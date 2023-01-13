Read full article on original website
Related
wvua23.com
Tuscaloosa teen dies in car crash, two others teens injured
An 18-year-old teenager died after his 1997 Ford Explorer overturned Saturday just after 3:30 p.m. The crash happened on Old Lock 15 Road near Howse Camp Road, approximately 10 miles northeast of Tuscaloosa, in Tuscaloosa County. The Explorer was the only vehicle in the crash. Officers with the Alabama Law...
wvua23.com
BREAKING: UA basketball player among two men charged with Murder in deadly shooting on The Strip
UPDATE: Two men are under arrest charged with Capital Murder in the deadly shooting of a 23-year-old woman. Jack Kennedy, Commander of Tuscaloosa’s Violent Crimes Unit (VCU) said one of the men is former University of Alabama basketball player Darius Miles. His profile has since been removed from the university’s website. Miles, age 21, was a student, at the University of Alabama and was a member of the basketball team until this Sunday.
wvua23.com
Darius Miles’ maintains his innocence in murder charge
The attorney for former University of Alabama basketball player Darius Miles released a statement in regards to Miles’ arrest for Capital Murder. Miles is being represented by William White of Boles Holmes White LLC out of Birmingham. The statement reads… “Darius Miles and his family are heartbroken tonight over...
wvua23.com
Alabama’s Nate Oats shares how team is dealing following Darius Miles arrest
Head coach of the Alabama Men’s basketball team, Nate Oats, had his first opportunity to address the media after longtime member of the Alabama basketball team, Darius Miles was arrested and charged in connection with a shooting that occurred on the Tuscaloosa strip early Sunday morning. Oats noted that...
wvua23.com
Tide basketball’s latest dominant performance looks even better in hindsight
Alabama men’s basketball keeps its hot-streak going with an impressive 106-66 win over LSU. The Crimson Tide improves to a league-best 5-0 in SEC play. They’re one of two Southeastern Conference teams that have not lost to a league opponent – Texas A&M is 4-0 in SEC play.
Comments / 0