Dive team searching for missing Heather Kelley in area near Sprinkle Road

'Suspicious device' downtown determined to be man in weighted workout vest
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Kalamazoo Public Safety determined what was originally an investigation into a "suspicious device" downtown was a man wearing a weighted workout vest, the department said. Public Safety asked people to avoid the area of the downtown Kalamazoo mall around 10 a.m. Wednesday morning after reports of...
Grand Rapids middle school student found with loaded handgun
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Security officers with Grand Rapids Public Schools confiscated a loaded handgun from a middle school student Wednesday morning, according to the district. A concerned parent contacted the district early in the morning about a student's concerning behavior after school and off school grounds Tuesday afternoon,...
Kalamazoo student arrested for setting fires in school and assaulting a staff member
KALAMAZOO TWP, Mich. — A 12-year-old Kalamazoo student was taken into custody Monday, after he allegedly set a couple of fires in an occupied school building and assaulted a staff member, according to the Township of Kalamazoo police. Officers responded Monday to the school in the 3100 block of...
Activist Jemele Hill spoke in Miller Auditorium in honor of MLK Jr.
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Acclaimed author and activist Jemele Hill spoke at Miller Auditorium during its MLK Celebration on Monday. The free community discussion event was held by Hill on societal racial and social inequities that still exist. She was chosen as the speaker for WMU’s MLK Celebration because as...
