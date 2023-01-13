Read full article on original website
Biden approves disaster aid for California counties battered by storms — but not SLO County
U.S. Rep Jimmy Panetta and other government officials toured storm-damaged spots in San Luis Obispo County this weekend.
AGU Blogosphere
A remarkable number of landslides in California
California has suffered a succession of “atmospheric river” rainfall events in recent weeks, bringing flooding and landslides across a wide area. The level of disruption to some parts of the state has been high. Others are providing far better insight into these events than can I, so I...
California reservoirs rise after weeks of storms: See how much
After weeks of atmospheric rivers, bomb cyclones and Pineapple Express moisture, California reservoir levels have seen a steep rise.
Noozhawk
Karen Telleen-Lawton: A Snippet on Some New 2023 Laws
January priorities include recovering from the holidays and implementing new resolutions. This month also marks the implementation of new laws both state and federal. In 2022 the California Legislature passed nearly 1,200 bills. All but a couple hundred become law with Gov. Gavin Newsom’s signature. Some legislation tweaks previous...
Flooded three times in two weeks, California town is fed up
Using a plastic broom, Camilla Shaffer scrapes at the thick layer of mud caking her yard -- it's the third time in two weeks that her house has been flooded thanks to the string of storms that have hit California in rapid succession. "Three times in two weeks, that's crazy," said Kevin Smith, a strapping 35-year-old who had recently purchased his parents' house near the river.
Storm chaos continues in California
Water levels rose once again in Santa Cruz County, prompting evacuation orders and forcing rescue crews to jump into action after a vehicle became stranded in the flooding. Yet another round of heavy rains hit some of California's most beleaguered spots on Saturday, inducing more chaos in storm-ridden Santa Cruz County, which has been under extreme duress over the past several weeks.
goldrushcam.com
California Farm Bureau Says Rule Banning Older Trucks is a Challenge for Agriculture
Trucks pass farm fields in the Salinas Valley. A new California Air Resources Board rule, which went into effect on Jan. 1, prohibits large trucks and buses made before 2010 from operating in the state. January 15, 2023 - By Caleb Hampton - As of Jan. 1, under a newly...
ketk.com
EXPLAINER: Tackling threat of mudslides in soaked California
SAN DIEGO (AP) — Relentless storms from a series of atmospheric rivers have saturated the steep mountains and bald hillsides scarred from wildfires along much of California’s long coastline, causing hundreds of landslides this month. So far the debris has mostly blocked roads and highways and has not...
More rain is on the way for weather-beaten California, where storms have flooded communities and left at least 19 dead
Storm-battered California -- still reeling from weeks of deadly flooding, mudslides and rescues -- is being hit with more rainfall over the weekend.
Folsom Lake Water Levels Are Bucking California Drought Trend—Here's Why
"The Folsom dam has been doing really well, to the point where we've had to make... flood control releases," the U.S Bureau for Reclamation told Newsweek.
Santa Barbara Independent
Cachuma Fills and Flood Gates to Open
In the wake of this year’s string of winter storms, Lake Cachuma is brimming and Santa Barbara County water officials are breathing a momentary sigh of relief that things are looking up for local water supplies. For the first time in 12 years, Cachuma is nearing full capacity, and a release is planned to avoid a spill over Bradbury Dam.
omahanews.net
Flood, mudslide threats prompt evacuations along California coast
MONTECITO, California: The latest Pacific storm to hit California killed nearly 12 people and prompted the evacuation of some 25,000 others, including the entire town of Montecito and nearby areas of the Santa Barbara coast. The Montecito evacuation zone was among 17 California regions where authorities worry that torrential downpours,...
Inverse
California flooding reveals an unexpected solution to endless droughts
California has seen so much rain over the past few weeks that farm fields are inundated, and normally dry creeks and drainage ditches have become torrents of water racing toward the ocean. Yet, most of the state remains in severe drought. All that runoff in the middle of a drought...
elkgrovelagunanews.com
Californians’ patience on homelessness wears thin
Last week, a viral video showed the owner of a San Francisco art gallery using a water hose to spray a homeless woman camped outside the doorway of his business. The gallery owner, Collier Gwin, semi-apologized later, telling a television interviewer, “I totally understand what an awful thing that is to do, but I also understand what an awful thing it is to leave her on the streets.”
Devastation in California from floods is reminiscent to that in British Columbia.
People in Princeton, Merritt, and Abbotsford, and other communities hit by the atmospheric river event in late 2021, will be all too familiar with the catastrophic storms already wreaking havoc in northern California.
Almost the whole state of California is under a flood watch because of the recent, intense rains and storms.
It is estimated that 24 trillion gallons of water have fallen as a result of the several weather systems that make up atmospheric rivers. New floods, mudslides, and traffic jams are expected as additional rain and storms roll across the state on Saturday, affecting almost 26 million people, largely between San Francisco and Los Angeles.
Over 7.5 feet of snow from California storm falls at UC lab in the Sierra
"It's still coming down hard out there," the lab said of the snow that's fallen over the past week.
California gets more rain and snow, but dry days are ahead
LOS ANGELES — (AP) — More rain and snow fell during the weekend in storm-battered California, making travel dangerous and prompting evacuation warnings over flooding concerns along a swollen river near Sacramento. Bands of gusty thunderstorms started Saturday in the north and spread south, with yet another atmospheric...
Bakersfield Channel
California's rain bounty slips into the ocean and drought-shocked Central Valley farmers want an explanation
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — California has seen heavy rainfall over the past few weeks, but nearly all the water collected in the Sacramento-San Joaquin Delta was dumped into the ocean, leaving farmers in the Central Valley with questions and concerns. Farmers like Jason Giannelli, who say the rainfall they...
After going viral, California man seeks to aid flooded hometown
Drone footage of Alejandro Martinez's flooded hometown in Central California quickly caught traction over Instagram, and now he’s looking to help support the area’s recovery. Parked at the small convenient market, Alejandro Martinez turned on his phone camera and continued to document the murky floodwaters on that had...
