Amanda Seyfried and Evan Rachel Wood doing ‘Thelma & Louise’ musical: report

By Samantha Ibrahim
 3 days ago

The secret surrounding Amanda Seyfried’s absence at the Golden Globes has finally been revealed.

When “The Dropout” star, 37, won the award for best actress in a miniseries for her role in the show, she was unable to accept it in person as she was “deep in the process of creating a new musical.”

Well, now the production has been unveiled.

Seyfried is in fact workshopping a musical version of “Thelma & Louise” for Broadway, insiders told Variety on Friday.

Actress Evan Rachel Wood is also involved in the project, the outlet reported.

The play is based on the 1991 buddy movie of the same name starring Geena Davis and Susan Sarandon.

A musical adaption has been in discussion since 2021 and the movie’s Oscar-winning screenwriter Callie Khouri is attached.

Songwriter Neko Case will be composing the score with Halley Feiffer penning the book.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gEKXZ_0kDuTbdW00
Evan Rachel Wood (right) is set to join Amanda Seyfried in a musical adaption of “Thelma & Louise.”
Getty Images

On Jan. 11, “Dropout” star Seyfried took to Instagram to thank her fans, cast and crew of her Hulu series about the Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes .

While Seyfried mentioned that she was currently in New York and couldn’t be in Los Angeles for the awards ceremony that was held on Tuesday, she only hinted that a new project was coming soon.

“I was on FaceTime with my ‘Dropout’ team, my wonderful ‘Dropout’ team who are the reason I got this award,” Seyfried said in her video.

“It is a true honor to have been a part of that. I had to miss it, because I am doing something that is magic and it’s musical. So I’m finally getting to do something that I’ve never really done,” she went on.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aqDGL_0kDuTbdW00
Ridley Scott’s 1991 film “Thelma & Louise” starred Geena Davis (right) and Susan Sarandon.
Getty Images

The “Mamma Mia!” star added: “That’s all I can really say about it. Hopefully more soon. But it’s a lot of work. It’s more fun, and it’s been a great night. So in lieu of any acceptance speech, I’m just going to say thanks to all my ‘Dropout’ family and my family.”

“Yellowstone” stars Mo Brings Plenty and Cole Hauser presented Seyfried’s category during the Golden Globes and admitted that she wasn’t able to attend because of a mysterious new musical.

