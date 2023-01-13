ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Barbara County, CA

AGU Blogosphere

A remarkable number of landslides in California

California has suffered a succession of “atmospheric river” rainfall events in recent weeks, bringing flooding and landslides across a wide area. The level of disruption to some parts of the state has been high. Others are providing far better insight into these events than can I, so I...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Noozhawk

Karen Telleen-Lawton: A Snippet on Some New 2023 Laws

January priorities include recovering from the holidays and implementing new resolutions. This month also marks the implementation of new laws both state and federal. In 2022 the California Legislature passed nearly 1,200 bills. All but a couple hundred become law with Gov. Gavin Newsom’s signature. Some legislation tweaks previous...
CALIFORNIA STATE
AFP

Flooded three times in two weeks, California town is fed up

Using a plastic broom, Camilla Shaffer scrapes at the thick layer of mud caking her yard -- it's the third time in two weeks that her house has been flooded thanks to the string of storms that have hit California in rapid succession. "Three times in two weeks, that's crazy," said Kevin Smith, a strapping 35-year-old who had recently purchased his parents' house near the river.
FELTON, CA
AccuWeather

Storm chaos continues in California

Water levels rose once again in Santa Cruz County, prompting evacuation orders and forcing rescue crews to jump into action after a vehicle became stranded in the flooding. Yet another round of heavy rains hit some of California's most beleaguered spots on Saturday, inducing more chaos in storm-ridden Santa Cruz County, which has been under extreme duress over the past several weeks.
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, CA
ketk.com

EXPLAINER: Tackling threat of mudslides in soaked California

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Relentless storms from a series of atmospheric rivers have saturated the steep mountains and bald hillsides scarred from wildfires along much of California’s long coastline, causing hundreds of landslides this month. So far the debris has mostly blocked roads and highways and has not...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Santa Barbara Independent

Cachuma Fills and Flood Gates to Open

In the wake of this year’s string of winter storms, Lake Cachuma is brimming and Santa Barbara County water officials are breathing a momentary sigh of relief that things are looking up for local water supplies. For the first time in 12 years, Cachuma is nearing full capacity, and a release is planned to avoid a spill over Bradbury Dam.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
omahanews.net

Flood, mudslide threats prompt evacuations along California coast

MONTECITO, California: The latest Pacific storm to hit California killed nearly 12 people and prompted the evacuation of some 25,000 others, including the entire town of Montecito and nearby areas of the Santa Barbara coast. The Montecito evacuation zone was among 17 California regions where authorities worry that torrential downpours,...
MONTECITO, CA
elkgrovelagunanews.com

Californians’ patience on homelessness wears thin

Last week, a viral video showed the owner of a San Francisco art gallery using a water hose to spray a homeless woman camped outside the doorway of his business. The gallery owner, Collier Gwin, semi-apologized later, telling a television interviewer, “I totally understand what an awful thing that is to do, but I also understand what an awful thing it is to leave her on the streets.”
CALIFORNIA STATE
AccuWeather

After going viral, California man seeks to aid flooded hometown

Drone footage of Alejandro Martinez's flooded hometown in Central California quickly caught traction over Instagram, and now he’s looking to help support the area’s recovery. Parked at the small convenient market, Alejandro Martinez turned on his phone camera and continued to document the murky floodwaters on that had...
PLANADA, CA

