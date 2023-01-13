Read full article on original website
Nick Kroll Explains How History of the World, Part II Got Incredible Guest Stars Like Danny DeVito and Johnny Knoxville
For those wondering how much a Mel Brooks project the upcoming History of the World, Part II might be, know that executive producer Nick Kroll spent 25 minutes at the Television Critics Association press tour explaining the comedy legend’s deep involvement with the project. “It begins with Mel,” Kroll...
The Mandalorian and Grogu Head to Mandalore in Season 3 Trailer: Watch
“Being a Mandalorian’s not just learning about how to fight,” our main Mandalorian Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) says in the new Season 3 trailer. “You also have to know how to navigate the galaxy. That way, you’ll never be lost.”. Even in a less-than-two minute clip,...
Elijah Wood Befriends Christina Ricci in Yellowjackets Season 2 Trailer: Watch
Showtime has unveiled a new teaser trailer for Season 2 of Yellowjackets ahead of its return on March 24th. Watch the clip’s introduction of Elijah Wood as citizen detective Walter below. To open the trailer, the adult version of Natalie (Juliette Lewis) is guided through memories of the disastrous...
Rian Johnson’s Poker Face Reveals Over 30 Guest Stars In New Trailer for Murder Mystery Series: Watch
In Poker Face, Natasha Lyonne’s Charlie Cole can always tell if someone’s lying, and there are a lot of liars set to appear in the new Peacock mystery series, as showcased by the below teaser trailer. Seriously, just look at this list: Benjamin Bratt, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Stephanie Hsu,...
Jason Segel Is a Troubled Therapist in Trailer for Apple TV+’s Shrinking: Watch
Apple TV+ has today unveiled the official trailer for Shrinking, their upcoming black comedy series starring Jason Segel opposite Harrison Ford in the latter’s first-ever recurring television role. Premiering January 27th, the show was written by Ted Lasso co-creator Bill Lawrence and writer/star Brett Goldstein. Shrinking stars Segel as...
Paul T. Goldman Clip Reveals How, Exactly, the Seth Rogen-Produced Docu-Comedy Came to Be: Exclusive
The baffling but fascinating Peacock comedy Paul T. Goldman might not make sense on the surface — how did a seemingly average middle-aged guy find himself telling the story of his life in the context of a streaming TV series? But in the below clip from the upcoming Episode 5, everything starts to make sense, as we hear and see just how Paul T. Goldman managed to get the attention of Borat Subsequent Moviefilm director Jason Woliner, who would go on to bring Paul T. Goldman the series to the screen.
Billy Crudup Sells Moon Timeshares in Trailer for Hello Tomorrow!: Watch
The trailer for Hello Tomorrow!, Apple TV+’s retro-futuristic science fiction series starring Billy Crudup, has landed. In the world of Hello Tomorrow!, cars can fly, jetpacks actually work, and space travel is available to the average person. With his team of associates, charismatic salesman Jack Billings (Crudup) pushes the dream of a better life by hawking timeshares on the moon.
This Depeche Mode Song Plays a Pivotal Role in HBO’s The Last of Us
[Editor’s note: The following contains spoilers for The Last of Us, Season 1 Episode 1, “When You’re Lost in the Darkness.”]. The premiere of HBO’s new TV series The Last of Us aired on Sunday, January 15th, capturing the attention of both fans of the video game and newcomers to the franchise. To help set the mood for the post-apocalypse show, the music supervisors selected a handful of songs, but none made as much of an impression as a Depeche Mode classic that played over the end credits.
Original Mighty Morphin Power Rangers to Reunite for Netflix Special
Thirty years after their debut, original Mighty Morphin Power Rangers will stage a reunion for Netflix dubbed Once & Always. The scripted project drops April 19th, and the first new photos of the beloved crime fighters have been revealed today. Based on the franchise’s slogan “once a Ranger, always a...
Måneskin Recruit Tom Morello for New Single “Gossip”: Stream
Måneskin have enlisted the chops of for their new single “Gossip.” It’s the latest taste of the Italian rockers’ upcoming album, Rush!. “Gossip” continues Måneskin’s brand of catchy danceable rock, but adds some signature distorted guitar sections from the Rage Against the Machine axeman. After a tease of his playing at the 1:09 mark, Morello returns at 2:17 with a more emphatic solo.
Rob Lowe on Dog Gone, West Wing, and 9-1-1: Lonestar
Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | Amazon Podcasts | Stitcher | Pocket Casts | Radio Public | RSS. Rob Lowe sits down with Kyle Meredith to talk about Dog Gone. The new Netflix movie follows a young man and his beloved dog after they are separated on the Appalachian Trail, and the desperate search undertaken by the man his father to find the pup before it’s too late.
The National Tease LP9, Two New Songs, Collabs with Taylor Swift, Phoebe Bridgers, Sufjan Stevens
The National have dropped a teaser and a whole lit class’ worth of clues for their ninth studio album and follow-up to 2019’s I Am Easy to Find. Over on the band’s Instagram page, they shared a link to AmericanMary.com/LP9, where users are greeted with a prompt for a password. Enter the words EVIL FOREBODINGS, and you’ll be greeted with an altered version of the first pages of Mary Shelley’s Frankenstein. Instead of a letter to Mrs. Saville, this missive is addressed to Mrs. Bridgers, while the name Margaret has been replaced with Taylor, and “our good Uncle Thomas” has given way to “our good Uncle Sufjan.”
Al Brown, Actor from The Wire, Dead at 83
Al Brown, who portrayed Col. Stan Valchek on HBO’s The Wire, has died at the age of 83. TMZ reports that Brown passed away on Friday, January 13th, in Las Vegas following a battle with Alzheimer’s. Brown was a 29-year Air Force veteran who served two tours in...
Charlie Mackesy on Animating The Boy, The Mole, The Fox, and The Horse for Apple TV+
Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | Amazon Podcasts | Stitcher | Pocket Casts | Radio Public | RSS. Author and illustrator Charlie Mackesy joins Kyle Meredith to discuss the Apple TV+ animated short-film adaptation of his book The Boy, The Mole, The Fox, and The Horse.
Brendan Fraser Gives Emotional Best Actor Acceptance Speech at Critics Choice Awards: Watch
Brendan Fraser embodied one of the most-discussed roles of 2022 in his comeback film The Whale, and when he was honored with Best Actor at the Critics Choice Awards, he delivered another emotional performance in his acceptance speech. “I was in the wilderness, and I probably should have left a...
Ted Lasso Season 3 to Premiere Spring 2023
Lace up your cleats, because Ted Lasso is finally on its way back; Apple TV+ has today announced that their hit sitcom will return for Season 3 sometime Spring 2023. (Translation: soon.) They’ve also revealed a first look at the season, which you can see in the still above.
Kevin Smith Announces New Radio Show Movie Music in the Morning
Kevin Smith will host a new radio show called Movie Music in the Morning on Amazon’s live radio app, Amp. Movie Music in the Morning will air Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays from noon to 2:00 p.m. ET beginning January 18th. Not-so-silent Bob will air the show from his own SModCastle Cinemas in New Jersey, and he promises listeners a “nostalgia-filled, cinema-centric chatter for fans of film, music, and the 1990s, hosted by Kevin Smith and a rotating cast of surprise guests.” The audience will have the opportunity to interact in a live chat and also call in to the show.
Glenn Danzig Announces “Danzig Sings Elvis” Concert
Glenn Danzig has announced his first “Danzig Sings Elvis” concert since 2021. The show is set for February 10th at The Montalbán theater in Hollywood, California. Tickets are on sale now via The Montalbán’s website. You can also purchase tickets via StubHub if the show sells out.
George Michael’s Family “Will Not Be Endorsing” Rumored Biopic
A possible biopic about George Michael won’t be getting his family’s blessing. The estate of the late Wham! singer published a statement this week condemning the project, adding that they “will not be endorsing it in any way.”. “To all of George’s Lovelies, fans and lovers of...
Nick Cave Doesn’t Appreciate “Bullshit” AI-Generated Nick Cave Songs
Stop sending Nick Cave those AI-generated “in the style of Nick Cave” songs made from ChatGPT because he’s just not into them. In his latest The Red Hand Files newsletter, the songwriter made that opinion very clear while tearing into a fan’s submission of one such ChatGPT song based on Cave’s own lyrics.
