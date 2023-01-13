Read full article on original website
'We Need Brett!' Cowboys Cut Kicker Maher After Historically Bad Playoff? McCarthy's Answer
Everything went right for the Dallas Cowboys in their 31-14 Wild Card win at Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers ... except for their kicking game. Brett Maher set an NFL record during the game, kicking and missing on four consecutive field goals giving the Cowboys six points rather than seven on every touchdown drive this evening.
Tom Brady Didn't Go Home To Gisele Bündchen After Loss To Cowboys & What's Next For Him
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers lost to the Dallas Cowboys last night with a final score of 31-14. It was a monumental game as it was Tom Brady's last one with his Florida team this season before he moves on to the next chapter. Brady had a tough year following his...
Tampa Bay Buccaneers Fire Coach
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers just concluding a disappointing season following a 31-14 loss to the Dallas Cowboys in the wild-card playoff rounds, potentially squandering the end of quarterback Tom Brady's incredible career.
NFL playoff picks, predictions for divisional games: Bengals upset Bills; Eagles survive scare from Giants
It's going to be almost impossible to top last year's divisional playoff weekend. All four games ended on the last play, and they were decided by a combined total of 15 points. Nobody could forget that Chiefs-Bills game, right? Now, Kansas City and Buffalo have to win to get a rematch in the AFC championship game. That won't be easy.
NFL picks, predictions against the spread: 49ers outlast Cowboys; Chiefs crush Jaguars in divisional playoffs
The 2023 NFL playoffs have gone from 14 teams alive for Super Bowl 57 to only eight. The first set of six games during wild-card weekend had predictable results for the biggest favorites, with two having narrow escapes. The trio of tossup games went in a different direction with the underdogs all winning.
NFL world reacts to disgusting Antonio Brown viral news
It’s certainly not uncommon for former NFL all-pro wide receiver Antonio Brown to go viral on the Internet for all the wrong reasons, and he did it again on Tuesday morning when he posted an extremely explicit photo on his Snapchat story for all to see. The photo brown...
Tony Dungy Deletes Tweet Promoting Anti-Transgender Rhetoric
The former Buccaneers and Colts coach deleted the tweet after about seven hours.
