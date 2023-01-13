ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

fox26houston.com

Casket found in ditch of Houston neighborhood

Lloyd Tucker Jr. made a strange discovery outside his home in northeast Houston Sunday morning while he was heading out to run some errands. He saw a casket sitting in a ditch at the intersection of Hillis St. and Parkette Drive near Tidwell Road. He says the casket wasn't there the previous night.
houstoniamag.com

Chef David Cordúa’s New Restaurant Will Make You Feel Right at Home

The new era of Houston has ushered in a hotbed of repurposed historic buildings like The Post and The Ion, which are helping add a refreshed feel to some of Houston's oldest landmarks. The latter, located in the heart of Midtown, was formerly home to the Sears showroom. Now, the newly remodeled interior has been transformed into a multipurpose space, home to Houston's leading innovation hub and multiple best-in-class restaurants, one of which is The Lymbar. We previously shared that the restaurant opened back in December, and now, we’re finally getting around to giving it a taste.
fox26houston.com

Community activists call for arrest of taqueria customer

Community activists Quanell X and Dr. Candice Matthews call for the arrest of the man who shot a Houston taqueria robber 9 times. They believed the shooting to be excessive. FOX 26's Gabby Hart reports more on what Quanell X has to say.
fox26houston.com

Houston Chronicle

Tesla snaps up Houston-area property for unknown facility

Tesla is expanding its operations into the Houston area with a forthcoming facility slated to open in the township of Brookshire, according to a new report. News of the expansion was broken Thursday by the Houston Chronicle's Marissa Luck, who learned that the electric automaker has signed a lease in the Empire West Business Park in Brookshire, just miles west of Katy. The purchased property features 1.03 million square feet of space and industrial facilities with commercial shipping bays, among other features.
Community Impact Houston

Biden authorizes start of Coastal Texas Program & The Woodlands attracts corporate operations

The Coastal Texas study consists of a barrier that would mitigate storm damage to the Texas Gulf Coast during a hurricane. (Rendering courtesy Rogers Partners) On the Jan. 13 episode of the Houston Breakdown podcast, Community Impact reporter Daniel Weeks discusses next steps for the Coastal Texas Program now that it has the federal green light. Also on this episode, reporter Jessica Shorten brings details on the growing trend of companies in the life sciences sector bringing operations to The Woodlands.
Houston Chronicle

A downtown Houston building will never be taller than 75 floors—this is why

Houston is home to the tallest skyscraper in Texas (for now)—but did you know it was supposed to be taller?. There's an obscure reason why downtown Houston's buildings aren't taller, and a good chance they never will be. It has nothing to do with the will for bigger buildings and everything to do with air traffic.
Houston Chronicle

People line up at this taqueria for a unique style of tacos

Every other Thursday, Chron taco columnist Marco Torres tells the story of Houston through Mexican food in "Tacos y Más." More than a decade ago, Alma Sanchez Costilla moved to Northeast Houston with $20 in her pocket. She came from Apodaca, in the far northeast corner of the Monterrey metropolitan area in Nuevo Leon, a proud, hard-working, yet lively part of Mexico. Apodaca is the industrial hub of Monterrey, housing a large part of the region's manufacturing plants, which host hundreds of thousands of workers daily.
