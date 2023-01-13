From Video Editing Specialist to Successful Digital Marketing Agency Owner: The Story of Erik Villa

Read full article on original website
Personal Finance Daily: Officials push for deeper scrutiny of racial bias in home-appraisal process and JPMorgan Chase, Bank of America and Wells Fargo earnings show the good, the bad and the ugly of people’s finances
Hi, MarketWatchers. Don’t miss these top stories. JPMorgan Chase, Bank of America and Wells Fargo earnings show the good, the bad and the ugly of people’s finances. So how are they holding up?. The bank results come a day after December inflation data showed more signs of easing.
Samsung’s Asset Management Arm Launches Bitcoin Futures ETF in Hong Kong
Samsung’s asset management arm has launched a bitcoin futures exchange-traded fund (ETF). The new actively managed ETF is listed and traded on the Hong Kong stock exchange. It seeks “to provide economic exposure to the value of bitcoin,” Samsung detailed. Samsung’s Bitcoin Futures ETF. Samsung Asset...
Fasttoken, Official Crypto of Fastex, to Launch to the Public on January 18
Developed by technology giant SoftConstruct, Fasttoken (FTN) is the official cryptocurrency in the Fastex ecosystem and the native token of the Fastex Chain. Aside from passing two audits by independent third-party auditors, Fastex is a regulated virtual currency exchange and virtual currency wallet operator in Europe. Additionally, the company recently opened a first-of-its-kind physical NFT shop in Dubai.
Bill Gates Props Up AI Against Metaverse and Web3 Tech
Bill Gates, the co-founder of Microsoft, has given his opinion about the relevance of Web3, metaverse, and AI (artificial intelligence), a set of technologies in development today. Gates stated that AI was “the big” revolutionary technology that is comparable to what the internet was in the year 2000.
