Bitcoin Consolidates After Massive Surge North: Here's What Might Happen Next

After coming close to tagging the 200-day simple moving average on Friday afternoon, Bitcoin BTC/USD flew through the area later during the 24-hour trading session, following Dogecoin and Ethereum, which Benzinga called out. After busting up through the bellwether indicator, Bitcoin surged over 9% higher over Friday night and Saturday...
Insurance Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session

According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today's Intraday session. Reliance Global Group RELI stock moved upwards by 11.45% to $0.62 during Monday's regular session. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 296.3K shares, making up 219.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.2 million.
Bankrupt Crypto Hedge-Fund Firm Plans Trading Platform For Fallen Crypto Debt

The founders of a bankrupt crypto hedge-fund firm, Three Arrows Capital Ltd, are reportedly looking for capital infusion to launch an exchange where creditors to insolvent digital-assets firms, including their own, could buy and sell claims. Su Zhu, a co-founder of the hedge fund, is seeking to raise $25 million...
Earnings Preview For Silvergate Capital

Silvergate Capital SI is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2023-01-17. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Silvergate Capital will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.83. Silvergate Capital bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not...
As Gold Soars, This 2X Leveraged Fund Is Climbing In Tandem: What To Watch

Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares GOLD closed 2.85% higher on Friday, in tandem with the price of spot gold, which has surged about 5% since Jan. 6. Gold has been trading in a sharp uptrend since Nov. 4, and on Jan. 4, the commodity regained the 200-day simple moving average (SMA) as support, indicating a new bull run could be on the horizon.
Wednesday Is Your Last Chance To Buy Clough Global Equity Before The Dividend Payout

Wednesday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from Clough Global Equity GLQ. The company announced on Tuesday that it would pay shareholders a monthly dividend of 5.99 cents per share. On Thursday, Clough Global Equity will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open 5.99 cents lower than it would have opened on any other day.
Guaranty Bancshares Earnings Preview

Guaranty Bancshares GNTY is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2023-01-17. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Guaranty Bancshares will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.86. Guaranty Bancshares bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not...
Ares Dynamic Credit's Ex-Dividend Date Is Thursday, Here's What You Need To Know

Wednesday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from Ares Dynamic Credit ARDC. The company announced on Tuesday that it would pay shareholders a monthly dividend of 10.75 cents per share. On Thursday, Ares Dynamic Credit will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open 10.75 cents lower than it would have opened on any other day.
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session

Hall Of Fame Resort HOFV shares moved upwards by 13.2% to $15.74 during Monday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $86.7 million. Kaival Brands Innovations KAVL stock moved upwards by 5.5% to $0.9. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $50.5 million. Connexa...
Mercantile Bank Earnings Preview

Mercantile Bank MBWM is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2023-01-17. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Mercantile Bank will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.20. Mercantile Bank bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not...
Bullish Or Bearish On The SPY? These Direxion ETFs Offer 3X Leverage

The SPDR S&P 500 SPY closed 0.39% higher on Friday, recapturing the 200-day simple moving average (SMA) after struggling at the level intraday. Whether or not the market is about to experience another bull rally and negate the bear market, or whether Friday’s price action is just another bull trap, remains to be seen.
Barron's Top Weekend Stock Picks: Amazon, Tesla, Disney And Why Big Tech May Be In For A Major Comeback

Benzinga reviews this weekend's top stories covered by Barron's, here are the articles investors need to read. "The Age of Free Money Is Over. But There Are Still Plenty of Opportunities, Barron’s Roundtable Pros Say," by Lauren R. Rublin, reviews the bullish and bearish outlooks of 10 Barron's Roundtable panelists as the market launches into an uncertain environment in 2023.
