitcoin Joins The Party: Bitcoin BTC/USD, the apex crypto, peaked at $68,789.63 on Nov. 10, 2021,...
Bankrupt Crypto Hedge-Fund Firm Plans Trading Platform For Fallen Crypto Debt
The founders of a bankrupt crypto hedge-fund firm, Three Arrows Capital Ltd, are reportedly looking for capital infusion to launch an exchange where creditors to insolvent digital-assets firms, including their own, could buy and sell claims. Su Zhu, a co-founder of the hedge fund, is seeking to raise $25 million...
Rising Interest Rates Lead To Big Bank Profit Gains: Are There Hints Of Inbound Recession?
Investors waiting for another round of earnings were greeted by Friday’s reports from the nation’s biggest banks showing that profits rose across the sector, boosted by the Federal Reserve’s high-interest rate environment. Investors, however, may have been startled when banks like JPMorgan Chase & Co JPM said...
Wednesday Is Your Last Chance To Buy Clough Global Equity Before The Dividend Payout
Wednesday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from Clough Global Equity GLQ. The company announced on Tuesday that it would pay shareholders a monthly dividend of 5.99 cents per share. On Thursday, Clough Global Equity will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open 5.99 cents lower than it would have opened on any other day.
Crypto Analyst Issues Bitcoin, Ethereum Warning After BTC Explodes Over $20K: 'There's A Problem For Bulls'
The pseudonymous crypto analyst Capo says that the recent rallies in the cryptocurrency market mean nothing, and new lows are still likely. Bitcoin BTC/USD has rallied 21% in the last seven days, and Ethereum ETH/USD has rallied 23%. But Capo says the market’s bounce hasn’t invalidated his bearish outlook.
If You Invested $1,000 When Elon Musk Said Tesla's Stock Price Was Too High, Here's How Much You'd Have Now
Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk bought social media platform Twitter in 2022, a place where he likes to share his thoughts and opinions. On May 1, 2020, Musk tweeted that he thought the share price of Tesla was too high. The tweet came as a surprise, as many CEOs...
Yes, Elon Musk Is Rich, And So Is Bill Gates: But Who Are The Wealthiest Women In The World?
The battle for "world’s richest person" is always fought between men, but as more women take on leadership and ownership roles in companies, the wealth gap between men and women is slowly closing. The last decade saw several high-ranking businessmen tussle between first, second and third place on the...
Tesla's Price Cuts Gives Rivals Jitters, Lucid Exceeds Lowered Bar, Nikola's Facility Consolidation And More: Biggest EV Stories Of The Week
Electric vehicle stocks rebounded with vigor in the week that ended on Jan. 13, lifted by the broader market strength. Most of them saw double-digit gains from their depressed levels. That said, as production and demand headwinds persist, it could be too early to call for a bottom. Now, here...
Amid Sluggish Sales In China, Alibaba Rolls Out 'Buy Now Pay Later' Option
Splitit Payments Ltd SPTTY and Alipay have formed a partnership to power the 'Pay After Delivery' option for shoppers on AliExpress, a global eCommerce marketplace owned by Chinese internet giant Alibaba Group Holding Ltd BABA. Splitit's technology platform, coupled with Checkout.com's payment-acquiring capabilities, enables AliExpress shoppers to pay after delivery...
Cathie Wood Accelerates Tesla Buying This Week: Here's How Much Ark Invest Bought In 4 Days
Tesla, Inc. TSLA stock’s price-cut-induced sell-off on Friday did not deter Cathie Wood-run Ark Invest from continuing its buying spree. What Happened: Ark’s flagship exchange-traded fund Ark Innovation ETF ARKK bought 168,989 shares of Tesla on Friday, valued at $20.68 million at the session’s closing price. The...
Why Cathie Wood Says Tesla Can Afford To Drop Prices With Limited Margin Impact
Tesla Inc.'s TSLA recent price cuts stirred concerns about a huge margin impact that, in turn, is expected to hurt profitability. What Happened: With supply chain bottlenecks dissipating, Tesla can afford to cut prices in line with battery cost declines, said Ark Invest’s Cathie Wood. This will produce the desired effect of driving demand higher while limiting the impact on profitability, she added.
Barron's Top Weekend Stock Picks: Amazon, Tesla, Disney And Why Big Tech May Be In For A Major Comeback
Benzinga reviews this weekend's top stories covered by Barron's, here are the articles investors need to read. "The Age of Free Money Is Over. But There Are Still Plenty of Opportunities, Barron’s Roundtable Pros Say," by Lauren R. Rublin, reviews the bullish and bearish outlooks of 10 Barron's Roundtable panelists as the market launches into an uncertain environment in 2023.
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session
Hall Of Fame Resort HOFV shares moved upwards by 13.2% to $15.74 during Monday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $86.7 million. Kaival Brands Innovations KAVL stock moved upwards by 5.5% to $0.9. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $50.5 million. Connexa...
Earnings Preview For Silvergate Capital
Silvergate Capital SI is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2023-01-17. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Silvergate Capital will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.83. Silvergate Capital bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not...
Bitcoin Consolidates After Massive Surge North: Here's What Might Happen Next
After coming close to tagging the 200-day simple moving average on Friday afternoon, Bitcoin BTC/USD flew through the area later during the 24-hour trading session, following Dogecoin and Ethereum, which Benzinga called out. After busting up through the bellwether indicator, Bitcoin surged over 9% higher over Friday night and Saturday...
Tekla World Healthcare's Ex-Dividend Date Is Thursday, Here's What You Need To Know
Wednesday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from Tekla World Healthcare THW. The company announced on Tuesday that it would pay shareholders a monthly dividend of 11.67 cents per share. On Thursday, Tekla World Healthcare will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open 11.67 cents lower than it would have opened on any other day.
Will This Week Bring Investors Good News? Netflix, Goldman, P&G And Other Key Earnings Reports To Watch
S&P 500 company earnings are expected to experience their first drop since the third-quarter of 2020, FactSet says. We could be looking at more or less flat earnings, according to Commonwealth Financial Network’s Brad MacMillan. Last week’s big bank earnings marked the unofficial start of the reporting season, and...
Insurance Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session
According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today's Intraday session. Reliance Global Group RELI stock moved upwards by 11.45% to $0.62 during Monday's regular session. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 296.3K shares, making up 219.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.2 million.
Bitcoin Whale Moves 957 BTC Off Coinbase
What happened: A Bitcoin BTC/USD whale just sent $20,084,698 worth of Bitcoin off Coinbase. The BTC address associated with this transaction has been identified as: bc1q8zhhn84faefm9xkwq5j4xc6vxzpqu20rxcmrv5. Why it matters: Bitcoin "Whales" (investors who own $10 million or more in BTC) typically send cryptocurrency from exchanges when planning to hold their...
Guaranty Bancshares Earnings Preview
Guaranty Bancshares GNTY is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2023-01-17. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Guaranty Bancshares will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.86. Guaranty Bancshares bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not...
