ComicBook
AEW Fans Hyped After Bloody Street Fight on Rampage
AEW brought tonight's Rampage to a close with an epic and bloody brawl between The Jericho Appreciation Society's Anna Jay and Tay Conti and the newer team of Ruby Soho and Willow Nightingale, and fans have a lot to say about what went down. This is the second street fight Jay and Conti have been a part of, and the first one set a high bar. Somehow the second one lived up to that bar, and Willow and Ruby both brought it and weren't afraid to get brutal throughout the match. Chairs, barbed wire, tables, and tacks all ended up being involved, and fans couldn't stop talking about it. You can find some of the big reactions coming in starting on the next slide.
MMAmania.com
Jake Paul reacts to KSI knockout win: ‘I’m shivering with fear’
Social media influencer, KSI, lived up to his billing with a first-round knockout win earlier tonight (Sat., Jan. 14, 2023) at Misfits Boxing Series 004 live on DAZN pay-per-view (PPV) from inside OVO Arena Wembley in London, England, but Jake Paul still remains unimpressed. KSI, who was originally expected to...
MMA Fighting
‘Jake Paul knocks out KSI’: Fighters react to KSI’s first-round knockout of FaZe Temperrr
KSI barely broke a sweat before stopping short-notice influencer replacement FaZe Temperrr, taking home a first-round knockout to improve his exhibition boxing record to 3-0. Originally set to face Dillon Danis, KSI sliced through Temperrr with a quick combination for the knockout stoppage at 2:19 of the opening frame. Here’s...
Former UFC heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic reacts to Jon Jones vs. Ciryl Gane booking
If you thought Stipe Miocic would bow out of the UFC Heavyweight Title picture, think again. The UFC heavyweight division was set on its ear when Francis Ngannou, who had been the reigning champion, was released. UFC President Dana White told reporters during a UFC Vegas 67 post-fight scrum that Ngannou turned down the biggest contract offer for a UFC heavyweight.
CBS Sports
UFC releases heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou from contract, strips him of title
Francis Ngannou is no longer UFC heavyweight champion and now free to sign with any other combat sports promotion. Ngannou's split from the UFC comes after more than a year of contract disputes between the two parties. UFC president Dana White announced the news at a press conference on Saturday...
sportszion.com
Watch: Conor McGregor releases footage of himself sparring in boxing after Youtuber KSI calls him out
KSI is set to face FaZe Temperrr today at the Wembley Arena in London because of Conor McGregor’s teammate Dillon Danis’ last-minute withdrawal. Prior to the fight, the English YouTuber spoke with talkSPORT about his desire to take down the UFC’s biggest star, Conor McGregor. “In this...
MMAmania.com
Dana White reveals Heavyweight Jon Jones has signed new eight-fight contract
Former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Light Heavyweight kingpin, Jon Jones, is finally headed back to the Octagon after a frustrating three-year layoff. And — perhaps making up for that swath of inactivity — has been inked to a long-term deal that will keep him a UFC fighter for the foreseeable future.
sportszion.com
UFC suspension: Disgraced UFC coach James Krause reportedly worked for an offshore betting company
In 2022, the entire world of MMA was shook to it’s very core as UFC fighter turned coach James Krause was accused of fixing fights by the Nevada state athletic commission along with his fighter Darrick Minner after UFC Vegas 64. New reports suggest that the disgraced coach secretly worked as an agent for ABCBetting.ag.
MMA Fighting
KSI vs. FaZe Temperrr full fight video highlights
Watch KSI vs. FaZe Temperrr full fight video highlights from the exhibition clash Saturday in London, courtesy of DAZN and other outlets. The KSI vs. Temperrr event took place Jan. 14 at the Wembley Arena in London, England. KSI and FaZe Temperrr clashed in an exhibition contest for the night’s main event. The fight aired live on DAZN pay-per-view.
TMZ.com
Mike Tyson Says Gervonta Davis Can Become Boxing Legend
Gervonta Davis is going to love this ... Mike Tyson just heaped some huge praise onto the star boxer ... saying if the 28-year-old continues fighting at the level he's currently at, he can without a doubt become a legend in the sport. Iron Mike threw out the massive compliment...
MMAmania.com
Jake Paul dances on UFC’s Francis Ngannou grave: ‘They have to live with that every day’
Former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou wanted more money to continue fighting inside the Octagon, especially when it came to a headlining showdown against ex-light heavyweight kingpin Jon Jones. “The Predator” also wanted a new contract that afforded him the opportunity to compete in outside endeavors, like boxing.
ESPN And Yankees Personality Michael Kay Threatens To Have Producer Fired On The Air
The New York media star didn't take kindly to a diss about his ESPN Radio show's ratings.
stillrealtous.com
Former WWE Star Retires From Wrestling
You never know when someone’s career could come to an end and it looks like at least one wrestler has decided to hang up their boots for good. Recently former WWE NXT UK star Jinny announced her retirement from professional wrestling and she noted that she’s stepping away due to injury when she posted the following on Twitter:
Photos: Israel Adesanya Shows Off New Neck And Eye Tattoos
Israel Adesanya flaunted his new tattoos on social media. Izzy asked his fans to look for the meaning of his new neck tattoo and one fan got the right answer. While awaiting the UFC’s call for his next fight, former middleweight king Israel Adesanya decided to take a break and have some slick tattoos. The most notable one Izzy showed off on social media is the neck tattoo which he even asked his fans to decode the meaning of.
Boxing Scene
KSI Flattens FaZe Temperrr In First Round, Demands Showdown With Jake Paul
KSI enjoyed his quickest night at the office while still in pursuit of the biggest fight of his career. The multi-talented British social media influencer scored a sensational first-round knockout of Thomas “FaZe Temperrr” Oliveira. A right hand and left hook put Oliveira down and out, producing the knockout win at 2:19 of round one.
Former ESPN reporter Allison Williams sues network and Disney after vaccine mandate led to firing
Former ESPN reporter Allison Williams is suing the network after she was fired in 2021 for failing to comply with ESPN's COVID-19 vaccine mandate.
Watch: Ciryl Gane Hilariously Mimics Nate Diaz’s Signature Fist Pose And Stance Ahead Of UFC Vegas 67
Ciryl Gane did a couple of Nate Diaz’s signature stunts in front of some members of UFC Vegas 67 media. “Bon Gamin” is down for an interim title fight with Jon Jones or a rematch with Francis Ngannou. Ciryl Gane is not yet booked for a fight but...
MMAWeekly.com
UFC Vegas 67 Live Results: Strickland vs. Imavov
UFC Vegas 67 live results begin at 4 p.m. ET / 1 p.m. PT on Saturday, January 14, on MMAWeekly.com. The fights take place at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada. Click on the fight below in the UFC Vegas 66 live results section for live stats or jump down to the written UFC Vegas 66 results. In-fight live stats and results provided courtesy of Fight Analytics. UFC Vegas 67 is also known as UFC Fight Night 217.
MMAmania.com
Khabib Nurmagomedov sends message to cousin Umar ahead of UFC Vegas 67: ‘Time to shine brother’
Just because Khabib Nurmagomedov is no longer active in mixed martial arts (MMA) doesn’t mean the legendary fighter can’t shell out some good fortune. On Saturday, Khabib extended some good wishes to his cousin, Umar Nurmagomedov, via social media. The undefeated bantamweight contender (15-0 ) will put his perfect record on the line in a main card matchup against Raoni Barcelos later tonight (Sat., Jan. 14, 2023) at UFC Vegas 67 live on ESPN+ from inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada. It is Umar’s chance to push his current UFC record to 4-0 and take one step closer toward title contention.
MMAmania.com
UFC Vegas 67 start time, who is fighting tonight on ESPN+ | Strickland vs. Imavov
Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) is back after an extended Holiday break to stage UFC Vegas 67 from inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada. Headlining the ESPN+-streamed event will be a Light Heavyweight fight between Nassourdine Imavov and Sean Strickland. In the co-main event, Dan Ige will face Damon Jackson in a Featherweight affair.
