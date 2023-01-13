HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Hutchinson Fire Chief Steven Beer spoke to the city council on Tuesday about a training program his department will start soon. "Starting Feb. 1, for a six month time period, we're going to be doing a pilot study with our first responder program," Beer said. "Right now, all your firefighters are EMT certified, Emergency Medical Technician certified. There's one level above that, basically, an EMT-A advanced program. That allows us to do a few different medications, use different types of equipment and medications. This pilot study is going to definitely have an impact on our citizens. Hopefully, we have some positive outcomes. Back in 2017, when I arrived in Hutchinson, your fire department was doing 50% of the skills allowed under their EMT licenses. Five years later, we're doing 100% of the skills allowed under the Kansas licensure of our EMT program."

