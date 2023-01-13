Read full article on original website
45-Year-Old U.S. Shopping Mall to be Demolished For Apartments and Further RedevelopmentJoel EisenbergSterling Heights, MI
After Winning the Jackpot, a Black Lady Sued a Bank for Refusing to Accept a CheckCeebla CuudLivonia, MI
"Grand Rapids vs. Detroit: Which city reigns supreme in Michigan?"Noah KeenerGrand Rapids, MI
On Christmas Day, a dog was saved from the bitter cold and is now recovering in Ecorse.Westland DailyEcorse, MI
4 Amazing Pizza Places in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
The 2023 Restaurant of the Year Classic will be determined by you
In recent years, metro Detroit’s culinary scene has been bustling. New restaurants have opened consistently and the range of cuisines available has grown exponentially. And then there are the eateries that have been serving diners for decades. There’s that age-old diner where you once stood on tiptoes to peer over the counter as a parent settled the check at the register. The Coney Island you’d visit for a bite after a late-night shift. The takeout spot where you pick up dinner for family birthdays. The bakery you stop into to break a religious fast. The spot where you had your first legal cocktail or the family-run restaurant where you’ve enjoyed a meal after church for as long as you can remember.
Black woman-owned dispensary is among first equity shops to sell adult-use weed in Detroit
The sisters behind House of Zen have waited for this moment for years as their medical sales dwindled
ClickOnDetroit.com
Blake’s Hard Cider launches non-alcoholic ‘Sorta Pop’ line for a healthier soda alternative
ARMADA, Mich. – A Michigan brand has announced the release of its non-alcoholic probiotic beverage line “Sorta Pop,” providing a healthier soda option for consumers. Blake’s Hard Cider, based out of Armada, will release its probiotic soda in mid-January to grocers and markets in Michigan and Ohio.
Blake’s Orchard and Cider Mill hosts new event with tropical drinks, ice sculptures, and barbecue
The idea behind the ‘North South West Party’ is to experience three destinations in one location
MetroTimes
18 new Detroit places to take visitors — or even yourself
Sometimes it feels that time has stood still the last three years, but that couldn’t be further from the truth as new places and things to do in Detroit have managed to open and thrive despite the challenges. While we love our essential hangouts and shopping places, these newer Detroit spaces deserve a chance.
Get discounted eats from Ann Arbor restaurants during Restaurant Week
ANN ARBOR, MI -- The chance to get discounted eats from Ann Arbor restaurants returns to downtown with the arrival of Ann Arbor Restaurant Week. Ann Arbor Restaurant Week is Sunday, Feb. 5, to Friday, Feb. 10, and features around 30 restaurants all across Ann Arbor. Meals are available at a variety of price points and portion sizes, including family-sized, to-go options.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Listen to the sounds of a Detroit rock band
Get the good vibes flowing with the sounds of a Metro Detroit rock band that has a new album out. The title of the album is “Something Good,” and the name of the group is Slowfoot. Frank Grimaldi and the band joined Tati Amare for a rocking good...
Popular Detroit TV Icon Paul Gross Retires After 40+ Years
Meteorologists around Michigan always have their work cut out for them. Our weather is unpredictable, and people blame you if something changes (not realizing it's a forecast). In serious situations, it's their familiar face that makes the unpredictability safer for us, too. After 40 years, Detroit's WDIV-TV 4 is saying goodbye to one of their most familiar faces.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Grab a bagel at these Ann Arbor spots for National Bagel Day
ANN ARBOR – Sunday was National Bagel Day! Whether you’re a butter purist or like a schmear of cream cheese, we can all agree that the bagel is an almost perfect food. It can be eaten on its own or used to make sandwiches of all types. Eaters can have it whole or sliced; cold or toasted; naked or smothered in whatever they want. It can be part of breakfast, lunch or just as a smack.
HometownLife.com
Guy Fieri opening first Michigan Chicken Guy! restaurant in Livonia
Another chicken shop is set to open in Livonia. Celebrity chef Guy Fieri is opening one of his Chicken Guy! restaurants in Livonia in March, according to some signage in the city. The restaurant, at 30130 Plymouth Road, will be the first Michigan location for the chain. Media representatives with...
Three Must-Visit Food Pop-ups in Metro Detroit
If you’re looking for exciting new food trends in Detroit, chances are you won’t find them in a traditional brick-and-mortar restaurant. Across the metro area, chefs are fully embracing their independence and creativity through carefully planned pop-ups. Appearing at local bars, cafes, and festivals, these must-try culinary experiences showcase each chef’s background, talents, and passions. […] The post Three Must-Visit Food Pop-ups in Metro Detroit appeared first on Hour Detroit Magazine.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Michigan brand to have Detroit clothing line at Meijer stores
DETROIT – The Michigan brand “Born In Detroit” can now be found at several Meijer stores throughout Metro Detroit. The clothing brand was established in 2015 and aims to showcase the pride of Detroiters. The brand has partnerships with many Metro Detroit schools creating customized spirit apparel...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Ann Arbor’s Blank Slate looking for team members
ANN ARBOR – One of Tree Town’s favorite ice cream shops is looking for new teammates for its Ann Arbor and Brighton locations. Blank Slate opened its doors at 300 W. Liberty St. in 2014. Within days it sold out of its interesting and rotating menu of ice cream, sorbet and non-dairy flavors. It has remained popular among students, visitors and townies. In 2020, Blank Slate expanded into a second spot located in Brighton, a city about 19 miles north of Ann Arbor.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Reserve your spot to have traditional tea at this historic Ann Arbor home
ANN ARBOR – Fancy a traditional afternoon tea?. The Kempf House Museum will be opening its doors for an elegant and traditional afternoon tea the weekend before Valentine’s Day. The nonprofit is dedicated to preserving and celebrating the building formerly owned by beloved local music teachers Reuben and...
Detroit News
Milano Bakery's Cafe to close temporarily
Beloved Eastern Market business Milano Bakery and Cafe let customers know the cafe side of the business would be closed temporarily, and to watch for a reopening date on social media. The cafe, which sells sandwiches, salads and homemade soups, is known to close periodically. Last summer it paused service...
MI Sixth-Grade Field Trip Starts at Symphony, Ends at Nightclub
This field trip ended at a nightclub with stripper poles. A Rochester Hills school is now catching some heat after a November field trip ended with pizza at a Detroit nightclub. Apparently, this sixth-grade field trip started with a trip to see a performance by the Detroit Symphony Orchestra and ended somewhere that has parents fired up.
MetroTimes
Detroit area spots to impress your date for under $25 [PHOTOS]
Low on cash? Lucky for you, the Detroit area offers a ton of great date options that are $25 or less. Here are a few ideas to keep the spark alive on a budget. 4 Inselruhe Ave., Detroit; 313-821-5428; belleisleconservancy.org”. If you want to feel warmth and see rare plants...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Woman picking up trash in neighborhood found unclaimed handgun in street on Detroit’s west side
DETROIT – A woman out cleaning up her Detroit neighborhood was stopped in her tracks by the sight of a deadly weapon lying in the street. The woman says someone decided to throw away a gun with no regard for the safety of others, including children who could have found it and picked it up.
