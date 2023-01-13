Read full article on original website
BBC
Emily Lewis death: Skipper caused fatal speedboat crash, court hears
A 15-year-old girl died during an "adrenaline-fuelled" speedboat ride when the skipper "failed to pay attention", a court has heard. Emily Lewis suffered "unsurvivable" injuries when the rigid inflatable boat (RIB) hit a buoy at 36.8 knots in Southampton Water on 22 August 2020. Winchester Crown Court heard the boat...
BBC
Drink and drug driver killed brother and two others in Bothwell crash
A motorist who killed his brother and two other passengers in a crash has admitted causing their deaths by dangerous driving. Samuel Williamson, 33, had drink and drugs in his system when the crash happened in Bothwell, South Lanarkshire, on 4 December 2020. His brother, James Williamson, 37 and Mandy...
BBC
Stoke-on-Trent man jailed for killing neighbour in phone row
A man has been jailed for life for stabbing his neighbour to death in a row over a mobile phone theft. Nathan Miotk pleaded guilty to killing Florin-Dumitru Ciurar on 4 August last year at his flat in Hanley, Stoke-on-Trent. A Newton hearing to determine the facts of the case...
BBC
Army rifleman killed in Plymouth car crash
The family of a young man who died after a car crash in Plymouth have paid tribute to him. Jay Whiting, 21, who was an Army rifleman, was found trapped in a green Lexus saloon after it crashed on Embankment Road at about 02:10 GMT on Saturday. The Plymouth man...
BBC
Ryan Jones: Man, 18, who died in crash named by police
A man who died in a crash in Derbyshire has been named as 18-year-old Ryan Jones. Officers were called to a slip road on to the A50 at Hilton at 02:15 GMT on 6 January after a red Nissan Qashqai hit a pedestrian. Mr Jones, from Derby, was pronounced dead...
Houston cops say woman who ‘smelled heavily of body odor’ linked to at least four pre-Christmas robberies
A nicely dressed thief is allegedly responsible for four robberies in Houston days before Christmas, police said.
A Florida Father Shoots His Older Son Dead to Save The Other Child During Dispute. Police Say It Left Him ‘Shattered’
Martin County, FL – A Florida father had to make a gut-wrenching decision on Sunday when his two sons got into a violent dispute. The trouble started in the early hours on Sunday, after Joseph Maloney, 30, had been drinking in the family home, according to WPTV.
Surveillance video shows Ana Walshe’s husband Brian at a dumpster: reports
Newly obtained surveillance video has reportedly captured Brian Walshe at a liquor store dumpster near his mother’s Massachusetts home on the day his wife, Ana Walshe, disappeared. Investigators have footage of Brian near the dumpster of Vinnin Liquors on Paradise Road — across the street from his mother’s condo complex in Swampscott, sources told news station WBZ. The camera is near a Whole Food Market that Walshe has told investigators he stopped at while running errands on New Year’s Day, when Ana vanished. A store manager declined to comment to 7NEWS about the video, citing the ongoing investigation into the disappearance. News about Brian’s...
Upworthy
Swarm of 20,000 bees chase car for two days to rescue queen trapped inside
Editor's Note: This article was originally published on October 1, 2020. It has since been updated. Very few species have perfected loyalty better than the worker bee. Once a queen bee has been selected and raised, she is constantly attended to by a "court" of worker bees who feed and groom her. Because she plays such a vital role in the hive's survival, they follow her around and go to great lengths to ensure her well-being and safety. In fact, such is their dedication that they would even be ready to tail a 65-year-old's Mitsubishi Outlander for two days to rescue their queen from inside the trunk of the car.
A Baby Monitor Caught Man’s Wife Cheating On Him With His Colleague
A court heard how an angry husband caught his unfaithful wife cheating after hearing her with one of his coworkers through a baby monitor. While at work, Marek Fecko heard about his wife's affair through a device connected to his phone. The 47-year-old husband, furious at his wife's betrayal, rushed home to face her and her boyfriend, brandishing a knife. In the marital bedroom, the wife had flipped the baby monitor but neglected to silence it before Fecko heard the noises.
Toddler dies after being found inside washing machine in family home
A toddler has died after being found inside the washing machine at her family home, according to reports. Authorities in Paris announced on Friday they were opening an investigation into the three-year-old girl’s death.The prosecutor’s office said she was discovered at a property in northeast Paris on Thursday night, but refused to provide more details or confirm a report in Le Parisien that she was found alive inside the washing machine.The newspaper claimed she was found inside the household appliance by her father and another family member at their home in Paris’ 20th arrondissement. She died in emergency care an...
The "Unknown Child" of the Titanic was only identified 100 years after the ship sank
A crewman recovered the body of a 19-month-old toddler from the ocean on 21 April 1912. This was five days after the sinking of the Titanic. At the time of recovery, the sailors on board the recovery ship were shocked that they had pulled out a very young child. The child could only be identified by his physical description and what he wore.
Girl saved from Instagram predator who took her 350 miles from home
Police in Texas rescued a 12-year-old girl who they say was abducted from her family’s home and taken 350 miles away by a suspected predator she met on Instagram and taken 350 miles away. Del Rio Police Chief Frank Ramirez credited license plate reader technology with helping his officers track down the accused kidnapper, 24-year-old Christopher Quintanilla. “If it wasn’t for this technology, we would not have had a clue what direction he went in, where he was going, or where he came from,” Ramirez told ABC 13. According to a press release from the police, around 6:30 p.m. on Jan. 5,...
BBC
Bradford brothers jailed over heroin haul found at house
Two brothers have been jailed after a man walked into a police station and told officers they were storing drugs at his home. A search of his house in Bradford found heroin worth more than £1.5m as well as £100,000 in cash, Bradford Crown Court was told. Daniel...
BLM co-founder’s cousin Keenan Anderson dies after being tased by cops
A cousin of Black Lives Matter co-founder Patrisse Cullors died after being tased repeatedly by officers he was trying to flee, intense bodycam footage shows. The incident happened on the afternoon of Jan. 3 in Los Angeles’ Venice neighborhood, according to police officials who released a 19-minute video about the encounter Wednesday. Witnesses initially told officials that a man — later identified as Keenan Anderson, 31 — had caused a traffic collision at a busy intersection and was “running in the middle of the street and exhibiting erratic behavior,” according to LAPD Capt. Kelly Muñiz. After officers arrived, Anderson obeys orders and sits...
Mother of Madalina Cojocari took trip to North Carolina mountains before reporting daughter missing
The mother of a missing 11-year-old girl allegedly took a trip to the mountains of North Carolina during the three-week period it took her to report the disappearance.Authorities say that Madalina Cojocari was seen in a school bus surveillance video on 21 November at Bailey Middle School in Cornelius, north of Charlotte.Her mother, Diana Cojocari, told police that she last saw her daughter on 23 November but did not report her missing to school officials until 15 December, police say.Ms Cojocari, 37, and her husband, Madalina’s stepfather Christopher Palmiter, 60, were arrested in December for failure to report the...
Woman in her 20s dead after reports of dog attack
A woman has died and another is in hospital after reports of a dog attack.Surrey Police said officers were called to Gravelly Hill in Caterham following reports of a dog attacking members of the public at 2.45pm on Thursday afternoon.A woman in her 20s was pronounced dead at the scene, the force said.Formal identification has yet to take place, but her next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers.This incident will be concerning to the local community and I would like to reassure them that we believe all dogs have been accounted for and are...
BBC
Buckingham: Aircraft hit vehicle on road during landing attempt
A light aircraft clipped an "articulated vehicle" as it was too low on its approach to land, said a report. The incident near Finmere Aerodrome, Buckingham, left tyre marks on the vehicle's roof, the Air Accidents Investigation Branch (AAIB) said. The pilot declared an emergency and flew back to Hertfordshire,...
BBC
Tree used by thieves to steal copper from Bilston firm to be felled
A protected tree used by thieves to gain access to a manufacturing firm and steal copper is to be cut down, councillors have agreed. Mueller Europe Ltd, in Bilston, said it had been repeatedly targeted as people used the London plane tree to get over the factory wall. But "due...
Five Dead After Man Drives Into Crowd and Throws Cash in the Air
Police in the Chinese city of Guangzhou are searching for a motive after a 22-year-old man allegedly drove his black BMW SUV into a crowd of people, killing five and injuring 13. The incident, caught on surveillance cameras, shows the man traveling at a relatively slow speed as he seemingly swerved to hit as many people as possible. He then threw paper money into the air each time he hit a person, according to the footage.The incident, which took place during rush hour in the city of 19 million people, garnered immediate outrage online, according to the BBC. Various postings...
