ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux City, IA

Sioux City Community School District releases update on superintendent search

By Gage Teunissen
KCAU 9 News
KCAU 9 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jZeDH_0kDuQ04x00

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The Sioux City Community School District has provided an update on its superintendent search. The update includes a couple of upcoming events that will assist in the school’s decision.

According to an email from the district, the school’s Board of Directors has completed interviews with the semi-finalists.

Siouxland counties facing shortage of county attorneys

On January 19 the school plans to announce the final two superintendent candidates.

On January 25 the school will host a community forum with the finalists. The forum will provide the public with the opportunity to ask questions and hear from the finalists before the school finalizes its decision. The forum with one candidate will begin at 5:15 p.m. and last until 6:30 p.m. The second candidate’s forum will begin at 6:45 p.m. and last until 8 p.m. Both forums will be at North High School.

Additional information will be shared by the school district as it becomes finalized.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to SiouxlandProud | Sioux City, IA | News, Weather, and Sports.

Comments / 0

Related
KGLO News

Woodbury County Auditor details evidence that led to voter fraud charges

SIOUX CITY — The FBI says it is continuing the investigation of alleged voter fraud by the wife of Woodbury County Supervisor Jeremy Taylor. Kim Taylor was arrested and charged Thursday with 52 counts of alleged voter fraud in the 2020 primary and general elections. Woodbury County Auditor Pat Gill says he became aware of an issue when a local voter who was an Iowa State University student contacted him about his name being used on a ballot.
WOODBURY COUNTY, IA
KCAU 9 News

Stray of the Day: Meet Mork & Mindy

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Meet today’s Stray of the Day! Meet Mork and Mindy. They’re both 9-to-12-month-old, cream-and-white kittens. These two are brother and sister. They were surrendered to the shelter after their former owner passed away. The shelter’s hoping to find them a home together. Not only do they have the cutest faces, […]
SIOUX CITY, IA
kwit.org

NEWS 1.12.23: Woodbury County Supervisor's Wife Faces Voter Fraud Charges, Ricketts Appointed to the U.S. Senate, Iowa School Funding Update, and More

The wife of a Woodbury County Supervisor has been arrested and charged with more than 50 counts of voter fraud. Forty-nine-year-old Kim Taylor of Sioux City is accused of submitting or having others submit dozens of voter registration and absentee ballot request forms in 2020 when her husband was on the ballot. Jeremy Taylor unsuccessfully ran in the Republican primary for Iowa’s Fourth Congressional District in 2020. In November of that same year, Taylor won back his seat on the Supervisors after resigning earlier in the year after the county auditor ruled Taylor did not live at the address listed on his voter registration.
WOODBURY COUNTY, IA
North Platte Post

Nebraska man sentenced for impregnating minor

United States Attorney Steven Russell announced that Juwan Grant, 24, of Decatur, Nebraska, was sentenced today in federal court in Omaha for sexual abuse of a minor. United States District Judge Brian C. Buescher sentenced Grant to imprisonment for 46 months. There is no parole in the federal system. After his release from prison, he will begin a 5-year term of supervised release and will be required to register as a sex offender.
DECATUR, NE
doniphanherald.com

Nearly 20-mile ice jam on Missouri River poses risks through winter

OMAHA — From satellite images, the surprisingly long ice jam on the Missouri River looks like a sinewy white snake separating Nebraska and Iowa, poised over those downstream. The serpentine ribbon forms among farm fields near Blencoe, Iowa, curves west toward Blair, loops east around DeSoto Bend National Wildlife...
OMAHA, NE
KCRG.com

Iowa official’s wife charged with 52 counts of voter fraud

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (AP) — Federal prosecutors have charged the wife of a northwestern Iowa county supervisor with 52 counts of voter fraud to help her husband’s ultimately unsuccessful race for a Republican nomination to run for Congress in 2020. The U.S. attorney’s office says 49-year-old Kim Phuong...
SIOUX CITY, IA
KCAU 9 News

Stray of the Day: Meet Rain

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Meet today’s Stray of the Day! This is Rain, a 9-to-12-month-old, female, brown tabby kitten. She was found on the 1900 block of Grandview Boulevard. The shelter says she’s a sweet petite who’s very friendly to people and other cats. Rain is available for adoption now. If you’ve lost your […]
SIOUX CITY, IA
KCAU 9 News

KCAU 9 News

24K+
Followers
15K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

SiouxlandProud.com is Siouxland's number one source for news, weather, and sports, serving northwestern Iowa, northeastern Nebraska and southeastern South Dakota.

 https://siouxlandproud.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy