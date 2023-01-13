See That ‘70s Show Cast Reunite (And Wilmer Valderrama Get Bunny Ears) On That ‘90s Show Red Carpet

The cyclical nature of pop culture can be annoying at times, but audiences will soon be privy to arguably the best possible example when Netflix debuts the highly anticipated sitcom That ‘90s Show . The new series will center on Kurtwood Smith and Debra Jo Rupp’s Red and Kitty Forman as their home becomes a summer refuge for granddaughter Leia (Callie Haverda) and her group of misfit friends. Before all that, though, the cast and creators (including other That ‘70s Show alums) came together for the streaming comedy’s red carpet premiere to remind us all just how old we’re getting.

As evidenced in the show’s first big trailer , That ‘90s Show is bringing back the majority of the O.G. stars in some capacity or another — save for the legally embroiled Danny Masterson — but it looks like not everyone was able to make it out to the red carpet celebration. Not that it takes away from all the talented peeps that did attend, with various levels of styling and profiling on display, as seen below.

(Image credit: Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images)

A few quick takes:

The Red and Kitty stars look perfectly respectable, and I don’t even get the vague feeling that the former wants to put one of his feet in someone’s ass . It’s a true 2023 miracle!

I’d like to have a bed made out of whatever Wilmer Valderrama is wearing, and I’d definitely keep it that color.

Laura Prepon looks as lovely as can be, though I’m wondering why she’s not standing next to her returning TV dad Don Stark . Probably a height thing.

In true Tommy Chong fashion, the weed-embracing That ‘70s Show vet looks like he only found out about the red carpet as he happened to be walking by outside. I almost hope there’s a good reason why he’s wearing two different colored shoes, but then I also hope there isn’t.

Below, we have a closer look at Smith and Valderrama together, with the older actor showing off his youthful energy by bringing out what appears to be bunny ears behind his co-star's head. Although, amusingly enough, the gag doesn't exactly work from the angle at which this pic was taken, so it kind of looks like he's smirking at the idea of giving a peace sign. Which, by all means, could be the case.

(Image credit: Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images)

Maybe instead of having a bed made out of that material, I'd choose to just have my skin replaced, and...wait, that wasn't meant to be shared.

Ahem, now that we've seen everyone who showed up from That '70s Show — with Topher Grace, Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher being absent — check out the full group shot featuring the bulk of That '90s Show 's cast and creatives, including O.G. show creators Bonnie and Terry Turner.

(Image credit: Photo by Phillip Faraone/Getty Images)

I can't wait to get back to all kinds of throwback fun when That '90s Show premieres on Thursday, January 19, for everyone with a Netflix subscription . Head to our 2023 TV premiere schedule to see what new and returning shows are on the way.