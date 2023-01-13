Alabama basketball's Noah Clowney on his confidence as a freshman: 'We all bleed the same blood'

It may be mid-January, but the current level of madness in college basketball has made it feel much later in the season. Saturday brought the latest on-court drama, with 11 teams in the AP Top 25 taking a loss, tying the record for the most ranked teams to fall on a single day. The takeaways from these results? For starters, it’s that you really can’t come to a full conclusion on the national scene right now. Secondly, it reflects how something like North Carolina going to the national title game, or Saint Peter’s and Oral Roberts making the second weekend of the NCAA Tournament, can become reality.

