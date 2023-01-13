Read full article on original website
Bankrupt Crypto Hedge-Fund Firm Plans Trading Platform For Fallen Crypto Debt
The founders of a bankrupt crypto hedge-fund firm, Three Arrows Capital Ltd, are reportedly looking for capital infusion to launch an exchange where creditors to insolvent digital-assets firms, including their own, could buy and sell claims. Su Zhu, a co-founder of the hedge fund, is seeking to raise $25 million...
Insurance Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session
According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today's Intraday session. Reliance Global Group RELI stock moved upwards by 11.45% to $0.62 during Monday's regular session. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 296.3K shares, making up 219.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.2 million.
Bitcoin Consolidates After Massive Surge North: Here's What Might Happen Next
After coming close to tagging the 200-day simple moving average on Friday afternoon, Bitcoin BTC/USD flew through the area later during the 24-hour trading session, following Dogecoin and Ethereum, which Benzinga called out. After busting up through the bellwether indicator, Bitcoin surged over 9% higher over Friday night and Saturday...
Bitcoin Spikes Above $21,000: Is The Move Sustainable Or Just Speculative Mania?
The largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, Bitcoin BTC/USD has spiked above the psychologically important barrier of the $21,000 mark. Saturday's move brought cheer to the subdued markets, which have been rattled by the collapse of several high-profile companies, including cryptocurrency exchange FTX FTT/USD. The rally in prices of major cryptocurrencies...
10 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session
NextPlat NXPL stock moved upwards by 10.2% to $1.51 during Monday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $21.4 million. FaZe Holdings FAZE shares rose 7.83% to $1.79. The company's market cap stands at $129.7 million. The9 NCTY stock moved upwards by 7.75% to $1.39. Today's trading volume for...
As Bitcoin Turns The Corner, Here's How Much A $1,000 Invested At Its 2022 Bottom Would Be Worth Now
After the bloodbath seen in 2022, most cryptocurrencies began to turn the corner at the start of the new year. The general increase in risk appetite has proven to be salubrious for the space. Bitcoin Joins The Party: Bitcoin BTC/USD, the apex crypto, peaked at $68,789.63 on Nov. 10, 2021,...
World's First Airport Weed Shop Loses Its Boarding Pass (And Lease), Officials Site Market Conditions
Canadians, well some of them, were hoping to get a quick toke before boarding their flight at a British Columbia airport. Last year, Prince George Airport was set to become the first in the world to open a retail cannabis shop on its terminal. But alas, the project fell through.
If You Invested $1,000 When Elon Musk Said Tesla's Stock Price Was Too High, Here's How Much You'd Have Now
Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk bought social media platform Twitter in 2022, a place where he likes to share his thoughts and opinions. On May 1, 2020, Musk tweeted that he thought the share price of Tesla was too high. The tweet came as a surprise, as many CEOs...
Wednesday Is Your Last Chance To Buy Clough Global Equity Before The Dividend Payout
Wednesday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from Clough Global Equity GLQ. The company announced on Tuesday that it would pay shareholders a monthly dividend of 5.99 cents per share. On Thursday, Clough Global Equity will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open 5.99 cents lower than it would have opened on any other day.
Rising Interest Rates Lead To Big Bank Profit Gains: Are There Hints Of Inbound Recession?
Investors waiting for another round of earnings were greeted by Friday’s reports from the nation’s biggest banks showing that profits rose across the sector, boosted by the Federal Reserve’s high-interest rate environment. Investors, however, may have been startled when banks like JPMorgan Chase & Co JPM said...
Earnings Preview For Silvergate Capital
Silvergate Capital SI is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2023-01-17. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Silvergate Capital will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.83. Silvergate Capital bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not...
Amid Sluggish Sales In China, Alibaba Rolls Out 'Buy Now Pay Later' Option
Splitit Payments Ltd SPTTY and Alipay have formed a partnership to power the 'Pay After Delivery' option for shoppers on AliExpress, a global eCommerce marketplace owned by Chinese internet giant Alibaba Group Holding Ltd BABA. Splitit's technology platform, coupled with Checkout.com's payment-acquiring capabilities, enables AliExpress shoppers to pay after delivery...
Will This Week Bring Investors Good News? Netflix, Goldman, P&G And Other Key Earnings Reports To Watch
S&P 500 company earnings are expected to experience their first drop since the third-quarter of 2020, FactSet says. We could be looking at more or less flat earnings, according to Commonwealth Financial Network’s Brad MacMillan. Last week’s big bank earnings marked the unofficial start of the reporting season, and...
Bullish Or Bearish On The SPY? These Direxion ETFs Offer 3X Leverage
The SPDR S&P 500 SPY closed 0.39% higher on Friday, recapturing the 200-day simple moving average (SMA) after struggling at the level intraday. Whether or not the market is about to experience another bull rally and negate the bear market, or whether Friday’s price action is just another bull trap, remains to be seen.
Barron's Top Weekend Stock Picks: Amazon, Tesla, Disney And Why Big Tech May Be In For A Major Comeback
Benzinga reviews this weekend's top stories covered by Barron's, here are the articles investors need to read. "The Age of Free Money Is Over. But There Are Still Plenty of Opportunities, Barron’s Roundtable Pros Say," by Lauren R. Rublin, reviews the bullish and bearish outlooks of 10 Barron's Roundtable panelists as the market launches into an uncertain environment in 2023.
Ares Dynamic Credit's Ex-Dividend Date Is Thursday, Here's What You Need To Know
Wednesday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from Ares Dynamic Credit ARDC. The company announced on Tuesday that it would pay shareholders a monthly dividend of 10.75 cents per share. On Thursday, Ares Dynamic Credit will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open 10.75 cents lower than it would have opened on any other day.
Ethereum And Dogecoin Suggest New Crypto Bull Cycle But Bitcoin Must Regain This Level: What To Watch
Bitcoin BTC/USD was spiking up more than 2% higher during Friday’s 24-hour trading session, coming close to tagging the 200-day simple moving average (SMA) in tandem with the S&P 500, which was behaving similarly. Ethereum ETH/USD regained the 200-day SMA on Thursday and Dogecoin popped above the area on...
As Gold Soars, This 2X Leveraged Fund Is Climbing In Tandem: What To Watch
Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares GOLD closed 2.85% higher on Friday, in tandem with the price of spot gold, which has surged about 5% since Jan. 6. Gold has been trading in a sharp uptrend since Nov. 4, and on Jan. 4, the commodity regained the 200-day simple moving average (SMA) as support, indicating a new bull run could be on the horizon.
Cathie Wood Accelerates Tesla Buying This Week: Here's How Much Ark Invest Bought In 4 Days
Tesla, Inc. TSLA stock’s price-cut-induced sell-off on Friday did not deter Cathie Wood-run Ark Invest from continuing its buying spree. What Happened: Ark’s flagship exchange-traded fund Ark Innovation ETF ARKK bought 168,989 shares of Tesla on Friday, valued at $20.68 million at the session’s closing price. The...
Why Cathie Wood Says Tesla Can Afford To Drop Prices With Limited Margin Impact
Tesla Inc.'s TSLA recent price cuts stirred concerns about a huge margin impact that, in turn, is expected to hurt profitability. What Happened: With supply chain bottlenecks dissipating, Tesla can afford to cut prices in line with battery cost declines, said Ark Invest’s Cathie Wood. This will produce the desired effect of driving demand higher while limiting the impact on profitability, she added.
