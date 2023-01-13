ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hale County, AL

Tuscaloosa teen dies in car crash, two others teens injured

An 18-year-old teenager died after his 1997 Ford Explorer overturned Saturday just after 3:30 p.m. The crash happened on Old Lock 15 Road near Howse Camp Road, approximately 10 miles northeast of Tuscaloosa, in Tuscaloosa County. The Explorer was the only vehicle in the crash. Officers with the Alabama Law...
BREAKING: UA basketball player among two men charged with Murder in deadly shooting on The Strip

UPDATE: Two men are under arrest charged with Capital Murder in the deadly shooting of a 23-year-old woman. Jack Kennedy, Commander of Tuscaloosa’s Violent Crimes Unit (VCU) said one of the men is former University of Alabama basketball player Darius Miles. His profile has since been removed from the university’s website. Miles, age 21, was a student, at the University of Alabama and was a member of the basketball team until this Sunday.
Darius Miles’ maintains his innocence in murder charge

The attorney for former University of Alabama basketball player Darius Miles released a statement in regards to Miles’ arrest for Capital Murder. Miles is being represented by William White of Boles Holmes White LLC out of Birmingham. The statement reads… “Darius Miles and his family are heartbroken tonight over...
