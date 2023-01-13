ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eugene, OR

City: Eugene church cuts down city trees without permit

EUGENE, Ore. — Jerry Carpenter has lived on River Road in Eugene for 40 years. He says the old trees in front of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints have been there as long as he has. He was one of many neighbors who were upset to...
EUGENE, OR
Marches in Eugene and Springfield honor Martin Luther King, Jr.

LANE COUNTY, Ore. — The Eugene Springfield NAACP is hosting a march and community celebration Monday. Marchers will begin the walk at 10:30 a.m. from Autzen Stadium to the Hult Center, where a community celebration is planned at 12:30 p.m. In Springfield, the Springfield Alliance for Equity and Respect...
EUGENE, OR
Springfield Residents march for 25th Annual MLK, Jr. March

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — Springfield residents marched from the Springfield Justice Center to Springfield High school to honor the legacy of Martin Luther King Jr. The theme for this years event was, "standing up in challenging times." All community members were encouraged to attend the march that honored the strength...
SPRINGFIELD, OR
Valley River Inn hosts Kingdom of An Tir event

EUGENE, Ore. — Many gathered for a trip back in time at the Valley River Inn. The Kingdom of An Tir held their Twelfth Night 2023 event Saturday. It is a community gathering celebrating pre-seventeenth century skills, art, combat and culture. This event centers around the coronation of two...
EUGENE, OR
Eugene gas prices still trending downward

EUGENE, Ore. — Gas prices continue to fall in Eugene, averaging $3.44 a gallon. That is 2.1-cents lower than last week. Gas Buddy says its survey of stations in and around Eugene shows a smaller decline for unleaded. It says the cheapest gas in town is $3.03, the most...
EUGENE, OR
Oregon women's basketball falls in overtime to Washington State

EUGENE, Ore. — After taking down the Huskies on Friday, the Oregon women's basketball team came into Sunday's game against Washington State hungry for a weekend sweep. But the Cougars were also looking for a weekend road sweep after taking down the Beavers on Friday. WSU came out crimson...
PULLMAN, WA
Oregon Women call for urgency after WSU loss

It was another split weekend on the hardwood for Oregon Women's Basketball as the Ducks beat Washington but fell to Washington State in a controversial overtime loss. but a big game from Chance Gray landed her the PAC-12 freshman of the week none the less. It was a tough pill...
CORVALLIS, OR

