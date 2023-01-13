Read full article on original website
“I’ll miss the guys” Packers’ QB Aaron Rodgers makes shocking statement amid retirement rumors
For quite some time, rumors about Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers have been circulating. As he’s emphasized before, Rodgers is going to take some time to get away, ponder whether he wants to continue playing, and discuss with the Packers where the organization stands. His recent statement fueled that anticipation once again in a press conference.
Joe Burrow reacts to terrible Bengals news
The Cincinnati Bengals may have beaten the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday night, but it wasn’t always pretty, particularly on the offensive line after several injuries to a unit the team worked hard to improve during the offseason. But following the win, star quarterback Joe Burrow still sounds confident. Heading...
Look: Troy Aikman Calls Prominent Quarterback 'The Most Unathletic' In NFL
Tom Brady has been described with a lot of superlatives during his illustrious 23-year NFL career, just about all of them positive. But NFL Hall of Fame quarterback turned Monday Night Football color commentator Troy Aikman just offered a less-than-flattering label for the legend. Speaking with ...
Tom Brady addresses shocking rumors about his future
At the end of the season, Tom Brady is set to become an unrestricted free agent. And naturally, this has led to a lot of speculation about his future with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the NFL in general. While there’s a chance Brady simply retires after the season, as he was expected to heading into the season, there have also been several reports linking him to other teams like the Miami Dolphins or the Las Vegas Raiders.
Why Minnesota Vikings will win the 2023 Super Bowl
In the 2023 NFL Playoffs, the Minnesota Vikings are the third seed in the NFC. They are hoping for a deep run to the Super Bowl this year. This is especially after they won the NFC North and proved a lot of doubters wrong this season. Here we look at why they will win the 2023 Super Bowl.
Minnesota Vikings getting blasted on social media for questionable trick play involving Kirk Cousins
The Minnesota Vikings tried to pull a fast one in Sunday’s playoff game against the New York Giants. Kirk Cousins was used in a trick play to try and pick up a first down. Cousins caught the snap in shotgun and flipped the ball to WR Justin Jefferson. Jefferson then threw the ball back to Cousins, who didn’t even gain a yard on third down. The Giants’ defense was not fooled one bit by what Minnesota tried to do.
Dak Prescott has strong message for Mike McCarthy
Earlier this week, Dallas Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones made it clear that head coach Mike McCarthy will not be fired even if his team loses Monday night’s Wild Card round game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. And Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott thinks it’s comical that was even a question in the first place.
Deshaun Watson involved in shocking new police report
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson is once again cited in a police report, but this time as the victim. Police in North Olmstead, Ohio, a suburb of Cleveland, say that Watson was the victim of a truck theft during a crime that saw four other vehicles stolen from a dealership lot:
More Good News For Michigan Football
Michigan continues to get good news when it comes to its roster and personnel.
NFL World Appears To Be Done With Longtime Announcer
The time comes for everyone. Saturday night, it might have come for Al Michaels. The legendary announcer was on the call for the Jaguars vs. Chargers Wild Card game. His performance left a lot to be desired. That's what most of the NFL World thinks, anyway. "3rd biggest comeback in playoff history ...
Brock Purdy 49ers jersey: How to get 49ers NFL playoffs gear online after Wild Card win over Seahawks | Jerseys, hats, t-shirts, hoodies, more
The San Francisco 49ers, led by quarterback Brock Purdy, defeated the Seattle Seahawks, led by quarterback Geno Smith, in the NFC Wild Card NFL Playoffs game on Saturday, January 14, 2023 (1/14/2023) at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California. Fans who want to get their own Brock Purdy 49ers...
San Francisco 49ers Add All-Pro To Wild Card Roster
The San Francisco 49ers elevated two for the Wild Card round. The San Francisco 49ers made two roster decisions before their Wild Card game Saturday. The 49ers will play their divisional rival, the Seattle Seahawks, in an afternoon game Saturday. Battling several injuries in the secondary in the late season it looks like the 49ers will be turning to a former All-Pro cornerback for help against the Seahawks.
Ohio State star makes extremely difficult decision
When the season officially ended for the Ohio State Buckeyes, many assumed star quarterback C.J. Stroud had an extremely easy decision to make regarding his future. After all, he was a projected top-five pick in the upcoming NFL Draft. But Stroud did not make his draft decision hastily as rumors and reports began to surface that he was actually seriously considering a return to Ohio State. But ultimately, the allure of the NFL won out.
Giants offensive coordinator makes huge decision
The New York Giants have seen a massive improvement this season. After going 4-13 last season, the Giants are now headed to the divisional round of the playoffs. Much of that improvement is due to coaching, with Giants offensive coordinator Mike Kafka emerging as one of the top assistants in the league. But even though he has plenty of opportunities to become a head coach after this season, he doesn’t seem worried about that just yet.
Giants DB Jason Pinnock Hospitalized After Win Over Vikings
New York Giants defensive back Jason Pinnock did not return after suffering an abdomen injury during his team’s 31-24 victory... The post Giants DB Jason Pinnock Hospitalized After Win Over Vikings appeared first on Outsider.
Tom Brady to Tennessee? Titans would consider it: report
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – As future Hall of Fame quarterback Tom Brady gets ready to start a playoff game Monday night in his 22nd NFL season, attention is already starting to turn toward what happens next for him. Brady is set to become a free agent at the end...
Football World Reacts To Big Ten Coach Firing
A notable Big Ten assistant coach was fired on Sunday night. Penn State head coach James Franklin fired Nittany Lions wide receivers coach Taylor Stubblefield in a surprising move. “I would like to thank Taylor for his efforts during his time with Penn State but feel it is in our ...
Braylon Edwards Floats Idea of Hiring Meyer If Harbaugh Leaves
The Michigan head coach is currently a candidate for multiple NFL jobs.
NFL world reacts to hilarious Kliff Kingsbury move
Even though Kliff Kingsbury was just fired from his position as the head coach of the Arizona Cardinals, he is still widely regarded as one of the best offensive minds in football and undoubtedly had interest from many teams about potentially becoming their offensive coordinator. But apparently, he’s not interested – for a pretty hilarious reason.
Kliff Kingsbury turning down coaching offers?
Former Arizona Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury has interest from NFL teams, but that interest apparently is not reciprocated. FOX Sports reporter Peter Schrager reported Saturday that Kingsbury has been contacted by “multiple teams” about becoming an offensive coordinator after the Cardinals fired him on Monday. Kingsbury, however, has made it clear he is not interested.... The post Kliff Kingsbury turning down coaching offers? appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
