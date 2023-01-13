Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular local restaurant chain opening new location in Oregon this monthKristen WaltersEugene, OR
Oregon witness says triangle-shaped craft was 100 feet longRoger MarshOregon State
Save the Date for the Next Great Junk HuntMaria Shimizu ChristensenMonroe, OR
4 Amazing Burger Places in OregonAlina AndrasOregon State
Eugene-Springfield Fire sees over 50 motor vehicle crashes in 24 hoursEdy ZooEugene, OR
Related
KVAL
'No occupants found inside' mobile home that caught on fire, Lebanon Fire officials said
LEBANON, Ore. — Just after 7 p.m. Sunday (Jan. 15, 2023), the Lebanon Fire District responded to the 2700 block of S. Main Street for a report of a single-wide mobile home with flames showing. On arrival, the Battalion Chief noticed smoke and flames coming from the kitchen window.
KVAL
City: Eugene church cuts down city trees without permit
EUGENE, Ore. — Jerry Carpenter has lived on River Road in Eugene for 40 years. He says the old trees in front of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints have been there as long as he has. He was one of many neighbors who were upset to...
KVAL
Marches in Eugene and Springfield honor Martin Luther King, Jr.
LANE COUNTY, Ore. — The Eugene Springfield NAACP is hosting a march and community celebration Monday. Marchers will begin the walk at 10:30 a.m. from Autzen Stadium to the Hult Center, where a community celebration is planned at 12:30 p.m. In Springfield, the Springfield Alliance for Equity and Respect...
KVAL
Springfield Residents march for 25th Annual MLK, Jr. March
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — Springfield residents marched from the Springfield Justice Center to Springfield High school to honor the legacy of Martin Luther King Jr. The theme for this years event was, "standing up in challenging times." All community members were encouraged to attend the march that honored the strength...
KVAL
Valley River Inn hosts Kingdom of An Tir event
EUGENE, Ore. — Many gathered for a trip back in time at the Valley River Inn. The Kingdom of An Tir held their Twelfth Night 2023 event Saturday. It is a community gathering celebrating pre-seventeenth century skills, art, combat and culture. This event centers around the coronation of two...
KVAL
Eugene gas prices still trending downward
EUGENE, Ore. — Gas prices continue to fall in Eugene, averaging $3.44 a gallon. That is 2.1-cents lower than last week. Gas Buddy says its survey of stations in and around Eugene shows a smaller decline for unleaded. It says the cheapest gas in town is $3.03, the most...
KVAL
Eugene Symphony music director/conductor extends tenure through 2023-24 season
EUGENE, Ore. — Good news today from the Eugene Symphony Orchestra. They announced that Music Director and Conductor Francesco Lecce-Chong has extended his tenure through the 2023-24 season. He will also become an artistic partner as part of the 2024-25 season. In the coming weeks, the Eugene Symphony board...
KVAL
Oregon women's basketball falls in overtime to Washington State
EUGENE, Ore. — After taking down the Huskies on Friday, the Oregon women's basketball team came into Sunday's game against Washington State hungry for a weekend sweep. But the Cougars were also looking for a weekend road sweep after taking down the Beavers on Friday. WSU came out crimson...
KVAL
Oregon Women call for urgency after WSU loss
It was another split weekend on the hardwood for Oregon Women's Basketball as the Ducks beat Washington but fell to Washington State in a controversial overtime loss. but a big game from Chance Gray landed her the PAC-12 freshman of the week none the less. It was a tough pill...
Comments / 0