Dayton, OH

wvxu.org

Courtis Fuller on 'extended medical leave'

WLWT-TV weekend anchor missed Martin Luther King Jr. Day events for the first time in 30 years. WLWT-TV's Courtis Fuller, a surprise honoree at the 2015 King Legacy Award Breakfast for his commitment to local Martin Luther King Day events, could not attend Monday's festivities for health reasons. "I’m off...
CINCINNATI, OH
dayton.com

Miamisburg movie theater plans to grow further after best year

The Plaza Theatre in downtown Miamisburg is coming off its best year and creating new ways to pack the house. “Many factors determined our success for 2022,” said Plaza Theatre Executive Director Chris Sedlak. “We had a record year for attendance and guests with over 17,000 coming to see a film or live show.”
MIAMISBURG, OH
Fox 19

Krohn Conservatory closing temporarily for movie filming

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - One of Eden Park’s attractions will be closed on Tuesday. The Krohn Conservatory will be closed to the public on Jan. 17 for the filming of a movie, according to Cincinnati Parks’ Facebook page. “There will be no road closures, but Krohn’s parking lot will...
CINCINNATI, OH
WHIO Dayton

Community market to host grand opening in Dayton

DAYTON — District Market, a community market, will hold their grand opening in Dayton this Friday. The grand opening will take place at the market’s location at 200 Wayne Avenue at 2 p.m. Customers can expect anything from soul food to eggrolls, to cookies and ice cream to...
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

Miamisburg Schools holding town hall events

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The Miamisburg City School District will be holding a handful of town hall events for educational leaders to hear directly from the public. Miamisburg Schools are holding meetings to get community input and to share information and data regarding future programming ideas, according to the district’s website. The first town hall […]
MIAMISBURG, OH
dayton.com

Wildflower Café has farm-to-table meals with fine dining flare

The farm-to-table movement, which focuses on fresh, local ingredients and a more personal and less commercial approach, has been steadily gaining steam in recent years. The Wildflower Café has brought farm-to-table to Mason since 2008. Todd Hudson, Executive Chef and owner, describes his style as “eclectic Ohio dining,” or...
MASON, OH
Fox 19

Freestore Foodbank hosts food distribution event

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Freestore Foodbank will distribute food boxes to families in need Monday in observance of this year’s National Day of Service. January’s National Day of Service falls on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s nationally-observed birthday and holiday, and in observance, The Freestore will host a drive-up food distribution Monday, Jan. 16.
CINCINNATI, OH
unioncountydailydigital.com

Giant Lizards Found At Union County Fairgrounds

MARYSVILLE – For six hours Saturday and another six hours Sunday, the Union County Fairgrounds, 845 N. Main St., will turn back the clock 175 million years – give or take a few million on either side – and again become home to the creatures that roamed the Earth at that time. These really big lizards known to us today as dinosaurs.
MARYSVILLE, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Major motion picture to be filmed at Ohio restaurant

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – An Ohio restaurant will be shutting down for several weeks, and it’s got a special surprise. Arnold’s Bar and Grill in Cincinnati announced that “a certain famous rabbit’s employers” had rented the building out to produce a major motion picture. The post displayed a photo of the restaurant with an image […]
CINCINNATI, OH
Isla Chiu

3 Places To Get Wings in Ohio

Are you in the mood for some delicious chicken wings?. If the answer is yes and you're in Ohio, you should check out these local places (this list is not at all exhaustive!).
OHIO STATE
WDTN

Brigid’s Path welcoming 200th baby

KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) — An area nonprofit organization is celebrating a major milestone. Brigid’s Path is a Kettering non-profit organization that cares for children that have been in close proximity to addictive substances and the mothers. The organization is celebrating receiving their 200th baby. Nurse Manager Victoria Halfacre tells 2 NEWS they are able to […]
KETTERING, OH
dayton.com

MAKE A DIFFERENCE: Elderly residents at St. Mary’s Development need supplies

The COVID virus still challenges us and in addition we are seeing contagious flu and respiratory illnesses like RSV, the virus that causes infections of the respiratory tract. These are illnesses that affect the most vulnerable, especially the elderly and immune-compromised individuals. St. Mary Development is a faith-based non-profit that...
DAYTON, OH
Fox 19

Mother of missing Hamilton woman hosts “Honk for Kara” event

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -The mother of Kara Hyde hosted a “Honk for Kara” event Saturday in Hamilton to keep her daughter’s missing persons case in the public eye and in hopes that someone may come forward with information on her whereabouts. Kara Hyde’s family, friends, and neighbors stood...
HAMILTON, OH

