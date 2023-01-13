Read full article on original website
5 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Lincoln
Lincoln, Nebraska is the birthplace of several famous actors, writers, and musicians, each of whom have made significant contributions to the entertainment industry. In this article, we will profile five notable figures from Lincoln: Lindsey Shaw, Brandon Sanderson, Hilary Swank, Daniel Whitney, and Nathaniel Motte. These individuals have achieved success in a variety of genres and have left a lasting impact on pop culture.
Tekamah entrepreneur restores elegant and historic bank to new glory
TEKAMAH – Cindy Chatt has a thing for old buildings. In her former profession as a marketing consultant for corporations, she chose to live in the city cores of New York City, St. Louis, Philadelphia and Jacksonville, in structures that were part of those cities’ history. When she decided to return to her hometown of […] The post Tekamah entrepreneur restores elegant and historic bank to new glory appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
klkntv.com
Free lunch for every Nebraska student proposed as 1 in 7 lack stable access to food
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Some kids may not get the food their growing bodies need with classrooms closing for Martin Luther King Jr. Day. As we repeatedly saw throughout the pandemic, a lot of children rely on schools to get enough to eat. That’s one of the reasons a...
klkntv.com
Younger generations find love of antique collecting at local vendor show
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Saturday was the last of a busy weekend at the Cabin Fever Antique Show at the Lancaster Event center. Visitors lined up outside the building for the final day for a more relaxed experience for antique enthusiasts to enjoy. One of the promoters for the...
klkntv.com
Lego Pit Stop: Where families compete for the fastest time
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Families of Lego lovers around the Lincoln area gathered at the Speedway Motors American Museum of Speed to race for the fastest times. Participants were given the same Lego Speed Champions Fast & Furious 1970 Dodge Charger Toy Car Building Set. “We give the kit...
doniphanherald.com
Oscar-winning film editor from Omaha stayed true to his Midwestern roots
OMAHA — Omaha was never far from Mike Hill’s heart during his long, award-winning career as a film editor in Hollywood. “When he won the Oscar for ‘Apollo 13’ in 1996, he held up that statue and said, ‘This is for all my friends in Omaha,’” said Pat Drickey, an Omahan who grew up with Hill. “He stayed humble and he never forgot his friends back here. He was one of those guys you could always count on showing up.”
KETV.com
Models fill Oak View Mall in hopes of walking in Omaha Fashion Week
OMAHA, Neb. — Hundreds of models showed up to Omaha's Oak View Mall Saturday afternoon in hopes of eventually hearing their name called to take part in Omaha Fashion Week. "Model Call" was held in the atrium of Oak View and open to models of all genders, size, race and age. Something a long-time Omaha Fashion Week participant praises the event for.
WOWT
North Omaha Church hopeful for community donations to replace broken furnaces
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - For decades, Clair Memorial United Methodist Church has been known as a helping hand. However, they’ve been having problems with their furnaces. “So, we have six furnaces in this building and the parts are no longer being made,” Reverend Portia Cavitt said. Cavitt is...
ourchanginglives.com
Life In The Past Lane – Nebraska State Museum Morrill Hall
Imagine being at a dig site, when suddenly you uncover volcanic ash from 12 million years ago. As you carefully dig through the layers, you discover the remains of elephants, rhinos, and horses that roamed the lands long ago. The excitement must have seized their hearts as they made these amazing discoveries. Now fast-forward to today, and we have the opportunity to see many of these artifacts with a visit to the Nebraska State Museum at Morrill Hall. Located in the heart of Lincoln, this museum offers visitors a chance to see life in the past lane.
Nebraska lawmakers to ponder funding for relocation of iconic mural
A $1.5 million boost from Nebraska lawmakers would help give a new home to the iconic Pershing Center mural.
doniphanherald.com
Man, child and puppy fine after 'mud rescue' at Omaha's Standing Bear Lake
OMAHA -- Omaha firefighters rescued a man Sunday at Standing Bear Lake after he became stuck waist-deep in mud while trying to rescue his dog from the muck. Rescue workers also helped a child who apparently also was trying to help the stuck puppy. The man had become enmired near...
doniphanherald.com
Creighton Prep student remembered as charismatic, smart and funny
OMAHA — The 15-year-old Omaha boy who drowned earlier this month while on a family vacation is being remembered as charming, charismatic, smart and funny. Will Visty, who was a freshman at Omaha Creighton Prep, died Jan. 5 in Isla Mujeres, Mexico. That evening, his mother Mandy Visty said, Will was swimming with two of his siblings in the shallow pool of the rental home where the family was staying. He had been challenging himself to swim laps without coming up for air, but he ended up passing out.
KETV.com
Omaha church spent decades giving back, now hopes community returns the favor with need for new furnaces
OMAHA, Neb. — A local church has spent the last several decades giving back. They're asking for a favor from the community to help replace several furnaces so that this place of worship can continue to provide services to those in need. For decades, Clair Memorial United Methodist Church...
Man sentenced to prison for threats against Union Pacific in Omaha
United States Attorney Steven Russell announced that Andrew Isaac Abrams, 42, of Tucson, Arizona, was sentenced today in Omaha, Nebraska, for transmitting a threat to injure the person of another through an interstate communication. Chief United States District Judge Robert F. Rossiter, Jr. sentenced Abrams to 18 months’ imprisonment. There is no parole in the federal system. After his release from prison, Abrams will begin a three-year term of supervised release.
doniphanherald.com
Health Matters: Fewer COVID cases, but Nebraska hospitals are still 'bursting at the seams'
Patients with COVID-19 are filling only half the number of beds that they were at this time last year, which is good news for Nebraska's hospital systems and the health care workers who are nearing the end of their third year dealing with the pandemic. What's not good news is...
News Channel Nebraska
Famed North Omaha summer camp has precious few North Omaha campers
With her laptop open and credit card out, Allyson Mendoza watched the clock flip from 7:59 to 8:00 am. ‘Register now’ popped up on her screen. The mother of three had set timers and reminders for this moment weeks in advance of the March deadline. By 8:02 a.m., she had secured spots for her two oldest children at Hummel Day Camp, the wildly popular city-run day camp held for more than 70 summers in Omaha’s Hummel Park. She had done so with mere minutes to spare.
Highly-rated restaurant chain opens new location in Nebraska
A popular restaurant chain recently opened another new location in Nebraska, and so far, it's getting great reviews from local patrons. Read on to learn more. On Friday, January 13, 2023, the fast-growing restaurant chain Dave's Hot Chicken opened its newest Nebraska restaurant location in Omaha.
Omaha lawyer named to sort out complex Lincoln estate in $40 million bank fraud
With 12 lawyers looking on, a Lancaster County judge on Wednesday approved the appointment of an attorney to sort out the tangled estate of deceased Lincoln businessman Aaron Marshbanks.
doniphanherald.com
Nearly 20-mile ice jam on Missouri River poses risks through winter
OMAHA — From satellite images, the surprisingly long ice jam on the Missouri River looks like a sinewy white snake separating Nebraska and Iowa, poised over those downstream. The serpentine ribbon forms among farm fields near Blencoe, Iowa, curves west toward Blair, loops east around DeSoto Bend National Wildlife...
KETV.com
'He will forever be missed': Loved ones mourn loss of Creighton Prep student who died on vacation
OMAHA, Neb. — Hundreds of people gathered Thursday night to celebrate the life of a 15-year-old Omaha boy who died while on vacation in Mexico. Mandy Visty said her son, William died on Jan. 5. "Will decided to see how many times he could swim back and forth from...
