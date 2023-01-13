Read full article on original website
Lana Del Rey Reveals Tracklist, Artwork for New Album Did You Know That There’s A Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd
Lana Del Rey has unveiled the tracklist for her upcoming album Did You Know That There’s A Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd, as well as several alternate covers. Additionally, she’s pushed back the release date from March 10th to March 24th. In a post to her private Instagram page,...
Taylor Swift Debuts “Anti-Hero” Live at The 1975’s London Concert: Watch
Taylor Swift made a surprise appearance at The 1975’s London concert on January 12th, during which she performed the live debut of her hit single “Anti-Hero.”. During her brief acoustic set, the pop star also covered The 1975’s song “The City.” Watch the fan-shot footage below.
Paramore Channel Their Inner Talking Heads on New Song “C’est Comme Ça”: Stream
Whether or not parlez-vous français, it’s time vous parlez now that the band has shared the new song, “C’est Comme Ça.”. The title, “C’est Comme Ça,” translates to, “It’s Like That,” and the French phrase gets sprinkled amongst plenty of “La la las” during the chorus. Meanwhile, the verses find Hayley Williams aping the spoken-word style popularized by Serge Gainsbourg and the dance rock of Talking Heads. “In a single year, I’ve aged 100,” she says cooly. “My social life — a chiropractic appointment/ Sit still long enough and listen to yourself/ Or maybe just long enough for you to atrophy to hell.” Check it out below.
Miley Cyrus Launches a Fresh Era with New Song “Flowers”: Stream
Miley Cyrus is back but the mullet is not as she enters a new era with her latest single, “Flowers.” It’s the first preview of her upcoming album Endless Summer Vacation, which is due out March 10th on Columbia Records. When last we heard new music from...
Margo Price Went to the Mountains on Mushrooms and Came Back with Her Most Unafraid Album Yet
It’s a tale as old as time: An artist ventures out into some sublime natural landscape, takes psychedelics, and comes back with some damn good songs. Margo Price is one of the latest musicians to do so, heading out to a rental in South Carolina with her husband and a bag of mushrooms. The result is Strays (out Friday, January 13th), her most urgent, collaborative, and – fittingly – trippy record to date.
Singer-Songwriter Julia Wolf Shares Origins of New Song “Now”: Exclusive
Origins is our recurring series that gives artists a space to break down everything that went into their latest release. Today, Julia Wolf takes us through “Now” and offers a freestyle version of the new track. For New York-based pop artist Julia Wolf, the biggest ideas can start...
Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness Shares Origins of New Song “Lying on the Hood of Your Car”: Exclusive
Tilt at the Wind No More, his fourth studio album under his In the Wilderness moniker. The project arrives March 31st via Nettwerk, and as a preview, he’s shared the new single “Lying on the Hood of Your Car.” What’s more, in a Consequence exclusive, the singer-songwriter has shared the Origins of the new track, a synth-heavy slice of pop.
Philip Selway Is “Picking Up Pieces” on New Single: Stream
Radiohead drummer Philip Selway has today shared “Picking Up Pieces,” the latest single from his upcoming third solo album Strange Dance. With guitar accompaniment from Portishead’s Adrian Utley, “Picking Up Pieces” demonstrates some of the life wisdom Selway has picked up along the way throughout his multi-decade music career: “‘Picking Up Pieces’ is a song about the masking that we do when we’re young adults,” he said in a press release. “It’s a time of life when your sense of identity can feel shaky, you can feel anxious about making the grade, and life can feel that it’s spinning out of control, but you try to hide this from everyone.”
TAEYANG of BIGBANG and Jimin of BTS Are a Whole “VIBE” on New Single: Stream
It’s one of the most high-profile K-pop collaborations of all time: BIGBANG‘s TAEYANG has recruited Jimin of BTS for his vibrant new throwback single, “VIBE.”. The track marks TAEYANG’s first new solo release since his 2017 album White Night, as the vocalist and dancer went on to complete his time in the South Korean military in 2018. BIGBANG returned as a group in 2022 with the warmly received ballad “Still Life.”
Måneskin Recruit Tom Morello for New Single “Gossip”: Stream
Måneskin have enlisted the chops of for their new single “Gossip.” It’s the latest taste of the Italian rockers’ upcoming album, Rush!. “Gossip” continues Måneskin’s brand of catchy danceable rock, but adds some signature distorted guitar sections from the Rage Against the Machine axeman. After a tease of his playing at the 1:09 mark, Morello returns at 2:17 with a more emphatic solo.
Green Day Cover Elvis Costello’s “Alison” on Nimrod-Era Demo: Stream
Later this month, Green Day will release Nimrod 25 – 25th Anniversary Edition, a retrospective box set celebrating their 1997 album that includes previously unreleased demos and a live set from the era. Today, the band has shared one of those demos, a cover of Elvis Costello’s 1977 ballad “Alison.”
How to Get Tickets to Madonna’s 2023 Tour
Madonna is gearing up for a 40th anniversary tour in 2023, and tickets to the Queen of Pop’s live celebration are guaranteed to follow quickly after the final itinerary has been revealed. Get tickets here, and read up on all of the released details so far below. What Is...
Kings of Leon’s 10 Best Songs
This article was originally published in 2013 and has been updated. You can draw a line in the sand of many musicians’ careers, a turning point where their sound changed completely. It’s a shift that usually gains a stadium of new fans while losing a club of old ones. Enter Kings of Leon and 2008’s Only by the Night. The album’s FM-friendly singles, “Sex on Fire” and “Use Somebody,” catapulted the Nashville family into sports arenas and festivals everywhere — yet the divide between fans grew far and wide.
Madison Cunningham on New Album Revealer, Being Mistaken for a Waiter at the Grammys
Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | Amazon Podcasts | Stitcher | Pocket Casts | Radio Public | RSS. Madison Cunningham catches up with Kyle Meredith to talk about Revealer, her Grammy nominated sophomore LP. The singer-songwriter talks about being mistaken as wait staff during her last...
Jamie xx Is “Finishing Mixing” New Album Featuring The Avalanches
Oh my “Gosh,” Jamie xx is “finishing mixing” his new album, the follow-up to the 2015 electronic classic In Colour. As The xx member told triple j Mornings, the project will feature contributions from The Avalanches. “I’m in ‘finishing mixing’ mode. And I can’t take any...
Heavy Song of the Week: Dryad Conjure an Icy Gust of Midwestern Black Metal on “The Abyssal Plain”
Heavy Song of the Week is a new feature on Heavy Consequence breaking down the top metal and hard rock tracks you need to hear every Friday. This week the honor goes to Iowa black metal band Dryad’s “The Abyssal Plain.”. Winter is upon us. The days are...
Black Thought Announces New Album Glorious Game with El Michels Affair, Shares “Grateful”: Stream
After teaming up with Danger Mouse last year, Black Thought has announced another collaborative album. This time around, he has linked up with New York funk and soul band El Michels Affair for a project called Glorious Game, out April 14th via Big Crown Records. Black Thought and El Michels...
David Byrne and Fatboy Slim Musical Here Lies Love Coming to Broadway
Disco pop musical Here Lies Love, featuring the music of seemingly unlikely duo David Byrne and Fatboy Slim, is headed to Broadway. Opening this summer, Here Lies Love is based on Byrne and Fatboy Slim’s 2010 concept album of the same name about the rise to power of former Filipina First Lady Imelda Marcos and her subsequent fall to the People Power Revolution. A previous iteration of the musical played off-Broadway in 2013 and 2014.
Nick Carter Pays Tribute to Late Brother Aaron with “Hurts to Love You”: Stream
Nick Carter has opened up about the death of his late brother Aaron Carter on a new tribute song, “Hurts to Love You.”. The contemplative ballad finds Nick reflecting upon his younger brother’s struggles with addiction and mental health. “Way too many nightmares to remember/ But that was real life back then,” he sings. “Always hoped tomorrow would be better than the days before/ I hoped you’d find your road to follow/ To a place you were happy in this world.”
Rome and Duddy Announce Cactus Cool EP, Share New Single “Coast of Mexico”: Stream
Rome and Duddy, the new collaborative project of Sublime with Rome’s Rome Ramirez and Dirty Heads’ Dustin Bushnell, are kicking off the new year with the announcement of their debut collaborative EP, Cactus Cool, arriving on March 3rd. The news comes with their latest single, “Coast of Mexico,” in tow.
