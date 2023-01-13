For her latest menswear collection, Silvia Venturini Fendi went heavy on the lightest of cashmere. The Fendi AW23 menswear show opened with a grey cashmere toga. Well, sort of. It was a zip-up chore jacket with a sheath of cashmere draped across it. The asymmetric silhouette quickly emerged as a motif, echoed by Donna Summer on the Giorgio Moroder-curated soundtrack, the disco ball lighting and a delightfully camp giant pinball set. She was clearly thinking about the nightlife of her youth (Studio 54, obvs) and those diaphanous asymmetric Halston dresses that she probably still has lying around in her wardrobe. The spirit of them was here — albeit in cashmere, and for men. Think ribbed-knit cold-shoulder tank tops, sari-draped sweaters with leather pants, sweaters slashed across the torso or gossamer-thin enough to see what lay beneath (nothing). There were more cashmere coats than you could count, boxy cashmere suits that came with asymmetric skirting over trousers, slouchy cashmere tracksuits, woven cashmere bucket bags stuffed with XXL fringed mohair blankets, fringed cashmere, skimpy cashmere, even cashmere hats! This was cashmere with jazz hands.

