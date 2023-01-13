ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

Questions over CT Port Authority continue at State Contracting Board

By Marc E. Fitch
Connecticut Inside Investigator
Connecticut Inside Investigator
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xKEK9_0kDuU7Os00

A newly staffed-up State Contracting Standards Board (SCSB) held its first meeting of the year with continuing questions related to the Connecticut Port Authority’s (CPA) handling of contracts to redevelop the State Pier into a hub for an offshore wind farm and say they are extending their review to include the procurement practices for all of Connecticut’s quasi-public agencies.

Lauren Gauthier said they found a “gap in the enabling statutes for the Port Authority that allows for them to move forward without utilizing standard procurement practices that the rest of the state does.”

Gauthier said they developed a list of questions to examine the issue more closely, including legislative history and legislative intent in creating the Port Authority “and going a little bit deeper into quasi-publics and their enabling statutes and seeing if this issue persistent or if it’s just localized with the Connecticut Port Authority.”

“We also want to look that legislative intent behind establishing these quasi-publics, specifically the Connecticut Port Authority, because ultimately we’re going to addressing this issue with the legislature,” said board member Bruce Buff, adding they want to prevent these kinds of problems in the future.

The SCSB previously found the Port Authority had entered into the Harbor Development Agreement outside the timeframe allotted under state statute and that CPA had awarded a “success fee” of more than $500,000 to Seabury Maritime Capital for securing a contractor.

A board member of the CPA, Henry Juan, was also a managing partner at Seabury and resigned from the CPA several months after the payment was made. Seabury Capital was fined $10,000 by the Office of State Ethics for providing gifts to CPA board members and employees, but there has been no determination made yet on the legality of the success fee.

The success fee is also reportedly being investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation, possibly part of their ongoing investigation into former Office of Policy and Management Deputy Director Kosta Diamantis, who resigned amid a nepotism and school construction scandal.

The Connecticut Attorney General’s Office is also examining whether the “success” fee is actually a “finder’s fee,” which is illegal in Connecticut, however, members of the SCSB indicated the AG’s Office has not been forthcoming in addressing their questions.

“We’ve been trying to work with the Attorney General’s Office regarding questions we’ve had and we’ve spent months in discussion and, one thing or another, we’ve not been able to get any indication from them on certain legal issues regarding finders fees and things like that,” Stuart Mahler said. “There’s been continuing discussions with the AG’s office but nothing definitive.”

Buff said the AG’s Office wasn’t able to discuss the finder’s fee matter because the federal government is looking into the matter, but board members indicated the secrecy of an FBI investigation can be “frustrating.”

“What comes from us is the issues of public policy,” Robert Rinker said. “The question is if the Attorney General says that a success fee is not a finder’s fee and that it was appropriate then we may want to take a position as a policy of the board that we want to ban success fees.”

“We’re going to see whether or not this quasi-public agency and other agencies have exempted them from any oversight in terms of procurement,” Rinker said. “We know that Kiewit, the construction project manager at risk, has chosen itself, with some alleged oversight, to do $80 million worth of work; we know that if this was a project that was done by [the Department of Administrative Services] through their construction services division then that would not be appropriate.”

“That ends up being an intense policy discussion amongst members of the board in terms of what recommendations we would make,” Rinker continued, adding that quasi-publics are supposed to be “nimble” but also should be safe-guarding public money.

The CPA has been embroiled in controversy since 2019 related to a lack of spending controls, board members resigning following media reports and an escalating price tag for redevelopment of the State Pier, which has grown from $93 million to $255.5 million.

During the public comment period, Kevin Blacker , who has been an out-spoken activist and opponent against the State Pier project, said he was glad the SCSB now had more staff and media attention on their proceedings.

“The legislative intent behind creating the Port Authority cannot have been, it should not have been, to create an organization that was able to hire friends for no-bid consulting jobs, pay $523,000 finder’s fees or tell the public a deal was going to cost $93 million and have it go to $255.5, give control of the only two deep water ports to one operator and have a manager award $87 million in contracts to itself, at times over the low bidder,” Blacker said.

“Any person on the street can see that there’s a problem,” Blacker said.

The post Questions over CT Port Authority continue at State Contracting Board appeared first on Connecticut Inside Investigator .

Comments / 0

Related
ctnewsjunkie.com

Environment Committee to Weigh Bear Management Policies

Lawmakers on the state Environment Committee will weigh at least two proposals this year to manage Connecticut’s expanding black bear population amid an increasing number of resident encounters with the animals. Since the session began earlier this month, legislators have proposed one bill that would require the state Department...
CONNECTICUT STATE
Connecticut Inside Investigator

Witch trial resolution introduced in state senate

The Connecticut legislature will consider whether to officially exonerate the state’s witch trial victims during the 2023 session.  On Thursday, Sen. Saud Anwar introduced a joint senate resolution to the newly convened general assembly. The text of the resolution reads: “That the General Assembly recognizes that residents of colonial Connecticut were falsely accused of practicing […] The post Witch trial resolution introduced in state senate appeared first on Connecticut Inside Investigator.
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH

Capitol Report: State rep. wants to ban release of helium balloons

(WTNH) – There’s a bill proposal floating around the State Capitol. Republican State Rep. Irene Haines wants to ban the release of helium balloons in Connecticut. The bill’s statement of purpose is to limit harm to Long Island Sound and other waterways from balloon trash when they come back down to Earth. If you’re caught […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
therealdeal.com

Connecticut proposal would cap annual rent increases at 2.5%

A Connecticut state senator has submitted a bill before the legislature that would cap yearly rent increases at 2.5 percent, and eliminate no-cause evictions, CT Insider reported. The bill, introduced by Sen. Gary Winfield (D-New Haven), would cap increases between landlords and tenants as well as agreements between tenants. Owner-occupied...
CONNECTICUT STATE
yankeeinstitute.org

Losing Money, Losing Tik Tok Access, Losing Tax-Exempt Status?

The Connecticut Comptroller’s office released its annual report this week on the state’s Partnership Plan revealing that it paid more in claims than it took in. The Partnership Plan allows non-state public employees — almost 60,000 — to participate in the state employee health plan. According to the report, the plan paid out $659 million in claims but only collected $622 million in premiums in 2022. Put another way, for every dollar it collected, $1.06 was spent on medical and pharmacy claims.
CONNECTICUT STATE
connecticuthistory.org

The Fundamental Orders of Connecticut

The Fundamental Orders, inspired by Thomas Hooker’s sermon of May 31, 1638, provided the framework for the government of the Connecticut colony from 1639 to 1662. For two years before the adoption of the Fundamental Orders, Windsor, Hartford and Wethersfield cooperated under a simple form of government composed of magistrates and representatives from each town, but the towns had no formal instrument of government. Roger Ludlow of Windsor, the only trained lawyer in the colony, probably drafted the Fundamental Orders, although he may have been assisted by Hartford residents John Haynes (a former Governor of the Massachusetts Bay Colony), Edward Hopkins, and John Steel. The document consisted of a preamble and 11 orders or laws. The preamble was a covenant which bound the three towns to be governed in all civil matters by the Orders. The preamble, then, was a civil equivalent of a church covenant. (The model of the Biblical covenant served as the foundation for all Puritan organizations.) The Connecticut General Court adopted the Fundamental Orders on January 14, 1639. (The colonists did not follow current conventions for marking a year and, thus, the date on the document itself is listed as 1638.)
CONNECTICUT STATE
The Center Square

Gov. Lamont unveils $20 million energy relief plan

(The Center Square) — Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont has unveiled a new energy plan that pumps more money into fuel assistance to provide short-term relief for consumers, while taking steps to wean the state off fossil fuels. Under a plan unveiled this week, Lamont has directed the Connecticut Energy Assistance Program to increase fuel assistance payments to qualifying residents by another $430 this season to help with home heating costs, and unpaid utility bills through the state's Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program. ...
CONNECTICUT STATE
i95 ROCK

Stamford Corridor of Interstate 95 Named the Most Congested in U.S.

On Tuesday (1/10/23) Forbes Magazine published an article about traffic congestion in the U.S. The article had very little to do with the State of CT, except for one blurb. Forbes published transportation study findings from INRIX about time spent in traffic. The study set out to determine which cities in America were the worst for time stuck in traffic.
STAMFORD, CT
globalspec.com

New York approves offshore wind farm transmission line

New York regulators have granted approval for a 25-mile transmission line that will carry power from the state's largest offshore wind farm to a substation in Brookhaven, Suffolk County. The transmission line approval by the New York State Public Service Commission is an important development for the proposed Sunrise Wind Farm off the coast of Long Island.
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
WTNH

Seven Conn. counties now experiencing high rates of COVID transmission

Conn. (WTNH) – The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention listed seven Connecticut counties at high risk for the transmission of COVID on Friday. The Connecticut Department of Public Health is advising all residents to wear masks indoors due to the high number of coronavirus cases in the state. Fairfield, Hartford, Litchfield, Middlesex, New Haven, […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
FOX 61

WATCH: Wrong way driver on I-91 evades CT State Police

HARTFORD, Conn. — A wrong way driver evaded a Connecticut State Trooper early Sunday morning just north of Hartford, on Interstate 91. Connecticut State Police said in a press release around 2:45 a.m. Sunday morning, they received several 911 calls reporting a wrong way vehicle driving south in the northbound lanes of I-91 near Exit 33.
HARTFORD, CT
Connecticut Inside Investigator

State legislators to consider ranked-choice voting

Connecticut voters could see a shake-up at the ballot box in the near future as state legislators consider a bill to allow municipalities to implement ranked-choice in local elections. House Bill 5133, An Act Concerning Ranked-Choice Voting For Municipal Offices, was introduced by State Rep. David Michel (D-Stamford) on Tuesday. The state’s current election system […] The post State legislators to consider ranked-choice voting appeared first on Connecticut Inside Investigator.
CONNECTICUT STATE
a-z-animals.com

Meet The 3 Largest Landowners In Connecticut

Connecticut is a state with deep roots that stretch as far back as the colonial era. Now the future of Connecticut lies in the hands of the top landowners. Let’s explore who the largest landowners in Connecticut are, their impressive holdings, and stories of how they acquired them. We’ll also look at what is happening to preserve the land so it can remain beautiful for future generations.
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH

These 6 astronauts are from Connecticut

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Nugmeggers like to reach for the stars — and some have gotten pretty close. At least six NASA astronauts have been born in Connecticut, according to the space agency, which also notes that researchers and students in the state have helped with discoveries. Yale University, for example, helped discover Kepler-150 […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
Connecticut Inside Investigator

Connecticut Inside Investigator

Connecticut State
1K+
Followers
353
Post
152K+
Views
ABOUT

Subscribe to our free emails at www.insideinvestigator.org. Connecticut Inside Investigator (CII) is a nonprofit investigative journalism outlet on a mission to inform the people of Connecticut through investigative journalism. We're glad you're here!

 https://www.insideinvestigator.org

Comments / 0

Community Policy