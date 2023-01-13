Alabama basketball's Noah Clowney on his confidence as a freshman: 'We all bleed the same blood'

Read full article on original website
The Georgia Bulldogs just won their second consecutive national championship, becoming the first team to win back-to-back titles in the College Football Playoff era and the first team overall to do it since the Alabama Crimson Tide did it back in 2011 and 2012. The Bulldogs are the clear kings of college football right now, Read more... The post Georgia commit has a bold message for Alabama appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
University of Georgia football player Devin Willock and football staff member Chandler LeCroy were killed in a single car crash just hours after their team celebrated its national championship with a victory parade and celebration, according to a statement from the UGA Athletic Association and reporting from CNN affiliate WXIA.
Shortly after losing defensive coordinator Pete Golding to Ole Miss, Alabama added some firepower to its coaching staff. According to Brandon Marcello of 247Sports, Alabama has hired Southern Miss defensive coordinator Austin Armstrong. Southern Miss finished the 2022 season ...
Huffman girls basketball coach Lin Slater collapsed in the final minutes of Saturday’s game with rival Ramsay at Bill Harris Arena in Birmingham. Huffman was leading 48-44 with 1:41 left and trying to hold off a Rams rally when Slater collapsed on the bench during a timeout. Paramedics attended...
a-z-animals.com
Did you know Alabama is full of forests? Indeed, about 69% of Alabama’s land is forest, and private landowners own 93% of the territory. Every year, Alabama’s forests grow by an impressive 2.581 billion cubic feet. That means the state gains over 80,000 acres of forest each year. That’s a lot of trees!
While the Alabama Crimson Tide had some fairly tough road games in 2022, their schedule in 2023 lays at nicely for another run at a championship. Here is the Alabama Crimson Tide's 2023 football schedule.
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Jrue Holiday scored a season-high 35 points to go along with 11 assists and the Milwaukee Bucks defeated the Indiana Pacers 132-119 on Monday without two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo. The Bucks played a third consecutive game without Antetokounmpo due to left knee soreness. The Pacers were missing leading scorer and NBA assists leader […]
Na'eem Offord of Birmingham (Ala.) Parker High School opens up about his reaction to Saturday's offer from Alabama, conversation with Nick Saban, film session with Travaris Robinson, and more.
The Rutgers Scarlet Knights went big game hunting on this year's recruiting trail and came back with a five-star recruit. After scoring a huge on-court win in an OT thriller over Ohio State on Sunday, Rutgers reportedly did the same off the court by securing a commitment from five-star forward Ace ...
FOX Sports
It may be mid-January, but the current level of madness in college basketball has made it feel much later in the season. Saturday brought the latest on-court drama, with 11 teams in the AP Top 25 taking a loss, tying the record for the most ranked teams to fall on a single day. The takeaways from these results? For starters, it’s that you really can’t come to a full conclusion on the national scene right now. Secondly, it reflects how something like North Carolina going to the national title game, or Saint Peter’s and Oral Roberts making the second weekend of the NCAA Tournament, can become reality.
Former Alabama football defensive coordinator Pete Golding has been with the Crimson Tide as the program’s defensive coordinator since 2018. He fielded some quality defenses, but he never seemingly won over the fans. After four seasons under Nick Saban, Golding is making a move. he is staying in the...
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills’ turnover troubles haven’t caught up to them just yet. The question is, how many more self-induced errors, blown leads and sudden offensive lulls can the Bills overcome before those inefficiencies derail the team from its Super Bowl aspirations?
Alabama was one of the first schools to offer 2024, in-state point guard Labaron Philon, who recently released his top-six programs. Alabama made the cut as a finalist. The Tide’s top competition is likely Auburn. As of right now, Auburn is projected to land Philon at 77.3% likelihood, according to On3’s RPM. However, Alabama could emerge as the favorite with the way the current team is playing. The program has a history of landing some of the state’s top prospects.
Weird recruiting sagas are nothing new to the world of college football. We had another one this weekend involving Darien (Ga.) McIntosh County Academy linebacker Quan Proctor. Proctor, who held a number of Group of Five scholarship offers, according to 247Sports, signed with FCS Savannah State ...
2024 recruit Mazeo Bennett spoke with BamaInsider about his Saturday visit to Alabama, interest in the Tide, time with Nick Saban, and more.
a-z-animals.com
There are three different types of bears in North America, or different species if you will. Among them, the American black bear is the most common. It is known that historically, black bears roamed throughout a limited region of Alabama. Therefore, over the years, there have been a few pretty interesting bears that have been caught. In fact, one of the largest bears ever caught in Alabama was done so pretty recently.
For many years I have disagreed with the CollegeFootballNews.com all-time Associated Press college football ranking, which is based on the simplicity of a weekly poll – 25 points for a first place in the final poll each year, 24 for a second, etc. In what I consider an admission, CFN calls it a “simple scoring system.” My contention always has been that a national championship is worth more than one point extra than second place.
