Washington State

World reacts to controversial Brittney Griner news

Ever since Brittney Griner was finally released from Russian custody, many have suggested that not every imprisoned American gets the same treatment. While the United States worked tirelessly to secure Griner’s release, even trading a convicted Russian arms dealer for her freedom, others have come forward claiming the United States did not help them nearly as much.
Biden promised a reckoning when Saudi Arabia crossed him. 3 months later, it is clear he's backed down.

Slide 1 of 10: Nuclear war remains unlikely but Russia's recent threats have raised attention to nuclear safety. You can learn a few safety measures to increase your chance of survival in case of an impact. Here are 13 tips on what to do and what not to do in case a nuclear weapon is detonated nearby. As Russia continues its invasion of Ukraine, concerns about nuclear safety have returned vividly to the fore.President Vladimir Putin has hinted that he could deploy nuclear weapons in dire circumstances and the US has also alluded that an attack would not go unmatched. Experts tend to agree that a nuclear attack is not impossible but remains unlikely. There would be enormous downsides for Russia.Since their invention, nuclear weapons have only been used twice in war, both times by the US. Since then, such a move is widely considered a red line that world leaders would not dare cross as it might trigger cataclysmic and civilization-ending escalation.Still, with nine countries sharing about 12,700 nuclear warheads, the risk of nuclear war is always present.Nuclear weapons are the deadliest weapons ever invented and have gotten a lot stronger since they were used in Hiroshima and Nagasaki in 1945. In the unlikely event of a nuclear impact, those closest to the bomb face near-certain death. For those further away, there are simple tips and tricks to increase the chance of survival.Here are 13 do's and don'ts in case of a nuclear attack.
WASHINGTON STATE
‘Final’ warning: Jim Jordan threatens subpoenas for Biden administration officials

House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan (R-OH) warned Biden administration officials to expect subpoenas if they don't cooperate with earlier requests for testimony and documents. Jordan's letters request information regarding some of House Republican's top investigative priorities. He first sent them last year but was told to renew his request...
NATO allies 'shattered' Germany's 'excuse' not to send tanks to Ukraine

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz faces growing pressure at home and abroad to grant Ukraine access to German-made main battle tanks following the United Kingdom’s decision to provide a squadron of Challenger IIs. “I think it becomes more and more untenable to say we will block this,” Germany’s Reinhard Butikofer,...
Student Loan Forgiveness: Update to Biden’s REPAYE Program Reveals Must-Know Changes

Among several recent proposed changes the Education Department has announced, it has updated the timeline for student loan borrowers seeking forgiveness under a one-time account adjustment, according to reports. Explore: More Young Americans Able To Buy Houses Due to Payment Pause. Discover: Protect Your Financial Future With Gold and Silver.
The US is getting Ukraine ready for a more aggressive war with Russia, training it for tank battles and other large-scale combat

Slide 1 of 6: When Russian forces invaded Ukraine in late February, Putin and other observers expected the country to crumble fast. Over 10 months later Ukraine still stands, and its forces has even liberated occupied lands. Throughout this conflict, there have been surprises on both sides. Here are 5 of the biggest twists. Russian President Vladimir Putin expected victory to come quickly and without trouble when his forces invaded Ukraine. When the Russian leader delivered his televised war declaration on February 24, sending his troops forward to carry out a large-scale invasion, he anticipated that Kyiv would fall in a matter of days — a grave assessment echoed by US and Western intelligence, as well as many think tank experts and analysts.More than 10 months later, the city of nearly 3 million people remains in Ukrainian hands. The country's forces have managed to not only weather Moscow's invasion on multiple fronts, but have even pushed Russian troops back in some areas, liberating thousands of square miles of territory that had fallen to Russian troops early in the war. US officials have declared Putin's war efforts in Ukraine a "failure." That said, there is still no end in sight for the sight for this devastating conflict that has caused hundreds of thousands of casualties and left Ukrainian cities in ruins. The poor performance of the Russian military has surprised Putin and other observers, but it's only one of several unexpected twists in the past 10 months of war. Here are some other unforeseen moments.
China warns Blinken to mind his manners on next visit

Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang doesn’t want to hear about “confrontation” in his next meeting with Secretary of State Antony Blinken. “China and the U.S. are in communication on the specifics of the visit,” Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said Tuesday. “We also hope that the U.S. will perceive China correctly, pursue dialogue and win-win cooperation, not confrontation and zero-sum competition, work with China in the same direction, and fully deliver on the important common understandings reached between the two heads of state and bring the China-U.S. relations back to the track of sound and steady growth.”
The Bathroom Fight Fueling Marjorie Taylor Greene and Lauren Boebert’s Break Up

When Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) was finally elected speaker after 15 rounds of votes earlier this month, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) wasn’t in her normal seat. Instead of the middle section of the House chamber where conservatives and GOP castaways have taken up residence for years now, Greene was sitting near the front of the chamber in a section of leadership loyalists, right next to Rep. Ann Wagner (R-MO), who came into Congress in 2013 and immediately started cozying up to McCarthy and GOP leaders.
GEORGIA STATE
Putin 'dizzy and weak' as he suffers side effects from medication

Slide 1 of 8: Russian president Vladimir Putin has become 'withdrawn, silent and deeply preoccupied' as he undergoes new medical treatment, it was claimed today. The claims were made by Putin-watching channel Telegram channel General SVR, which alleges inside knowledge from his circle and links to his bodyguards. There has been speculation in Russia that 70-year-old Putin is suffering from cancer, early stage Parkinson's disease and other ailments including a schizoaffective disorder. 'Putin is undergoing a course of treatment with drugs which, in addition to their therapeutic effect, cause weakness, dizziness, [and] lack of appetite, which does not affect his psycho-emotional state in the best way,' reported General SVR.

