Popular local restaurant chain opening new location in Oregon this monthKristen WaltersEugene, OR
Oregon witness says triangle-shaped craft was 100 feet longRoger MarshOregon State
Save the Date for the Next Great Junk HuntMaria Shimizu ChristensenMonroe, OR
4 Amazing Burger Places in OregonAlina AndrasOregon State
Eugene-Springfield Fire sees over 50 motor vehicle crashes in 24 hoursEdy ZooEugene, OR
Oregon lottery ticket worth $1 million still not claimed
If you purchase Oregon lottery tickets, you might want to double check your numbers. That’s because the winner of a hefty $1 million prize from a Powerball drawing has yet to claim their money.
Oregon Mega Millions winner claims $1 million prize as $1.35 billion jackpot grows
A Eugene resident claimed his $1 million prize Wednesday in the Mega Millions drawing, lottery officials said Thursday. Zehao Chen purchased the ticket that matched five of the six winning numbers in Tuesday’s drawing, Oregon Lottery officials said. Chen will take home around $680,000 after state and federal taxes.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Eugene man claims $1 million Mega Millions prize
A Eugene man has stepped forward to claim his $1 million prize from Tuesday’s Mega Millions drawing. The ticket was purchased the Jackson’s Food Store at 274 Coburg Road in Eugene on Monday. The Oregon Lottery did release the man’s name Thursday because it is public record, but...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ $5.6 million in Oregon lottery prizes have gone unclaimed
You’d think someone would be sprinting to the lottery office to claim a $1 million prize. But more than two months after someone bought that winning ticket in Oregon, nobody has come forward. In fact, there is $5.6 million in unclaimed Oregon lottery prizes sitting out there waiting to...
ijpr.org
Oregon's pandemic emergency food benefits will stop in March
Starting back in April, 2020, the extra benefits were provided to help qualifying individuals and families get enough healthy food during the COVID-19 emergency. On Tuesday, the Oregon Department of Human Services announced February will be the final month that the agency is allowed to provide the extra food dollars.
Did you get your $600 one-time payment from the state?
Do you know if you have already received a payment of $600 from the state of Oregon? If you're not totally certain, please keep reading. One-Time Assistance Payments were sent out by the Oregon Department of Revenue to over 230,000 individuals in Oregon. The key is that you had to meet some specific guidelines to receive this payment. This went into effect under House Bill 4157.
Power restored in Washington County, Salem area
Multiple large outages popped up throughout the Willamette Valley that have kept Portland General Electric crews busy Monday morning.
Marion County man gets gift card with 0 balance
Over the holidays Dale Schaecher received a $40 debit card as a gift. But when he got the card he said the balance was zero.
Oregon Coast Seashells: A Guide to Finding and Collecting Seashells
Oregon Coast Seashells: A Guide to Finding and Collecting the Treasures of the Beach. Seashells are a common sight on many beaches around the world, but are they present on the beaches of Oregon?
nationalfisherman.com
Oregon Dungeness crab fishermen criticize repeated delay of season opener
In an open letter to Caren Braby, the Marine Resources Program manager for the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife, Dungeness crab fishers from Astoria to Port Orford lambasted the decision made by the Department to delay the opening of the Dungeness crab season along the entire Oregon coast. The...
The Billionaire Next Door: Who is the Richest Person in Oregon?
Phil Knight is a businessman and philanthropist from Oregon, known for his success as the co-founder and former chairman of Nike, Inc., one of the world's largest and most recognizable sports shoe and clothing companies.
bestattractions.org
Things to Do in Roseburg, Oregon
Places to visit in Roseburg, OR. If you plan a trip to Roseburg, Oregon, you will be glad to know that there are plenty of things to do in the area. For instance, you can enjoy a visit to a wildlife safari, explore a park, or go to the Douglas County Museum. So, whether you’re interested in fishing, wine tasting, or simply exploring the scenic landscape, Roseburg has it all.
Is Winning $1.35 Billion Mega Jackpot in WA, OR, CA Guaranteed?
The estimated Mega Millions Jackpot on Friday, January 13th will be an estimated $1.35 Billion, the second largest in the game's history. Lottery ticket buyers in Washington, Oregon, and California will have a shot at winning, as each is among the 45 states participating, along with Washington DC and the US Virgin Islands. Alabama, Alaska, Hawaii, Nevada, and Utah do not participate.
ijpr.org
In Oregon, National Strawberry Ice Cream Day is extra special — and tasty
Oregon may not grow the most strawberries in the country (California has that distinction by a long shot), but we certainly grow some of the best. That’s thanks in part to a one-of-a-kind cooperative berry breeding program that’s more than 100 years old. Since 1917, this collaboration between Oregon State University and the USDA Agricultural Research Service has been behind some of the most iconic strawberries in the state. Both Hood and Tillamook strawberry varieties were developed right here in Oregon.
‘This is possible’: Greater Idaho Movement on border change bill
Senate Joint Memorial 2, also known as the Greater Idaho bill, was introduced on the floor of the Oregon legislature by Republican state Senator Dennis Linthicum of Klamath Falls.
focushillsboro.com
Evidently, Oregon Wants To Give Idaho More Than Half Of The State
Oregon Wants To Give Idaho: Oregon Senator Dennis Linthicum is pressing forward with a plan to settle the state’s political rift by transferring 65 percent of the state to Idaho. Eleven predominantly Republican counties in Eastern Oregon would split from the Beaver State and join the red state of Idaho under the Greater Idaho plan.
These are the most popular Oregon boy names in the 90s
(STACKER) — Stacker compiled a list of the most popular baby names for boys in the 90s in Oregon using data from the Social Security Administration. Names are ranked by number of babies born. Note: The Social Security Administration collects data on baby names with a binary understanding of sex and gender. Stacker understands that […]
beachconnection.net
Last of King Tides This Week: Dates Different on Oregon Coast, Washington Coast
(Manzanita, Oregon) – The last round of this season's King Tides will be hitting the Washington coastline and the Oregon coast this weekend, but be aware the dates are different for each this time around. Normally, dates mostly coincide for astronomical highest tides of the year, but this time there are some sizable shifts. (Above: Westport, Wash. during King Tides, courtesy Shian Klassen / Washington Sea Grant)
focushillsboro.com
Salmon From The Coasts Of Oregon And Northern California Are Getting Closer To Being Protected As Endangered Species
Salmon From The Coasts Of Oregon: The National Marine Fisheries Service decided [last week] that the Oregon Coast and the southern Oregon/northern California Coast Chinook salmon may warrant protection under the Endangered Species Act, in response to a petition by the Native Fish Society, the Center for Biological Diversity, and Umpqua Watersheds.
thatoregonlife.com
Pixieland: The Northwest’s Forgotten Disneyland of the Oregon Coast
I’m a serious Oregon history buff, especially when it comes to the lost, forgotten, and slightly wacky. Occasionally I find the time to write about the ones with special meaning to me, like lost treasure legends, roadside oddities, and entire areas that have now disappeared beneath bodies of water.
