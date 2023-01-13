Read full article on original website
Trump claimed credit, but a GOP congressman says the former president had 'no influence' over anti-McCarthy conservatives during the contentious vote for the House speakership
"President Trump had no influence on the votes, myself or any of my colleagues," Rep. Bob Good of Virginia told ABC News of the vote for speaker.
Justifying attack on Social Security, House Republican claims people "want to work longer"
Rep. Rick Allen, R-Ga., leaves the House Republicans caucus meeting in the Capitol on Tuesday, December 13, 2022. (Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images) This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely.
White House prepares to drop debt ceiling hammer to smash new GOP majority
The Republican House majority is new, but its dilemma isn’t: trying to bring federal spending under control with most of Washington still run by Democrats without descending into chaos that will make fiscal responsibility look irresponsible. The White House wasted no time on Tuesday making the case that the...
World reacts to controversial Brittney Griner news
Ever since Brittney Griner was finally released from Russian custody, many have suggested that not every imprisoned American gets the same treatment. While the United States worked tirelessly to secure Griner’s release, even trading a convicted Russian arms dealer for her freedom, others have come forward claiming the United States did not help them nearly as much.
Trump Stuns the Nation by Threatening DeSantis Directly
Photo byPhoto 171068188 / Trump © Matthew Bills | Dreamstime.com. Former President Donald Trump has a new mortal enemy. Trump directly warned Florida Governor Ron DeSantis against his potential presidential run in 2024 on a conservative podcast, "The Water Cooler,"
Biden promised a reckoning when Saudi Arabia crossed him. 3 months later, it is clear he's backed down.
Slide 1 of 10: Nuclear war remains unlikely but Russia's recent threats have raised attention to nuclear safety. You can learn a few safety measures to increase your chance of survival in case of an impact. Here are 13 tips on what to do and what not to do in case a nuclear weapon is detonated nearby. As Russia continues its invasion of Ukraine, concerns about nuclear safety have returned vividly to the fore.President Vladimir Putin has hinted that he could deploy nuclear weapons in dire circumstances and the US has also alluded that an attack would not go unmatched. Experts tend to agree that a nuclear attack is not impossible but remains unlikely. There would be enormous downsides for Russia.Since their invention, nuclear weapons have only been used twice in war, both times by the US. Since then, such a move is widely considered a red line that world leaders would not dare cross as it might trigger cataclysmic and civilization-ending escalation.Still, with nine countries sharing about 12,700 nuclear warheads, the risk of nuclear war is always present.Nuclear weapons are the deadliest weapons ever invented and have gotten a lot stronger since they were used in Hiroshima and Nagasaki in 1945. In the unlikely event of a nuclear impact, those closest to the bomb face near-certain death. For those further away, there are simple tips and tricks to increase the chance of survival.Here are 13 do's and don'ts in case of a nuclear attack.
Democrat leadership leaves Adam Schiff hanging on call for intelligence assessment of Biden's classified docs
Democratic leadership in the House and Senate left colleague Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., hanging Monday as they remained silent on whether they supported his call for an intelligence assessment concerning the classified documents that were mishandled by President Joe Biden. "I don’t think we can exclude the possibility without knowing...
Vladimir Putin Is 'Withdrawn, Silent & Deeply Preoccupied' As Sick Russian Leader Continues Suspected Cancer Treatments
Vladimir Putin has become “withdrawn, silent and deeply preoccupied” as he continues to receive treatment for what is believed to be a recent cancer diagnosis, RadarOnline.com has learned. The sudden development comes following months of speculation surrounding the 70-year-old Russian leader’s health as he also struggles to successfully...
‘Final’ warning: Jim Jordan threatens subpoenas for Biden administration officials
House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan (R-OH) warned Biden administration officials to expect subpoenas if they don't cooperate with earlier requests for testimony and documents. Jordan's letters request information regarding some of House Republican's top investigative priorities. He first sent them last year but was told to renew his request...
Ukraine claims to have «liquidated» nearly 900 Russian servicemen over the past day
The Ukrainian Armed Forces claimed Tuesday to have "liquidated" about 900 Russian servicemen in fighting over the past day and said that about 117,000 Russian soldiers have been killed so far since the beginning of the invasion. The General Staff of the Ukrainian Army has said in a message on...
Ivana Trump’s $34 Million Estate Gives Insight to How She Felt About Ex Donald Trump Before She Died
Ivana Trump passed away last July, but her will and the $34 million of assets she left behind offered a lot of insight into her family dynamics. She left her children, Ivanka, Donald Jr., and Eric well taken care of, but she didn’t leave anything behind for her ex-husband, Donald Trump.
NATO allies 'shattered' Germany's 'excuse' not to send tanks to Ukraine
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz faces growing pressure at home and abroad to grant Ukraine access to German-made main battle tanks following the United Kingdom’s decision to provide a squadron of Challenger IIs. “I think it becomes more and more untenable to say we will block this,” Germany’s Reinhard Butikofer,...
Student Loan Forgiveness: Update to Biden’s REPAYE Program Reveals Must-Know Changes
Among several recent proposed changes the Education Department has announced, it has updated the timeline for student loan borrowers seeking forgiveness under a one-time account adjustment, according to reports. Explore: More Young Americans Able To Buy Houses Due to Payment Pause. Discover: Protect Your Financial Future With Gold and Silver.
The US is getting Ukraine ready for a more aggressive war with Russia, training it for tank battles and other large-scale combat
Slide 1 of 6: When Russian forces invaded Ukraine in late February, Putin and other observers expected the country to crumble fast. Over 10 months later Ukraine still stands, and its forces has even liberated occupied lands. Throughout this conflict, there have been surprises on both sides. Here are 5 of the biggest twists. Russian President Vladimir Putin expected victory to come quickly and without trouble when his forces invaded Ukraine. When the Russian leader delivered his televised war declaration on February 24, sending his troops forward to carry out a large-scale invasion, he anticipated that Kyiv would fall in a matter of days — a grave assessment echoed by US and Western intelligence, as well as many think tank experts and analysts.More than 10 months later, the city of nearly 3 million people remains in Ukrainian hands. The country's forces have managed to not only weather Moscow's invasion on multiple fronts, but have even pushed Russian troops back in some areas, liberating thousands of square miles of territory that had fallen to Russian troops early in the war. US officials have declared Putin's war efforts in Ukraine a "failure." That said, there is still no end in sight for the sight for this devastating conflict that has caused hundreds of thousands of casualties and left Ukrainian cities in ruins. The poor performance of the Russian military has surprised Putin and other observers, but it's only one of several unexpected twists in the past 10 months of war. Here are some other unforeseen moments.
CIA director secretly met with Zelenskyy before invasion to reveal Russian plot to kill him as he pushed back on US intelligence, book says
CIA Director Bill Burns met with Zelenskyy on a secret trip ahead of the Russian invasion last year. Burns warned Zelenskyy about Russian assassination plots at a time when Zelenskyy cast doubt on US intel. The details of the Kyiv meeting are laid out in Chris Whipple's forthcoming book on...
China warns Blinken to mind his manners on next visit
Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang doesn’t want to hear about “confrontation” in his next meeting with Secretary of State Antony Blinken. “China and the U.S. are in communication on the specifics of the visit,” Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said Tuesday. “We also hope that the U.S. will perceive China correctly, pursue dialogue and win-win cooperation, not confrontation and zero-sum competition, work with China in the same direction, and fully deliver on the important common understandings reached between the two heads of state and bring the China-U.S. relations back to the track of sound and steady growth.”
The Bathroom Fight Fueling Marjorie Taylor Greene and Lauren Boebert’s Break Up
When Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) was finally elected speaker after 15 rounds of votes earlier this month, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) wasn’t in her normal seat. Instead of the middle section of the House chamber where conservatives and GOP castaways have taken up residence for years now, Greene was sitting near the front of the chamber in a section of leadership loyalists, right next to Rep. Ann Wagner (R-MO), who came into Congress in 2013 and immediately started cozying up to McCarthy and GOP leaders.
Putin 'dizzy and weak' as he suffers side effects from medication
Slide 1 of 8: Russian president Vladimir Putin has become 'withdrawn, silent and deeply preoccupied' as he undergoes new medical treatment, it was claimed today. The claims were made by Putin-watching channel Telegram channel General SVR, which alleges inside knowledge from his circle and links to his bodyguards. There has been speculation in Russia that 70-year-old Putin is suffering from cancer, early stage Parkinson's disease and other ailments including a schizoaffective disorder. 'Putin is undergoing a course of treatment with drugs which, in addition to their therapeutic effect, cause weakness, dizziness, [and] lack of appetite, which does not affect his psycho-emotional state in the best way,' reported General SVR.
The Kremlin gave a defiant response to Ukraine getting its first Western tanks, saying they 'will burn like the rest'
The UK government confirmed over the weekend that it would be sending heavy tanks to Kyiv, making it the first Western power to supply Ukraine with main battle tanks. But the Kremlin has responded harshly, saying the tanks will "burn" on the battlefield, Reuters reported. When asked about the British...
Swiss Will Send Millions to Sanctioned Russians After Veselnitskaya Plot
LONDON—Switzerland will return millions of stolen dollars to sanctioned Russians accused of taking part in one of the world’s most notorious frauds, according to a court order seen by The Daily Beast. The Swiss authorities have rejected an appeal against the decision to send back the stolen loot...
