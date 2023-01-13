Read full article on original website
The invitation to Prada’s AW23 menswear show was a white pillow, accompanied by a cushion cover in what could be one of Prada’s archival ugly-chic prints. It seemed to suggest the idea of sleeping — or even dreaming. In actual fact, Miuccia Prada and Raf Simons’ latest show was an exploration of reality, aptly titled ‘Let’s Talk About Clothes’. The idea was to take the most recognisable sartorial archetypes and transform their meaning through language. Talking about clothes, however, belies the very point of them: they’re to be worn, after all; you can speak through them. And although this collection was framed as a dialogue, its strength was in its simplicity. The collection wasn’t a rambling monologue. In fact, if the looks were sentences, they’d be sparse, to-the-point statements, descriptive without using too many adjectives.
Gucci is an interregnum. Since the news of its omniscient creative director Alessandro Michele’s departure in November, the house is in a phase of improvisation — not quite a blank slate, not quite an evolution of an aesthetic. A new designer will surely soon be appointed, but until then no frontrunner has emerged, as it did way back in 2015, when a slightly dishevelled Alessandro emerged to take a bow for a collection that softened the look of menswear with pussy bows, geeky tailoring and furry slippers. Yesterday’s show was instead ”an act of improvisation”, as the house described in its show notes; a “reflection of the individualities represented by the multifaceted creatives and craftsmen who inhabit the house of Gucci.”
Ciao amori! Feeling the full effects of Blue Monday? Well, fear not, the new year brings plenty of brand spanking new FASHION! Dry Jan, this is not. Kicking off the rollercoaster of shows is Milan Fashion Week Men’s, which sees the stable of established single-moniker fashion houses — Prada, Fendi, Gucci et al. — joined by British imports, such as JW Anderson and Charles Jeffrey LOVERBOY. Besides all the beautiful tailoring and boys-in-skirts, this season marks a few new debuts, too. Well, kind of. Gucci is still in its interregnum, showcasing a studio-designed collection until a new creative director will be announced later in the year, and we have new designers (welcome home, Marco de Vincenzo at Etro) joining your Milanese faves. Here’s everything you need to know about what went down at Milan Fashion Week.
For her latest menswear collection, Silvia Venturini Fendi went heavy on the lightest of cashmere. The Fendi AW23 menswear show opened with a grey cashmere toga. Well, sort of. It was a zip-up chore jacket with a sheath of cashmere draped across it. The asymmetric silhouette quickly emerged as a motif, echoed by Donna Summer on the Giorgio Moroder-curated soundtrack, the disco ball lighting and a delightfully camp giant pinball set. She was clearly thinking about the nightlife of her youth (Studio 54, obvs) and those diaphanous asymmetric Halston dresses that she probably still has lying around in her wardrobe. The spirit of them was here — albeit in cashmere, and for men. Think ribbed-knit cold-shoulder tank tops, sari-draped sweaters with leather pants, sweaters slashed across the torso or gossamer-thin enough to see what lay beneath (nothing). There were more cashmere coats than you could count, boxy cashmere suits that came with asymmetric skirting over trousers, slouchy cashmere tracksuits, woven cashmere bucket bags stuffed with XXL fringed mohair blankets, fringed cashmere, skimpy cashmere, even cashmere hats! This was cashmere with jazz hands.
Nicolas Yuthanan Chalmeau likes to wear big and he invites you to do the same. His Sillage label mostly consists of one-size garments that are inspired by the many cultures of the world, but meticulously crafted by artisans in Japan. Recently, the French-born, Tokyo-based designer released capsule collections highlighted by gorgeous Harris Tweed and Sashiko fabrics, along with a down collection with subtle floral details.
