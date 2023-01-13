Read full article on original website
Houston rapper died shielding his girlfriend's 11-year-old son from gunfire, victim's ex saysMario DonevskiHouston, TX
Black Teenager’s body spotted hanging on a tree outside an Elementary School—Evidences Suggests no Foul PlayMario DonevskiHouston, TX
Longstanding Texas Ranch is for SaleBryan DijkhuizenHouston, TX
Houston Chinese Food: A Guide to the Best Szechuan, Cantonese and other Regional Chinese CuisineNathalie writerHouston, TX
Houston's International Flavors: A Guide to the City's Ethnic CuisineNathalie writerHouston, TX
Houston public housing waitlist now accepting applications for first time since 2018
For the first time in years, eligible applicants can get on the waitlist for affordable rental apartments. You have until Feb. 15 at 4 p.m. to sign up.
11 things you must do at Houston's Buffalo Bayou Park
The urban oasis has something for everyone.
Tigner Ranch near Houston listed for $8.8M after 147 years in same family
The expansive 657-acre estate is located just 30 minutes from downtown Houston.
fox26houston.com
Casket found in ditch of Houston neighborhood
Lloyd Tucker Jr. made a strange discovery outside his home in northeast Houston Sunday morning while he was heading out to run some errands. He saw a casket sitting in a ditch at the intersection of Hillis St. and Parkette Drive near Tidwell Road. He says the casket wasn't there the previous night.
houstoniamag.com
Chef David Cordúa’s New Restaurant Will Make You Feel Right at Home
The new era of Houston has ushered in a hotbed of repurposed historic buildings like The Post and The Ion, which are helping add a refreshed feel to some of Houston's oldest landmarks. The latter, located in the heart of Midtown, was formerly home to the Sears showroom. Now, the newly remodeled interior has been transformed into a multipurpose space, home to Houston's leading innovation hub and multiple best-in-class restaurants, one of which is The Lymbar. We previously shared that the restaurant opened back in December, and now, we’re finally getting around to giving it a taste.
Houston public housing waitlist is reopening, but what's new?
HOUSTON — On Sunday, Houstonians will have their first chance in nearly five years to get on the waitlist for public housing and the Houston Housing Authority is making some big changes. HHA said there's currently no limit to the number of people who can apply. As Houston gets...
fox26houston.com
Behind Closed Doors: Retro, futuristic bar open in Houston with secret spaces, themed rooms
HOUSTON - It’s futuristic, retro and filled with secret spaces and places. Behind Closed Doors is the latest bar on Main Street in Downtown. Not only is it a bar, they also serve food and open as club on the weekends. They are located at 310 Main St. for...
fox26houston.com
Community activists call for arrest of taqueria customer
Community activists Quanell X and Dr. Candice Matthews call for the arrest of the man who shot a Houston taqueria robber 9 times. They believed the shooting to be excessive. FOX 26's Gabby Hart reports more on what Quanell X has to say.
Owners fed up with illegal dumping by their east Houston businesses
HOUSTON — Along Old Clinton Road in east Houston, illegal dumping has left business owners frustrated and asking for help. Even after cleaning up, there's a long way to go. “This trash makes your property looks bad. I mean, it drives your customers away,” Jay Hicks said. From...
fox26houston.com
These Houston Mexican restaurants have something for everyone
From tamales and tacos to gorditas and fajitas, H-Town has a spot for everyone.
Houston Chronicle
Tesla snaps up Houston-area property for unknown facility
Tesla is expanding its operations into the Houston area with a forthcoming facility slated to open in the township of Brookshire, according to a new report. News of the expansion was broken Thursday by the Houston Chronicle's Marissa Luck, who learned that the electric automaker has signed a lease in the Empire West Business Park in Brookshire, just miles west of Katy. The purchased property features 1.03 million square feet of space and industrial facilities with commercial shipping bays, among other features.
The most unique roadside attractions from Houston to San Antonio
The 3-hour drive along I-10 is loaded with quirky, cool and delicious detours.
Houston native creates history by winning Miss Universe.
R'Bonney Gabriel from Houston was crowned the 71st Miss Universe pageant yesterday. Gabriel made history last year when she became the first Asian American and the first female of Filipino descent to win the Miss USA title. And she made sure to represent her home city during the competition.
Biden authorizes start of Coastal Texas Program & The Woodlands attracts corporate operations
The Coastal Texas study consists of a barrier that would mitigate storm damage to the Texas Gulf Coast during a hurricane. (Rendering courtesy Rogers Partners) On the Jan. 13 episode of the Houston Breakdown podcast, Community Impact reporter Daniel Weeks discusses next steps for the Coastal Texas Program now that it has the federal green light. Also on this episode, reporter Jessica Shorten brings details on the growing trend of companies in the life sciences sector bringing operations to The Woodlands.
Houston Chronicle
A downtown Houston building will never be taller than 75 floors—this is why
Houston is home to the tallest skyscraper in Texas (for now)—but did you know it was supposed to be taller?. There's an obscure reason why downtown Houston's buildings aren't taller, and a good chance they never will be. It has nothing to do with the will for bigger buildings and everything to do with air traffic.
fox26houston.com
2-year-old seen walking around busy parking lot alone, mother left her alone to get waxed
HOUSTON - A woman was arrested after leaving her child unattended in a car to get a wax, officials say. Dashayla Allen, 28, was charged with Abandoning a Child with Intent to Return after she left her 2-year-old alone to get her body waxed. On Friday, deputies with Harris County...
fox26houston.com
Houston shooting: Man killed in car in front of parents' house on Ridingwood St
HOUSTON - Houston police are investigating after a man was shot to death in his car in the driveway of his parents’ house. The shooting was reported around 9:50 p.m. Sunday in the 15300 block of Ridingwood Drive in southwest Houston. According to police, it appears the man, in...
Houston Chronicle
People line up at this taqueria for a unique style of tacos
Every other Thursday, Chron taco columnist Marco Torres tells the story of Houston through Mexican food in "Tacos y Más." More than a decade ago, Alma Sanchez Costilla moved to Northeast Houston with $20 in her pocket. She came from Apodaca, in the far northeast corner of the Monterrey metropolitan area in Nuevo Leon, a proud, hard-working, yet lively part of Mexico. Apodaca is the industrial hub of Monterrey, housing a large part of the region's manufacturing plants, which host hundreds of thousands of workers daily.
