Sioux City Community School District releases update on superintendent search

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The Sioux City Community School District has provided an update on its superintendent search. The update includes a couple of upcoming events that will assist in the school’s decision.

According to an email from the district, the school’s Board of Directors has completed interviews with the semi-finalists.

On January 19 the school plans to announce the final two superintendent candidates.

On January 25 the school will host a community forum with the finalists. The forum will provide the public with the opportunity to ask questions and hear from the finalists before the school finalizes its decision. The forum with one candidate will begin at 5:15 p.m. and last until 6:30 p.m. The second candidate’s forum will begin at 6:45 p.m. and last until 8 p.m. Both forums will be at North High School.

Additional information will be shared by the school district as it becomes finalized.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to SiouxlandProud | Sioux City, IA | News, Weather, and Sports.