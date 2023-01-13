Read full article on original website
cbs19news
Woodbrook hosts MLK Walk
ALBEMARLE Co. Va., (CBS19 NEWS) -- Tomorrow for Martin Luther King Junior day Woodbrook Elementary school will be hosting an event to celebrate the life he lived. The event is from 11 AM until 1 PM on the track where they will walk Miles for Martin. “It’s a wonderful, whole...
cbs19news
Louisa, Albemarle get grant funding for site development projects
RICHMOND, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Two area locations are among more than 20 across Virginia getting grant funding to get them project-ready. Governor Glenn Youngkin announced $90 million in Virginia Business Ready Sites Program development grants on Monday. According to a release, this discretionary program helps to characterize and develop...
cbs19news
Broadcasters for Blood drive aims to collect 261 pints of blood
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The American Red Cross and local radio stations teamed up to host the bi-annual Broadcasters for Blood drive on Monday. The goal was to collect 261 pints of blood. January is National Blood Donor Awareness Month because it's the slowest time for collection, usually due...
cbs19news
CASPCA again raising money in honor of Betty White
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Charlottesville-Albemarle SPCA will be participating in the Betty White challenge again this year. This challenge started last year to honor the late actress for her birthday and the way she advocated for animals. Last year, the CASPCA raised more than $15,000. “Last year...
cbs19news
Paramount continues offering backstage tours
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Paramount Theater continues offering people a chance to explore its history. It is once again holding free backstage tours. According to a release, these tours are offered year-round and are regularly announced on the theater’s website. From its beginnings in 1931 to the...
cbs19news
Montpelier celebrates the life of MLK
ORANGE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- James Madison's Montpelier reopened after being closed for a few weeks just in time to celebrate Martin Luther King, Jr. Day. It hosted a virtual program for “The Places of Martin Luther King, Jr." in honor of this weekend, focusing on how he influenced change.
cbs19news
Oscar Mayer Wienermobile visits Charlottesville
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Oscar Mayer Wienermobile is in Charlottesville this week. It has been visiting cities all over the United States since 1936. It's 24 hot dogs tall, 60 hot dogs long and 18 hot dogs wide. The inside is just as impressive as the outside with...
cbs19news
Calling on state senators to deny Ellis' appointment to BOV
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Members of the state Senate have been asked to step in concerning the appointment of an alumnus to the University of Virginia Board of Visitors. Governor Glenn Youngkin selected Bertram Ellis, Jr. to hold the position last year. Last week, the UVA Student Council sent...
Virginia Business
Fredericksburg medical building sells for $6.85M
Building leased to Rappahannock Women’s Health Center and Labcorp. A medical office building in Fredericksburg sold for $6.85 million, Charlotte, North Carolina-based outpatient health care real estate firm Flagship Healthcare Properties LLC announced Wednesday. Built in 2007, the 16,483-square-foot medical office building is located at 1071 Care Way, adjacent...
cbs19news
Virginia Swimming and Dive Splits Dual with Virginia Tech
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The No. 1 UVA women’s swimming and diving team defeated Virginia Tech 207-91, while the No. 11 Virginia men’s team fell 151-132 to No. 19 Hokies. • Bell highlighted the morning with two wins, posting the second-best score in school history on the 1-meter board with a 326.63 and the fourth-best score on the 3-meter with a 334.28.
WHSV
13 cats found dead in Fishersville home
FISHERSVILLE, Va. (WHSV) - 13 cats were found dead in a home in Fishersville Tuesday, according to the Augusta County Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office. Hannah Harris, Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney, said animal control received a tip from someone who was concerned about the animals inside the home. Upon investigating,...
One pedestrian killed, another hospitalized in traffic incident in Albemarle County
Two pedestrians were reportedly struck by a vehicle just north of Charlottesville in Albemarle County.
theriver953.com
Plane missing from Winchester is found in Rockingham Co.
Rockingham County Sheriff Bryan Hutcheson confirmed that a missing plane from Winchester has been located in the Union Springs area of the Shenandoah Valley. According to flight radar the plane left Winchester airport around 6:20 Jan. 11. Reports indicate that contact with the plane was lost around 7:00 p.m. Rockingham...
Bed Bath & Beyond to close these Virginia stores: 'They've lost control'
Bath & Beyond updated its list of stores it plans to close amid its financial struggles. The list includes five stores in Virginia.
Popular restaurant chain opening new location in Virginia this week
A popular and fast-growing restaurant chain with locations in over fourteen states is opening another new location in Virginia this week. Read on to learn more. On Wednesday, January 11, 2023, the popular restaurant chain Torchy's Tacos will be hosting the grand opening event for its newest Virginia location in Glen Allen.
wsvaonline.com
Search on for Woodstock man
The Shenandoah County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help locating a wanted fugitive. Matthew Midkiff of Woodstock is wanted for felony aggravated malicious wounding. According to a release, deputies responded to the area of Jewell Lane in Edinburg on January 2nd. While on scene, a search warrant was executed which led to the discovery of a methamphetamine lab. An investigation continues.
cbs19news
Police investigating shots fired at Cherry, Hanover
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Charlottesville Police Department is investigating a shots fired incident that occurred Monday afternoon. According to police, officers responded around 4:35 p.m. to Cherry Avenue and Hanover Street. Shell casings were recovered, but no injuries have been reported at this time. Police are looking for...
Augusta Free Press
Charlottesville: Bicyclist struck, killed in accident on Ivy Road on Thursday night
A bicyclist was struck and killed in an accident in the 2100 block of Ivy Road Thursday night, according to Charlottesville Police. The bicyclist was traveling east on Ivy Road near Alderman Road at 10:55 p.m. when they were struck by an eastbound vehicle. Upon receiving treatment at the scene, they were transported to the University of Virginia Medical Center, where they later succumbed to their injuries.
Six young puppies found abandoned off Three Notch Road in Louisa, police looking for answers
The puppies are still too young to be without their mother, so police are asking anyone with information on the puppies' owner to contact the Louisa County Sheriff's Office non-emergency number at 540-967-1234.
cbs19news
Fatal accident kills one pedestrian
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- One person is dead and another recovering in the hospital after being hit by a car in Albemarle County. Witnesses say a group of pedestrians was trying to cross the road on Seminole Trail when it happened. The crash happened just before 7 p.m....
