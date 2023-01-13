Read full article on original website
Brown: Students are students, even after 59 years
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Hutch High science teacher John Brown is retiring next month after 59 years in the district. Though obviously there have been many changes over a career that stretches back to before the moon landing, he does believe there are some things that are the same. "Kids...
Talk20 Hutch coming up Jan. 27
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Talk20 Hutch is a gathering of people and ideas that is coming up Friday, Jan. 27 from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Hutchinson Public Library. Each January and July, 10 community members each present 20 images and speak for only 20 seconds per slide. The idea is that each presenter shares a story or an expertise or an interest through the combination of quick images and words to create a cohesive narrative of a chosen topic in 6 minutes 40 seconds.
McPherson County All Schools Day announces theme
MCPHERSON, Kan. — The McPherson County All Schools Day Committee announced on Tuesday the theme for the 2023 festival, Small Towns, Big Dreams. Planning for the 2023 event is well underway. The parade is scheduled for Friday, May 12. The parade came back in 2022 after a hiatus due to the pandemic.
Inclusion is the key to continuing forward
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Martin Luther King, Jr. said in his historic I Have A Dream Speech in 1963, "We cannot walk alone. And as we walk, we must make the pledge that we shall always march ahead. We cannot turn back." For America in 2023, that means diversity, equity...
Circles of Hope Reno County holding open house
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Circles of Hope - Reno County is holding an open house Thursday at 5:30 p.m. at Trinity United Methodist Church at 1602 North Main. Circles of Hope - Reno County is a community initiative to assist families with limited resources and empower them to better their circumstances.
2023 McPherson Chamber Farm Forum set for Feb. 6
MCPHERSON, Kan. — The McPherson Chamber of Commerce Agriculture Committee will host the 2023 Farm Forum in McPherson, Kansas, on Monday, Feb. 6. The event will feature presenters to provide relevant and updated information about the business of agriculture, and bring rural community leaders, business representatives, and educators together.
Firefighters to go to 'next level' in EMT training
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Hutchinson Fire Chief Steven Beer spoke to the city council on Tuesday about a training program his department will start soon. "Starting Feb. 1, for a six month time period, we're going to be doing a pilot study with our first responder program," Beer said. "Right now, all your firefighters are EMT certified, Emergency Medical Technician certified. There's one level above that, basically, an EMT-A advanced program. That allows us to do a few different medications, use different types of equipment and medications. This pilot study is going to definitely have an impact on our citizens. Hopefully, we have some positive outcomes. Back in 2017, when I arrived in Hutchinson, your fire department was doing 50% of the skills allowed under their EMT licenses. Five years later, we're doing 100% of the skills allowed under the Kansas licensure of our EMT program."
Farmington Park Neighborhood meeting Tuesday
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Hutch Rec and the Hutchinson Healthy Neighborhoods Initiative have a series of upcoming meetings for its featured neighborhoods. The first of those meetings is for the Farmington Park neighborhood Tuesday night, Jan. 17 from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. at Emanuel Lutheran Church at 140 East 30th. Ward Davis with Ward Davis Builders, who has been working on the Farmington Park project, plans to be at the meeting to give an update.
303rd Basic Training class graduates at KLETC, hears from Marshall
YODER — Twenty-two new law enforcement officers, including one from the Hutchinson Police Department, graduated from the Kansas Law Enforcement Training Center (KLETC) on Jan. 13 in a ceremony held in KLETC’s Integrity Auditorium. U.S. Sen. Roger Marshall, the commencement speaker for the ceremony, congratulated the graduates and...
Registration needed for McPherson Co. Cow-Calf School
MCPHERSON, Kan. — McPherson County K-State Research and Extension is holding their annual Cow-Calf School on Feb. 9 at the 4-H Building at 710 West Woodside in McPherson. The program starts with a steak dinner at 6 p.m. Cost for that is $10. Following the dinner, there will be...
Human Relations Commission to hear from police chief
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Hutchinson Human Relations Commission will hear from Hutchinson Police Chief Jeff Hooper at its meeting Wednesday. The meeting is at 4 p.m. at City Hall at 125 East Ave. B in Hutchinson, or you can join the meeting on Zoom. The Commission functions in an...
Conklin and Goss appointed to City Council
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Hutchinson City Council appointed Stuart Conklin to the Northeast District seat being vacated by Jade Piros de Carvalho and Stacy Goss to the At-Large seat on the council being vacated by Sara Bagwell in their meeting on Tuesday. Mr. Conklin is a long-time partner in...
Hutchinson City Council approves ARPA grants
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Hutchinson City Council approved grant applications for the workforce development portion of the city's ARPA allocations, a total of $394,000. "On Nov. 7, we posted the notice of funding availability on our website," said City Finance Director Angela Richard. "On Dec. 7 and Dec. 18, we held grant workshops to go over the application process with those who were interested. Then, the grant submissions were due Dec. 30."
County planning commission to organize
RENO COUNTY, Kan. — The Reno County Planning Commission will have its organizational meeting on Thursday at 4:30 p.m. No action items are on the agenda, other than electing the 2023 Chairperson and Vice-Chairperson for the board. There will also be planning commission training that day. The Reno County...
Kansas cops make plea for fentanyl, mental health legislation
TOPEKA — Kansas law enforcement officials have sounded the alarm about fentanyl and mental health crises across the state, saying fentanyl is now a greater threat than methamphetamines. Sedgwick County Sheriff Jeffrey Easter said he is still seeing a surplus of inmates suffering from mental illness, waiting in jail...
New expo coming to Kansas State Fairgrounds
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Star Expos and Kansas State Fair are partnering up to bring a brand-new expo to the Kansas State Fairgrounds in Hutchinson, scheduled for March 30 through April 1. Partnering with the Kansas State Fair and Visit Hutch gives the Kansas Ag Expo the opportunity to showcase...
Inmate at HCF dies Wednesday
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — A 30-year-old man serving a murder sentence at the Hutchinson Correctional Facility died. The Kansas Department of Corrections says that Juan Caballeros-Yescas was found dead in his cell Wednesday morning, Jan. 18. Despite lifesaving measures Caballeros-Yescas was pronounced dead by medical staff. The cause of death...
🎥 🏀 Hutch Girls' travel to Derby for top 6 matchup
HUTCHINSON, Kan.—The Hutchinson Salthawk Girls' travel to Derby tonight for a stand alone AVCTL game vs the Lady Panthers. The Varsity game will stream tonight on the Hutch High Channel at nfhsnetwork.com. HUTCHINSON, Kan.—The Hutchinson Salthawk Basketball teams will return home for a non-league match up with games vs...
🏀 Derby uses huge 2nd period to sink Salthawk Girls
DERBY, Kan.—For a momement in the 2nd quarter, the Hutchinson Salthawk girls were able to close the gap to only trail the #4 team in class 6A, 13 to 10, but then Derby totaly dominated the next 4 minutes to go to the locker room at halftime with a 37 to 12 lead, and that was all they needed. Derby blitzed the Salthawks 57 to 23 to win their 15th straight over Hutchinson.
2 charged in fatal Kansas drug debt gunfight
SEDGWICK COUNTY—Two Kansas men accused in a fatal drug debt gunfight made their first appearance in court last week. Jamar White, 47, Wichita, is charged with 1st degree murder and two counts of criminal discharge of a firearm, according to the Sedgwick County District Attorney's office. Darries Mitchell, 30...
