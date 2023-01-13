Read full article on original website
Related
California Cannabis Nursery Adopts Blockchain Technology To Certify Clones With Batch Certificates
In an effort to innovate and improve its products, the Mendocino Clone Company (MCC) is joining the EMTRI Project, a decentralized cannabis supply chain community. "We believe that by joining the EMTRI decentralized community, we can provide an additional level of transparency and trust for our customers,” said Jed Davis, CEO of MCC.
Taking On Elon Musk: This State Legislature Could Ban Electric Vehicle Sales By 2035
While some states work to phase out internal combustion engine vehicles, one of the 50 U.S. states has a unique take on the future of the automotive sector. Here’s the latest. What Happened: The state of California made headlines when it announced it was pushing to ban the sale...
Benzinga
North Central Texas Council of Governments Awards Contract to Enable Payver to Map Work Zones for WZDx Throughout Texas and the Nation
DALLAS - January 16, 2023 - ( ) Today, Blyncsy, Inc. announced that the North Central Texas Council of Governments ("NCTCOG") awarded a contract to Blyncsy for its Payver technology to monitor construction zones in real time. Blyncsy will publish detected work zones to the Federal Highway Administration's Work Zone Data Exchange, also known as the WZDx data feed. Utilizing Blyncsy's AI-based maintenance detections, users will be able to make harmonized work zone data available for third-party use as part of the Work Zone Data Exchange. The new ability to openly share work zone data from roads will increase safety and efficiency for drivers, construction workers, and transportation employees and provide critical data to advance the upcoming development of autonomous vehicles.
Good Luck Strikes On Friday The 13th: Mega Millions Jackpot Winner In Maine After 25 Drawings
The jackpot was $1.35 billion, the second-highest in Mega Millions history, and the fourth-largest lottery prize in U.S. history. The cash option, which would be estimated at $724.6 million for Friday night's drawing, is usually chosen by winners. A resident of Lebanon, Maine, where just 6,500 people reside, put an...
Elon Musk Says This Candidate Could Easily Beat Biden In 2024: 'He Doesn't Even Need To Campaign'
In 2022, Elon Musk posted some revealing Tweets about his political outlook and his support for certain Republican politicians, including naming his preferred presidential candidate for 2024. The Tesla, Inc TSLA CEO reiterated on July 12, 2022, that he believes Florida Governor Ronald DeSantis would be the winner if he...
Benzinga
Detroit, MI
109K+
Followers
192K+
Post
39M+
Views
ABOUT
Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.https://www.benzinga.com
Comments / 0