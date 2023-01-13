ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

Alabama basketball's Noah Clowney on his confidence as a freshman: 'We all bleed the same blood'

By Nick Kelly, The Tuscaloosa News
Yahoo Sports
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Comeback

Georgia commit has a bold message for Alabama

The Georgia Bulldogs just won their second consecutive national championship, becoming the first team to win back-to-back titles in the College Football Playoff era and the first team overall to do it since the Alabama Crimson Tide did it back in 2011 and 2012. The Bulldogs are the clear kings of college football right now, Read more... The post Georgia commit has a bold message for Alabama appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
ATHENS, GA
The Spun

Alabama Reportedly Makes Notable Coaching Hire

Shortly after losing defensive coordinator Pete Golding to Ole Miss, Alabama added some firepower to its coaching staff.  According to Brandon Marcello of 247Sports, Alabama has hired Southern Miss defensive coordinator Austin Armstrong.   Southern Miss finished the 2022 season ...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
a-z-animals.com

Meet the 5 Largest Landowners in Alabama

Did you know Alabama is full of forests? Indeed, about 69% of Alabama’s land is forest, and private landowners own 93% of the territory. Every year, Alabama’s forests grow by an impressive 2.581 billion cubic feet. That means the state gains over 80,000 acres of forest each year. That’s a lot of trees!
ALABAMA STATE
WFRV Local 5

Holiday sparks late rally as Bucks beat Pacers 132-119

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Jrue Holiday scored a season-high 35 points to go along with 11 assists and the Milwaukee Bucks defeated the Indiana Pacers 132-119 on Monday without two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo. The Bucks played a third consecutive game without Antetokounmpo due to left knee soreness. The Pacers were missing leading scorer and NBA assists leader […]
MILWAUKEE, WI
The Spun

5-Star Forward Ace Bailey Announces Historic Commitment

The Rutgers Scarlet Knights went big game hunting on this year's recruiting trail and came back with a five-star recruit. After scoring a huge on-court win in an OT thriller over Ohio State on Sunday, Rutgers reportedly did the same off the court by securing a commitment from five-star forward Ace ...
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
FOX Sports

Power rankings: Alabama's young players have Tide rolling to the top

It may be mid-January, but the current level of madness in college basketball has made it feel much later in the season. Saturday brought the latest on-court drama, with 11 teams in the AP Top 25 taking a loss, tying the record for the most ranked teams to fall on a single day. The takeaways from these results? For starters, it’s that you really can’t come to a full conclusion on the national scene right now. Secondly, it reflects how something like North Carolina going to the national title game, or Saint Peter’s and Oral Roberts making the second weekend of the NCAA Tournament, can become reality.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Alabama listed as a finalist to land in-state, 2024 PG Labaron Philon

Alabama was one of the first schools to offer 2024, in-state point guard Labaron Philon, who recently released his top-six programs. Alabama made the cut as a finalist. The Tide’s top competition is likely Auburn. As of right now, Auburn is projected to land Philon at 77.3% likelihood, according to On3’s RPM. However, Alabama could emerge as the favorite with the way the current team is playing. The program has a history of landing some of the state’s top prospects.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Spun

Football World Reacts To Bizarre Player Transfer News

Weird recruiting sagas are nothing new to the world of college football. We had another one this weekend involving Darien (Ga.) McIntosh County Academy linebacker Quan Proctor. Proctor, who held a number of Group of Five scholarship offers, according to 247Sports, signed with FCS Savannah State ...
GEORGIA STATE
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Largest Bear Ever Caught in Alabama

There are three different types of bears in North America, or different species if you will. Among them, the American black bear is the most common. It is known that historically, black bears roamed throughout a limited region of Alabama. Therefore, over the years, there have been a few pretty interesting bears that have been caught. In fact, one of the largest bears ever caught in Alabama was done so pretty recently.
ALABAMA STATE
247Sports

Alabama Football Determined Greatest Of All-Time

For many years I have disagreed with the CollegeFootballNews.com all-time Associated Press college football ranking, which is based on the simplicity of a weekly poll – 25 points for a first place in the final poll each year, 24 for a second, etc. In what I consider an admission, CFN calls it a “simple scoring system.” My contention always has been that a national championship is worth more than one point extra than second place.
ALABAMA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy