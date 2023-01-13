ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, WV

National Quitter’s Day

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - January 13th is known as National Quitter’s Day, the day when most people give up their New Year’s resolutions. Dez Gibbs with The Studio in Huntington stopped by First Look at Four with some easy exercises to help you maintain your fitness goals. You...
New bill stiffens Ohio’s texting and driving laws

SOUTH POINT, Ohio (WSAZ) - Changes to Ohio State law are cracking down on distracted driving. “I think it’s terrible that people drive with their cell phones and they don’t even look at the traffic a lot of times,” said Violet Jenkins. Earlier this month, Ohio Gov....
Tougher laws considered for recovery homes

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - When you rent a home, state law guarantees that a landlord cannot evict you without a court order. West Virginia Senate Minority Leader Mike Woelfel, D-Cabell, believes those in drug recovery deserve the same protection, a guarantee he says could also help neighbors. “If a person...
“Testament” program established to help veterans

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A new well-being program for veterans has started in Huntington, and they are looking for participants. “Testament” is a program designed to help veterans and their families openly discuss trauma and the recovery that goes with it by looking to the past and reading old texts on war.
Most commonly seen birds in West Virginia

Stacker compiled a list of the most common birds seen near feeders in West Virginia using data from the Cornell Lab of Ornithology’s Project FeederWatch. Birds are ranked by the percent of sites visited from Dec. 24 to Jan. 6. Ties are broken by the average group size when seen, any further ties were not broken. Data was collected at 39 count sites in West Virginia. States with less than 10 count sites were not included in rankings for each bird.
7 inmates taken from SRJ to Beckley ARH

UPDATE: Monday, January 16, 2023 @ 2:15 PM | BEAVER, WV (WVNS) — According to multiple sources, seven inmates were transported from Southern Regional Jail to Beckley ARH after they appeared to be overdosing. According to Department of Homeland Security spokesperson Andy Malinoski, all seven inmates were transported to the hospital where they received medical […]
WV BOE welcomes new school safety and security administrator

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — West Virginia has selected a chief state school safety officer in an effort to increase security at all 55 county school districts. Ron Arthur was introduced to the state Board of Education last week. He was officially named last month as the School Safety and Security Administrator for the new state Division of Protective Services, School Safety and Security Division within the state Department of Homeland Security.
W.Va. Gov. Justice reveals change of heart on DHHR split

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - From birth to death, the West Virginia’s Department of Health and Human Resources touches every aspect of your life. The mammoth entity also spends more of your tax dollars than any other state agency. Yet, state lawmakers say its shortcomings are many, including issues with...
Discover the Largest Forest in Ohio (And What Lives Within It)

Discover the Largest Forest in Ohio (And What Lives Within It) Ohio is home to a diverse range of forests, including deciduous, coniferous, and mixed woodlands. These forests benefit the state in many ways, providing clean air and water, a large habitat for wildlife, and recreational opportunities like camping, hiking, hunting, and fishing.
Outpouring of support in Mason County leads to home for once homeless man

MASON COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Anthony, the homeless man who won the hearts of people in Mason County, is homeless no more. “This journey started a while ago, but every second spent and frustrating roadblock was worth it," Mason County Sheriff Corey Miller said Wednesday in a Facebook post. "He is finally in his own apartment."
Seventeen more COVID-19-related deaths reported in West Virginia

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Seventeen more coronavirus-related deaths were reported Friday in West Virginia. The state Department of Health and Human Resources confirmed the following latest deaths in a news release:. a 91-year-old woman from Wayne County. a 90-year-old woman from Raleigh County. an 80-year-old woman from Harrison County.
