WSAZ
National Quitter’s Day
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - January 13th is known as National Quitter’s Day, the day when most people give up their New Year’s resolutions. Dez Gibbs with The Studio in Huntington stopped by First Look at Four with some easy exercises to help you maintain your fitness goals. You...
WSAZ
New bill stiffens Ohio’s texting and driving laws
SOUTH POINT, Ohio (WSAZ) - Changes to Ohio State law are cracking down on distracted driving. “I think it’s terrible that people drive with their cell phones and they don’t even look at the traffic a lot of times,” said Violet Jenkins. Earlier this month, Ohio Gov....
Huge mental health investment coming to Ohio
After making mental health a priority since taking office in early 2019, Gov. Mike DeWine has signed $175 million in mental health expenditures into law.
WSAZ
Tougher laws considered for recovery homes
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - When you rent a home, state law guarantees that a landlord cannot evict you without a court order. West Virginia Senate Minority Leader Mike Woelfel, D-Cabell, believes those in drug recovery deserve the same protection, a guarantee he says could also help neighbors. “If a person...
Advocates praise law removing harmful language on mental health, disabilities
A law recently signed by Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine finally removes derogatory language about people with disabilities from state law, a move years in the making.
WSAZ
“Testament” program established to help veterans
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A new well-being program for veterans has started in Huntington, and they are looking for participants. “Testament” is a program designed to help veterans and their families openly discuss trauma and the recovery that goes with it by looking to the past and reading old texts on war.
IV drip therapy, a new way for central Ohioans to better health in 2023
COLUMBUS, Ohio — People looking to jump start that new year’s resolution to better their health are rolling up their sleeves for intravenous drip therapy – a fast-growing trend promising many health benefits. “I felt more focused,” said Bryan Ferryman who first tried IV drip therapy two...
connect-bridgeport.com
Free Emergency Medical Technician Course Set to be Offered by WVU Extension from Jan. 26 to May 13
There is a shortage of emergency medical service providers in West Virginia and across the nation. To help combat this issue, West Virginia University Extension will offer a free emergency medical technician course, from January 26 through May 13. This EMT training course is taught by Doug McDonald, emergency care...
WBOY
Most commonly seen birds in West Virginia
Stacker compiled a list of the most common birds seen near feeders in West Virginia using data from the Cornell Lab of Ornithology’s Project FeederWatch. Birds are ranked by the percent of sites visited from Dec. 24 to Jan. 6. Ties are broken by the average group size when seen, any further ties were not broken. Data was collected at 39 count sites in West Virginia. States with less than 10 count sites were not included in rankings for each bird.
7 inmates taken from SRJ to Beckley ARH
UPDATE: Monday, January 16, 2023 @ 2:15 PM | BEAVER, WV (WVNS) — According to multiple sources, seven inmates were transported from Southern Regional Jail to Beckley ARH after they appeared to be overdosing. According to Department of Homeland Security spokesperson Andy Malinoski, all seven inmates were transported to the hospital where they received medical […]
Questions remain unanswered as search continues for West Virginia infant
Angel Overstreet was first reported missing on May 25, 2021, she was 3 months old.
Metro News
WV BOE welcomes new school safety and security administrator
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — West Virginia has selected a chief state school safety officer in an effort to increase security at all 55 county school districts. Ron Arthur was introduced to the state Board of Education last week. He was officially named last month as the School Safety and Security Administrator for the new state Division of Protective Services, School Safety and Security Division within the state Department of Homeland Security.
WSAZ
W.Va. Gov. Justice reveals change of heart on DHHR split
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - From birth to death, the West Virginia’s Department of Health and Human Resources touches every aspect of your life. The mammoth entity also spends more of your tax dollars than any other state agency. Yet, state lawmakers say its shortcomings are many, including issues with...
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Largest Forest in Ohio (And What Lives Within It)
Discover the Largest Forest in Ohio (And What Lives Within It) Ohio is home to a diverse range of forests, including deciduous, coniferous, and mixed woodlands. These forests benefit the state in many ways, providing clean air and water, a large habitat for wildlife, and recreational opportunities like camping, hiking, hunting, and fishing.
spectrumnews1.com
After passage of strangulation law, domestic violence survivor shares personal story
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A domestic violence survivor spent almost a decade praying that strangulation would become illegal in Ohio. Paula Walters' initial abuse happened in 2006, but only now has the state of Ohio deemed the practice of strangulation a felony. Prior to the recent passing of Senate Bill...
Is it legal to ride in the back of a truck in West Virginia?
There are a lot of reasons one might ride in the back of a truck. But is it legal?
WSAZ
‘There’s really no point in scaring the whole neighborhood,’ Rolling Hills theft victim speaks of experience
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Charleston Police’s Criminal Investigation Division (CID) have been trying to figure out the identity of a suspect in a series of break-ins caught on a Ring Doorbell camera. CID released a surveillance video over the weekend, adding the person is believed to have broken...
wchstv.com
Outpouring of support in Mason County leads to home for once homeless man
MASON COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Anthony, the homeless man who won the hearts of people in Mason County, is homeless no more. “This journey started a while ago, but every second spent and frustrating roadblock was worth it," Mason County Sheriff Corey Miller said Wednesday in a Facebook post. "He is finally in his own apartment."
3 more West Virginia schools to receive therapy dogs
West Virginia First Lady Cathy Justice announced on Thursday that schools in three different counties will receive therapy dogs in 2023.
wchstv.com
Seventeen more COVID-19-related deaths reported in West Virginia
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Seventeen more coronavirus-related deaths were reported Friday in West Virginia. The state Department of Health and Human Resources confirmed the following latest deaths in a news release:. a 91-year-old woman from Wayne County. a 90-year-old woman from Raleigh County. an 80-year-old woman from Harrison County.
