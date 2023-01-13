ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paramore Channel Their Inner Talking Heads on New Song “C’est Comme Ça”: Stream

Whether or not parlez-vous français, it’s time vous parlez now that the band has shared the new song, “C’est Comme Ça.”. The title, “C’est Comme Ça,” translates to, “It’s Like That,” and the French phrase gets sprinkled amongst plenty of “La la las” during the chorus. Meanwhile, the verses find Hayley Williams aping the spoken-word style popularized by Serge Gainsbourg and the dance rock of Talking Heads. “In a single year, I’ve aged 100,” she says cooly. “My social life — a chiropractic appointment/ Sit still long enough and listen to yourself/ Or maybe just long enough for you to atrophy to hell.” Check it out below.
Margo Price Went to the Mountains on Mushrooms and Came Back with Her Most Unafraid Album Yet

It’s a tale as old as time: An artist ventures out into some sublime natural landscape, takes psychedelics, and comes back with some damn good songs. Margo Price is one of the latest musicians to do so, heading out to a rental in South Carolina with her husband and a bag of mushrooms. The result is Strays (out Friday, January 13th), her most urgent, collaborative, and – fittingly – trippy record to date.
Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness Shares Origins of New Song “Lying on the Hood of Your Car”: Exclusive

Tilt at the Wind No More, his fourth studio album under his In the Wilderness moniker. The project arrives March 31st via Nettwerk, and as a preview, he’s shared the new single “Lying on the Hood of Your Car.” What’s more, in a Consequence exclusive, the singer-songwriter has shared the Origins of the new track, a synth-heavy slice of pop.
Philip Selway Is “Picking Up Pieces” on New Single: Stream

Radiohead drummer Philip Selway has today shared “Picking Up Pieces,” the latest single from his upcoming third solo album Strange Dance. With guitar accompaniment from Portishead’s Adrian Utley, “Picking Up Pieces” demonstrates some of the life wisdom Selway has picked up along the way throughout his multi-decade music career: “‘Picking Up Pieces’ is a song about the masking that we do when we’re young adults,” he said in a press release. “It’s a time of life when your sense of identity can feel shaky, you can feel anxious about making the grade, and life can feel that it’s spinning out of control, but you try to hide this from everyone.”
TAEYANG of BIGBANG and Jimin of BTS Are a Whole “VIBE” on New Single: Stream

It’s one of the most high-profile K-pop collaborations of all time: BIGBANG‘s TAEYANG has recruited Jimin of BTS for his vibrant new throwback single, “VIBE.”. The track marks TAEYANG’s first new solo release since his 2017 album White Night, as the vocalist and dancer went on to complete his time in the South Korean military in 2018. BIGBANG returned as a group in 2022 with the warmly received ballad “Still Life.”
Måneskin Recruit Tom Morello for New Single “Gossip”: Stream

Måneskin have enlisted the chops of for their new single “Gossip.” It’s the latest taste of the Italian rockers’ upcoming album, Rush!. “Gossip” continues Måneskin’s brand of catchy danceable rock, but adds some signature distorted guitar sections from the Rage Against the Machine axeman. After a tease of his playing at the 1:09 mark, Morello returns at 2:17 with a more emphatic solo.
How to Get Tickets to Madonna’s 2023 Tour

Madonna is gearing up for a 40th anniversary tour in 2023, and tickets to the Queen of Pop’s live celebration are guaranteed to follow quickly after the final itinerary has been revealed. Get tickets here, and read up on all of the released details so far below. What Is...
Kings of Leon’s 10 Best Songs

This article was originally published in 2013 and has been updated. You can draw a line in the sand of many musicians’ careers, a turning point where their sound changed completely. It’s a shift that usually gains a stadium of new fans while losing a club of old ones. Enter Kings of Leon and 2008’s Only by the Night. The album’s FM-friendly singles, “Sex on Fire” and “Use Somebody,” catapulted the Nashville family into sports arenas and festivals everywhere — yet the divide between fans grew far and wide.
David Byrne and Fatboy Slim Musical Here Lies Love Coming to Broadway

Disco pop musical Here Lies Love, featuring the music of seemingly unlikely duo David Byrne and Fatboy Slim, is headed to Broadway. Opening this summer, Here Lies Love is based on Byrne and Fatboy Slim’s 2010 concept album of the same name about the rise to power of former Filipina First Lady Imelda Marcos and her subsequent fall to the People Power Revolution. A previous iteration of the musical played off-Broadway in 2013 and 2014.
Nick Carter Pays Tribute to Late Brother Aaron with “Hurts to Love You”: Stream

Nick Carter has opened up about the death of his late brother Aaron Carter on a new tribute song, “Hurts to Love You.”. The contemplative ballad finds Nick reflecting upon his younger brother’s struggles with addiction and mental health. “Way too many nightmares to remember/ But that was real life back then,” he sings. “Always hoped tomorrow would be better than the days before/ I hoped you’d find your road to follow/ To a place you were happy in this world.”
